Endeavour Silver : Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the period ended June 2022 - Form 6-K

June 30, December 31, Notes 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 116,226 $ 103,303 Other investments 4 8,293 11,200 Accounts and other receivable 5 13,486 14,462 Income tax receivable 1,219 177 Inventories 6 35,664 27,485 Prepaid expenses 11,566 5,135 Total current assets 186,454 161,762 Non-current deposits 595 599 Non-current income tax receivable 3,570 3,570 Non-current other investments 4 2,943 - Non-current IVA receivable 5 7,528 4,256 Deferred income tax asset - 936 Intangible assets - 40 Right-of-use leased assets 614 664 Mineral properties, plant and equipment 8 141,806 122,197 Total assets $ 343,510 $ 294,024 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 26,383 $ 31,991 Income taxes payable 4,995 4,228 Loans payable 9 5,179 4,128 Lease liabilities 176 207 Total current liabilities 36,733 40,554 Loans payable 9 7,392 6,366 Lease liabilities 755 794 Provision for reclamation and rehabilitation 7,576 7,397 Deferred income tax liability 8,545 1,506 Total liabilities 61,001 56,617 Shareholders' equity Common shares, unlimited shares authorized, no par value, issued and outstanding 181,051,354 shares (Dec 31, 2021 - 170,537,307 shares) Page 4 631,751 585,406 Contributed surplus Page 4 5,349 6,331 Retained earnings (deficit) Page 4 (354,591 ) (354,330 ) Total shareholders' equity 282,509 237,407 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 343,510 $ 294,024 Commitments and contingencies (Notes 8, 9) Subsequent events (Note 8(c), 10(d)) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. Approved on behalf of the Board: /s/ Margaret Beck /s/ Daniel Dickson Director Director

ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. | CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PAGE 2 ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS (LOSS)

(unaudited - prepared by management) (expressed in thousands of US dollars, except for shares and per share amounts)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, Notes 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue 11 $ 30,782 $ 47,775 $ 88,522 $ 82,241 Cost of sales: Direct production costs 19,828 26,223 46,549 44,951 Royalties 2,194 4,340 6,511 6,800 Share-based payments 10 (c)(d) 113 111 240 229 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 4,175 6,624 10,481 14,120 Write down of inventory to net realizable value 6 - 272 - 272 26,310 37,570 63,781 66,372 Mine operating earnings 4,472 10,205 24,741 15,869 Expenses: Exploration and evaluation 12 3,784 5,025 7,000 9,155 General and administrative 13 1,348 4,293 5,645 7,816 Care and maintenance costs 189 55 379 576 Impairment (reversal of impairment) of non-

current assets, net 8 - - - (16,791 ) Write off of exploration properties 500 - 500 - 5,821 9,373 13,524 756 Operating earnings (loss) (1,349 ) 832 11,217 15,113 Finance costs 336 216 634 507 Other income (expense): Foreign exchange (289 ) 659 522 (35 ) Gain on asset disposal - 5,841 - 5,841 Investment and other (6,872 ) 1,802 (1,052 ) 4,553 (7,161 ) 8,302 (530 ) 10,359 Earnings (loss) before income taxes (8,846 ) 8,918 10,053 24,965 Income tax expense: Current income tax expense 1,325 1,146 2,340 1,817 Deferred income tax expense 1,752 1,116 7,974 4,243 3,077 2,262 10,314 6,060 Net earnings (loss) and comprehensive earnings (loss) for the period $ (11,923 ) $ 6,656 $ (261 ) $ 18,905 Basic earnings (loss) per share based on net earnings $ (0.07 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.12 Diluted earnings (loss) per share based on net earnings 10(f) $ (0.07 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.11 Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 180,974,609 168,383,755 176,291,929 164,051,368 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 10(f) 184,569,970 172,195,942 179,018,499 167,743,113 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. | CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PAGE 3 ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(unaudited - prepared by management) (expressed in thousands of US dollars, except share amounts) Note Number of shares Share

Capital Contributed

Surplus Retained Earnings

(Deficit) Total

Shareholders'

Equity Balance at December 31, 2020 157,924,708 517,711 9,662 (368,302 ) 159,071 Public equity offerings, net of issuance costs 10 (a) 9,899,485 57,556 - - 57,556 Exercise of options 10 (b) 2,096,861 8,550 (3,967 ) - 4,583 Share-based compensation 10 (b)(c)(d) - - 2,193 - 2,193 Settlement of performance share units 10(c) 379,340 561 (2,735 ) - (2,174 ) Earnings for the period - - - 18,905 18,905 Balance at June 30, 2021 170,300,394 $ 584,378 $ 5,153 $ (349,397 ) $ 240,134 Public equity offerings, net of issuance costs 10 (a) 160,913 833 - - 833 Exercise of options 10 (b) 76,000 195 (59 ) - 136 Share-based compensation 10 (b)(c)(d) - - 1,443 - 1,443 Expiry and forfeiture of options 10 (b) - - (17 ) 17 - Settlement of performance share units 10 (c) - - (189 ) - (189 ) Loss for the period - - - (4,950 ) (4,950 ) Balance at December 31, 2021 170,537,307 $ 585,406 $ 6,331 $ (354,330 ) $ 237,407 Public equity offerings, net of issuance costs 10 (a) 9,293,150 43,189 - - 43,189 Exercise of options 10 (b) 553,200 2,333 (755 ) - 1,578 Issued for performance share units 10 (c) 664,170 806 (2,703 ) - (1,897 ) Issued for deferred share units 10 (c) 3,527 17 (17 ) - - Share-based compensation 10 (b)(c)(d) - - 2,499 - 2,499 Settlement of deferred share units 10 (c) - - (6 ) - (6 ) Loss for the period - - - (261 ) (261 ) Balance at June 30, 2022 181,051,354 $ 631,751 $ 5,349 $ (354,591 ) $ 282,509 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. | CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PAGE 4 ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited - prepared by management) (expressed in thousands of US dollars) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, Notes 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating activities Net earnings (loss) for the period $ (11,923 ) $ 6,656 $ (261 ) $ 18,905 Items not affecting cash: Share-based compensation 10(b)(c)(d) 972 1,028 2,499 2,193 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 8 4,324 6,723 10,786 14,347 Impairment (reversal of impairment) of non-current assets, net 8 - - - (16,791 ) Write off of exploration properties 500 - 500 - Deferred income tax expense 1,752 1,116 7,974 4,243 Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) (84 ) (143 ) (220 ) (53 ) Finance costs 336 216 634 507 Write down of inventory to net realizable value - 272 - 272 Loss (gain) on asset disposal 105 (5,841 ) 46 (5,807 ) Loss (gain) on other investments 4 7,626 (1,366 ) 2,269 (3,912 ) Net changes in non-cash working capital 14 (22,156 ) 806 (21,042 ) (8,360 ) Cash from (used in) operating activities (18,548 ) 9,467 3,185 5,544 Investing activities Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 48 6,985 82 7,541 Mineral property, plant and equipment 8 (15,451 ) (8,164 ) (28,448 ) (15,434 ) Purchase of investments (748 ) - (2,119 ) (832 ) Proceeds from disposal of marketable securities 4 - 4,905 - 9,288 Redemption of (investment in) non-current deposits 2 19 4 (1 ) Cash from (used) in investing activities (16,149 ) 3,745 (30,481 ) 562 Financing activities Repayment of loans payable 9 (1,214 ) (918 ) (2,297 ) (1,887 ) Repayment of lease liabilities (54 ) (43 ) (106 ) (85 ) Interest paid 9 (204 ) (174 ) (381 ) (367 ) Public equity offerings 10(a) - 29,034 46,001 59,134 Exercise of options 10(b) 1,448 785 1,578 4,583 Share issuance costs 10(a) (15 ) (664 ) (2,812 ) (1,266 ) Deferred share unit redemption (6 ) - (6 ) - Performance share unit redemption - (2,174 ) (1,897 ) (2,174 ) Cash from (used) financing activities (45 ) 25,846 40,080 57,938 Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents (46 ) 144 139 64 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (34,742 ) 39,058 12,784 64,044 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 151,014 85,989 103,303 61,083 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period $ 116,226 $ 125,191 $ 116,226 $ 125,191 Supplemental cash flow information (Note 14) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. | CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PAGE 5 ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(unaudited - prepared by management)

(expressed in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated) 1.CORPORATE INFORMATION Endeavour Silver Corp. (the "Company" or "Endeavour Silver") is a corporation governed by the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). The Company is engaged in silver mining in Mexico and related activities including acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining and reclamation. The Company is also engaged in exploration activities in Chile and United States. The address of the registered office is #1130 - 609 Granville Street, Vancouver, B.C., V7Y 1G5. 2.BASIS OF PRESENTATION These condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and do not include all of the information required for full annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended December 31, 2021. The Board of Directors approved the consolidated financial statements for issue on Aug 4, 2022. The preparation of consolidated financial statements requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates. These consolidated financial statements are presented in the Company's functional currency of US dollars and include the accounts of the Company and its wholly owned subsidiaries: Endeavour Management Corp., Endeavour Gold Corporation S.A. de C.V., EDR Silver de Mexico S.A. de C.V. SOFOM , Minera Santa Cruz Y Garibaldi S.A de C.V., Metalurgica Guanaceví S.A. de C.V., Minera Plata Adelante S.A. de C.V., Refinadora Plata Guanaceví S.A. de C. V., Minas Bolañitos S. A. de C.V., Guanaceví Mining Services S.A. de C.V., Recursos Humanos Guanaceví S.A. de C.V., Recursos Villalpando S.A. de C.V., Servicios Administrativos Varal S.A. de C.V., Minera Plata Carina SPA, MXRT Holding Ltd., Compania Minera del Cubo S.A. de C.V., Minas Lupycal S.A. de C.V., Metales Interamericanos S.A. de C.V., Oro Silver Resources Ltd., Minera Oro Silver de Mexico S.A. de C.V., Terronera Precious Metals S.A. de C.V, Endeavour USA Holdings and Endeavour USA Corp. All intercompany transactions and balances have been eliminated upon consolidation of these subsidiaries. 3.SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES The accounting policies applied in these condensed consolidated interim financial statements are the same as those applied in the Company's annual audited consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended December 31, 2021, except as described below. The following new accounting standards has been adopted in the condensed consolidated financial statements: On May 14, 2020, the International Accounting Standard Board (IASB) published a narrow scope amendment to IAS 16 Property, Plant and Equipment - Proceeds before Intended Use. The amendment prohibits deducting from the cost of property, plant and equipment amounts received from selling items produced while preparing the asset for its intended use. Instead, amounts received will be recognized as sales proceeds and the related costs in profit or loss. As of June 30, 2022, these amendments did not affect our condensed consolidated interim financial statements as no amounts have been received from selling items produced while preparing assets for their intended use. In preparing these condensed consolidated interim financial statements, the significant judgements made by management in applying the Company's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that applied to the annual audited consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended December 31, 2021 and accordingly should be read in conjunction with the Company's annual audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021. ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. | CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PAGE 6 ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(unaudited - prepared by management)

(expressed in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated) 4.OTHER INVESTMENTS June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Balance at beginning of the year $ 11,200 $ 4,767 Acquisition of marketable securities, at cost 2,305 3,753 FMV of investments received on asset disposal - 9,851 Disposals - (9,288 ) Gain (loss) on marketable securities (2,269 ) 2,117 Balance at end of the period 11,236 11,200 Less: Current portion 8,293 11,200 Non-Current marketable securities $ 2,943 $ - The Company holds $10,313 in marketable securities that are classified as Level 1 and $923 in marketable securities that are classified as Level 3 in the fair value hierarchy and are classified as financial assets measured at FVTPL. The fair values of Level 1 marketable securities are determined based on a market approach reflecting the closing price of each particular security at the reporting date. The closing price is a quoted market price obtained from the exchange that is the principal active market for the particular security, being the market with the greatest volume and level of activity for the assets. Marketable securities classified as Level 3 in the fair value hierarchy are share purchase warrants and the fair value of the warrants at each period end has been estimated using the Black-Scholes Option Pricing Model. During the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company acquired 6,600,000 units of Max Resource Corp ("Max") through a private placement with each unit consisting of one common share and ½ share purchase warrant. At the same time, the Company entered into a collaboration agreement with Max under which acquired shares and warrants of Max have certain transfer restrictions and cannot be liquidated before March 28, 2024. Accordingly, those shares and warrants have been classified as non-current. 5.ACCOUNTS AND OTHER RECEIVABLES June 30, December 31, Note 2022 2021 Trade receivables (1) $ 4,745 $ 4,751 IVA receivables (2) 8,367 8,863 Other receivables 374 847 Due from related parties 7 - 1 $ 13,486 $ 14,462 (1)The trade receivables consist of receivables from provisional silver and gold sales from the Bolañitos mine. The fair value of receivables arising from concentrate sales contracts that contain provisional pricing mechanisms is determined using the appropriate quoted forward price on the measurement date from the exchange that is the principal active market for the particular metal. As such, these receivables, which meet the definition of an embedded derivative, are classified within Level 2 of the fair value hierarchy (Note 17). (2)The Company's Mexican subsidiaries pay value added tax, Impuesto al Valor Agregado ("IVA"), on the purchase and sale of goods and services. The net amount paid is recoverable but is subject to review and assessment by the tax authorities. The Company regularly files the required IVA returns and all supporting documentation with the tax authorities, however, the Company has been advised that certain IVA amounts receivable from the tax authorities are being withheld pending completion of the authorities' audit of certain of the Company's third-party suppliers. Under Mexican law the Company has legal rights to those IVA refunds and the results of the third-party audits should have no impact on refunds. A smaller portion of IVA refund requests are from time to time improperly denied based on the alleged lack of compliance of certain formal requirements and information returns by the Company's third-party suppliers. The Company takes necessary legal action on the delayed refunds as well as any improperly denied refunds. ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. | CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PAGE 7 ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(unaudited - prepared by management)

(expressed in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated) These delays and denials have occurred within Compañia Minera del Cubo ("El Cubo") and Refinadora Plata Guanaceví S.A. de C.V. ("Guanaceví"). At June 30, 2022, El Cubo holds $512 and Guanaceví holds $8,851 in IVA receivables which the Company and its advisors have determined to be recoverable from tax authorities (December 31, 2021 - $302 and $8,067 respectively). The Company is in regular contact with the tax authorities in respect of its IVA filings and believes the full amount of its IVA receivables will ultimately be received; however, the timing of recovery of these amounts and the nature and extent of any adjustments to the Company's IVA receivables remains uncertain. As at June 30, 2022, the total IVA receivable of $15,895 (December 31, 2021 - $13,119) has been allocated between the current portion of $8,367, which is included in accounts receivable, and a non-current portion of $7,528 (December 31, 2021 - $8,863 and $4,256 respectively). The non-current portion is composed of El Cubo and Guanacevi of $167 and $1,456 respectively, which are currently under appeal and are unlikely to be received in the next 12 months. The remaining $5,905 is IVA receivable for Terronera, which may not become recoverable until Terronera recognizes revenue for tax purposes. 6.INVENTORIES June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Warehouse inventory $ 10,018 $ 8,698 Stockpile inventory 3,469 2,335 Finished Goods inventory 20,777 15,550 Work in process inventory 1,400 902 $ 35,664 $ 27,485 7.RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS The Company shares common administrative services and office space with a company related by virtue of a common director and from time to time will incur third party costs on behalf of related parties on a full cost recovery basis. The charges for these costs totaled $3 and $9 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 respectively (June 30, 2021 - $1 and $2 respectively). The Company has a $Nil net receivable related to these costs as of June 30, 2022 (December 31, 2021 - $1). The Company was charged $72 and $342 for legal services for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 respectively by a legal firm in which the Company's corporate secretary is a partner (June 30, 2021 - $51 and $192 respectively). The Company has $17 payable to the legal firm as at June 30, 2022 (December 31, 2021 - $5). ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. | CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PAGE 8 ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(unaudited - prepared by management)

(expressed in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated) 8.MINERAL PROPERTIES, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT (a)Mineral properties, plant and equipment comprise: Mineral Machinery & Transport & properties Plant equipment Building office equipment Total Cost Balance at December 31, 2020 $ 552,878 $ 106,445 $ 81,003 $ 13,314 $ 12,777 $ 766,417 Additions 40,261 2,838 15,435 1,623 2,113 62,270 Disposals (81,740 ) (11,098 ) (9,298 ) (1,492 ) (2,845 ) (106,473 ) Balance at December 31, 2021 $ 511,399 $ 98,185 $ 87,140 $ 13,445 $ 12,045 $ 722,214 Additions 20,482 1,774 9,219 665 505 32,645 Disposals (686 ) - (272 ) - (373 ) (1,331 ) Balance at June 30, 2022 $ 531,195 $ 99,959 $ 96,087 $ 14,110 $ 12,177 $ 753,528 Accumulated amortization and impairment Balance at December 31, 2020 $ 510,335 $ 94,815 $ 53,122 $ 10,166 $ 10,024 $ 678,462 Amortization 15,614 3,393 4,947 352 1,202 25,508 Disposals (81,180 ) (10,000 ) (8,624 ) (1,324 ) (2,825 ) (103,953 ) Balance at December 31, 2021 $ 444,769 $ 88,208 $ 49,445 $ 9,194 $ 8,401 $ 600,017 Amortization 7,872 1,164 2,593 164 366 12,159 Disposals - - (191 ) - (263 ) (454 ) Balance at June 30, 2022 $ 452,641 $ 89,372 $ 51,847 $ 9,358 $ 8,504 $ 611,722 Net book value At December 31, 2021 $ 66,630 $ 9,977 $ 37,695 $ 4,251 $ 3,644 $ 122,197 At June 30, 2022 $ 78,554 $ 10,587 $ 44,240 $ 4,752 $ 3,673 $ 141,806 Included in Mineral properties is $20,162 in acquisition costs for exploration properties and $17,458 for development properties (December 31, 2021 - $19,063 and $10,311 respectively). As of June 30, 2022, the Company has $24.6 million committed for capital equipment purchases. (b)El Cubo, Mexico On March 17, 2021, the Company signed a definitive agreement to sell its El Cubo mine and related assets to Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. ("GSilver") (formerly known as VanGold Mining Corp.) for $15.0 million in consideration composed of cash and share payments plus additional contingency payments. On April 9, 2021, GSilver purchased the El Cubo assets for the following consideration: Per the terms of the agreement, GSilver agreed to pay $15.0 million for the El Cubo assets. The Company has received total gross consideration of $19.7 million as follows: $0.5 million cash down-payment

$7.0 million cash on closing

$9.8 million paid in shares with 21,331,058 shares of GSilver with fair value of CAN$0.58 per share on April 9, 2021. Total fair value of the shares at the time of agreement was $5.0 million priced at CAN$0.30

$2.4 million paid by unsecured promissory note with face value $2.5 million (settled in November 2021). GSilver has also agreed to pay the Company up to an additional $3.0 million in contingent payments, for which the Company has not recorded any consideration, based on the following events: $1.0 million upon GSilver producing 3.0 million silver equivalent ounces from the El Cubo mill

$1.0 million if the price of gold closes at or above $2,000 dollars per ounce for 20 consecutive days within two years after closing

$1.0 million if the price of gold closes at or above $2,200 dollars per ounce for 20 consecutive days prior to April 9, 2023. ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. | CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PAGE 9 ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(unaudited - prepared by management)

(expressed in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated) During the period ended March 31, 2021, the El Cubo mine project, consisting of the land rights, plant, buildings and the related reclamation liability were re-classified to current assets and liabilities as "assets held for sale" and "liabilities held for sale" . Immediately prior to the classification to assets and liabilities held for sale, the carrying amounts of the land rights, plant and building were remeasured and the historical gross impairments of $216.9 million net of depletion and depreciation of $200.1 million, were reversed resulting in a $16.8 million impairment reversal. The reclamation provision for the El Cubo mine of $4.6 million was transferred to GSilver upon acquisition of the related mining concessions. The Company has recognized a $5.8 million gain on the disposal of the El Cubo mine and related assets in the year ended December 31, 2021. On November 16, 2021 the Company arranged for early payment of the $2.5 million promissory note. In consideration for the early payment, the Company has agreed to reduce the principal amount of the note by $25,000 and settle the Mexican value added tax payable on the purchase price for El Cubo represented by the note for 901,224 common shares of GSilver. (c)Acquisition of the Pitarrilla Project

On January 17, 2022, the Company entered into a definitive agreement to purchase the Pitarrilla project in Durango State, Mexico, by acquiring all of the issued and outstanding shares of SSR Durango, S.A. de C.V. from SSR Mining Inc. ("SSR") for total consideration of $70 million (consisting of $35 million in Company's shares and a further $35 million in cash or in the Company's shares at the election of SSR and as agreed to by the Company) and a 1.25% net smelter returns royalty. SSR retains a 1.25% NSR Royalty in Pitarrilla. Endeavour will have matching rights to purchase the NSR Royalty in the event SSR proposes to sell it. The acquisition was completed on July 6, 2022. Total consideration paid included 8,577,380 shares of the Company issued on July 6, 2022 with deemed value of $34.9 million and $35,1 million cash payment. The shares are subject to a hold period of four months and one day following the date of closing. 9.LOANS PAYABLE June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Balance at the beginning of the year $ 10,494 $ 9,672 Net proceeds from software and equipment financing 4,374 4,399 Finance cost 347 650 Repayments of principal (2,297 ) (3,563 ) Repayments of finance costs (347 ) (611 ) Effects of movements in exchange rates - (53 ) Balance at the end of the period $ 12,571 $ 10,494 Statements of Financial Position Presentation Current loans payable $ 5,179 $ 4,128 Non-Current loans payable 7,392 6,366 Total $ 12,571 $ 10,494 The Company has financing arrangements for equipment totaling $21,915, with terms ranging from 1 year to 4 years. The agreements require either monthly or quarterly payments of principal and interest with a weighted-average interest rate of 6.0%. The equipment financing is secured by the underlying equipment purchased and is subject to various non-financial covenants and as at June 30, 2022 the Company was in compliance with these covenants. As at June 30, 2022, the net book value of equipment includes $20,137 (December 31, 2021 - $16,090) of equipment pledged as security for the equipment financing. ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. | CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PAGE 10 ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(unaudited - prepared by management)

(expressed in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated) 10.SHARE CAPITAL (a)Public Offerings In April 2020 the Company filed a short form base shelf prospectus that qualifies for the distribution of up to CAN$150,000 of common shares, debt securities, warrants or units of the Company comprising any combination of common shares and warrants (the "Securities") over a 25 month period. The Company filed a corresponding registration statement in the United States registering the Securities under United States federal securities laws. The distribution of Securities may be effected from time to time in one or more transactions at a fixed price or prices, which may be changed, at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, or at prices related to such prevailing market prices to be negotiated with purchasers and as set forth in an accompanying prospectus supplement, including transactions that are "At-The-Market (ATM) distributions. On October 1, 2020, the Company entered into an ATM equity facility with BMO Capital Markets (the lead agent), CIBC Capital Markets, H.C. Wainwright & Co. LLC, TD Securities Inc., Roth Capital Partners, LLC, B. Riley Securities Inc. and A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners (together, the "Agents"). Under the terms of this ATM facility, the Company can, from time to time, sell common stock having an aggregate offering value of up to $60,000 on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company determined, at its sole discretion, the timing and number of shares sold under the ATM facility. In the period from January 1, 2021 to July 20, 2021, when this ATM facility was completed, the Company issued 10,060,398 common shares under the ATM facility at an average price of $5.96 per share for gross proceeds of $59,998, less commission of $1,230 and recognized $379 of other transaction costs related to the ATM financing as share issuance costs, which have been presented net within share capital. On March 22, 2022, the Company completed a prospectus equity financing with the offering co-led by BMO Capital Markets and PI Financial Corp., together with a syndicate of underwriters consisting of CIBC World Markets Inc., B. Riley Securities Inc., and H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC. The Company issued a total of 9,293,150 common shares at a price of $4.95 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $46,001, less commission of $2,524 and recognized $288 of other transaction costs related to the financing as share issuance costs, which have been presented net within share capital. (b)Stock Options Options to purchase common shares have been granted to directors, officers, employees and consultants pursuant to the Company's current stock option plan, approved by the Company's shareholders in fiscal 2009 and amended and re-ratified in 2021, at exercise prices determined by reference to the market value on the date of grant. The stock option plan allows for, with approval by the Board, granting of options to its directors, officers, employees and consultants to acquire up to 5.0% of the issued and outstanding shares at any time. Prior to the 2021 amendment, the plan allowed for the granting of up to 7.0% of the issued and outstanding shares at any time. The following table summarizes the status of the Company's stock option plan and changes during the period: Expressed in Canadian dollars Six months ended Year ended June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Number of

options Weighted

average exercise

price Number of

options Weighted

average exercise

price Outstanding, beginning of the year 3,848,200 $ 3.68 5,978,300 $ 3.29 Granted 736,986 $ 6.24 818,500 $ 6.90 Exercised (553,200 ) $ 3.60 (2,801,600 ) $ 3.76 Expired and forfeited - - (147,000 ) $ 4.29 Outstanding, end of the period 4,031,986 $ 4.16 3,848,200 $ 3.68 Options exercisable at the end of the period 3,126,399 $ 3.50 2,973,100 $ 3.40 During the six months ended June 30, 2022, the weighted-average share price at the date of exercise was CAN$6.84 (December 31, 2021 - CAN$7.51). ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. | CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PAGE 11 ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(unaudited - prepared by management)

(expressed in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated) The following table summarizes the information about stock options outstanding at June 30, 2022: Expressed in Canadian dollars Options Outstanding Options exercisable Number Weighted Average Weighted

Average Number

Exercisable Weighted

Average Outstanding Remaining Price as at Contractual Life Exercise as at Exercise Intervals June 30, 2022 (Number of Years) Price June 30, 2022 Price $2.00 - $2.99 1,382,600 2.7 $2.14 1,382,600 $2.14 $3.00 - $3.99 1,131,900 1.4 $3.45 1,129,900 $3.45 $4.00 - $4.99 - - - - - $5.00 - $5.99 60,000 3.2 $5.60 48,000 $5.60 $6.00 - $6.99 1,457,486 4.2 $6.57 565,899 $6.74 4,031,986 2.9 $4.16 3,126,399 $3.50 During the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company recognized share-based compensation expense of $495 and $1,105 respectively (June 30, 2021 - $554 and $1,294 respectively) based on the fair value of the vested portion of options granted in the current and prior periods. The weighted-average fair values of stock options granted and the assumptions used to calculate the related compensation expense have been estimated using the Black-Scholes Option Pricing Model with the following assumptions: Six months ended Year ended June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Weighted-average fair value of options in CAN$ $3.17 $3.37 Risk-free interest rate 2.19% 0.66% Expected dividend yield 0% 0% Expected stock price volatility 67% 66% Expected options life in years 3.80 3.85 (c)Share Units Plan On March 23, 2021 the Company adopted an equity-based Share Unit Plan ("SUP"), which was approved by the Company's shareholders on May 12, 2021. The SUP allows for, with approval by the Board, granting of Performance Share Units ("PSU"s) and Deferred Share Units ("DSU"s), to its directors, officers, employees to acquire up to 1.5% of the issued and outstanding shares. The SUP incorporates any new PSUs and DSUs granted and are to be subject to share settlement, cash settlement or a combination of cash and share procedures at the discretion of the Board of Directors. Performance Share Units The PSUs granted are subject to a performance payout multiplier between 0% and 200% based on the Company's total shareholder return at the end of a three-year period, relative to the total shareholder return of the Company's peer group. Six months ended Year ended June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Number of units Number of units Outstanding, beginning of year 1,639,000 1,805,000 Granted 316,000 322,000 Cancelled - (100,000 ) Settled for shares (535,000 ) (388,000 ) Outstanding, end of period 1,420,000 1,639,000

ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. | CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PAGE 12 ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(unaudited - prepared by management)

(expressed in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated) There were 316,000 PSUs granted during the six months ended June 30, 2022 (June 30, 2021 - 322,000). The PSUs vest over a two to three-year period if certain pre-determined performance and vesting criteria are achieved. Performance criteria are based on the Company's share price performance relative to a representative group of other mining companies and specific achievements related to Terronera development. 806,000 PSUs vest on March 1, 2023, 298,000 PSUs vest on March 4, 2024, 256,000 PSUs vest on March 23, 2025 and 60,000 PSUs vest on or before June 30, 2025. On March 3, 2022, PSUs granted in 2019 vested with a payout multiplier of 200% based on the Company's shareholder return, relative to the total shareholder return of the Company's peer group over the three year period and 535,000 PSUs were settled, on a net of tax basis, through the issuance of 664,170 common shares. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company recognized share-based compensation expense of $466 and $893 respectively related to the PSUs (June 30, 2021 - $484 and $899 respectively). Deferred Share Units The DSUs granted are vested immediately and are redeemable for shares at the time of a Director's retirement. Six months ended Year ended June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Number of units Number of units Outstanding, beginning of year - - Granted 101,862 - Settled for shares (5,038 ) - Outstanding, end of period 96,824 - There were 101,862 DSUs granted during the six months ended June 30, 2022 (June 30, 2021 - Nil) under the SUP. During the six months 5,038 DSUs were settled, on a net of tax basis, through the issuance of 3,527 common shares. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company recognized share-based compensation expense of $488 and $12 related to the DSUs (June 30, 2021 - $Nil and $Nil). (d)Deferred Share Units - Cash settled The Company previously had a Deferred Share Unit ("DSU") plan whereby deferred share units were granted to independent directors of the Company in lieu of compensation in cash or share stock options. These DSUs vested immediately and are redeemable for cash, based on the market value of the units at the time of a director's retirement. Upon adoption of the SUP plan in March 2021, no new DSUs will be granted under this cash settled plan. Expressed in Canadian dollars Six months ended Year ended June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Number

of units Weighted Average

Grant Price Number

of units Weighted Average

Grant Price Outstanding, beginning of year 1,348,765 $3.24 1,266,199 $3.00 Granted - - 82,566 $6.90 Redeemed - - - $0.00 Outstanding, end of period 1,348,765 $3.24 1,348,765 $3.24 Fair value at period end 1,348,765 $4.49 1,348,765 $5.35 During the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company recognized a mark to market recovery on director's compensation related to these DSUs, which is included in general and administrative salaries, wages and benefits, of $1,614 and $ 989 respectively (June 30, 2021 - expense of $1,596 and $1,869 respectively) based on the change in the fair value of the DSUs granted in the prior years. As at June 30, 2022, there are 1,044,204 cash settled deferred share units outstanding with a fair market value of $3,272 and 304,561 cash settled deferred share units outstanding with a redemption value of $1,421 (December 31, 2021 - 1,348,765 cash settled deferred share units outstanding with a fair market value of $5,682) recognized in accounts payable and accrued liabilities. ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. | CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PAGE 13 ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(unaudited - prepared by management)

(expressed in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated) Subsequent to June 30, 2022, 304,561 DSUs were settled through cash with a fair market value of $ 1,421. (e)Share Appreciation Rights As part of the Company's bonus program, the Company may grant share appreciation rights ("SARs") to its employees in Mexico and Chile. The SARs are subject to vesting conditions and, when exercised, constitute a cash bonus based on the value of the appreciation of the Company's common shares between the SARs grant date and the exercise date. Six months ended Year ended June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Number

of Units Weighted Average

Grant Price Number

of Units Weighted Average

Grant Price Outstanding, beginning of year 113,670 $5.40 - - Granted 119,403 $4.97 115,930 $5.40 Exercised - - (2,260 ) $5.34 Cancelled (26,248 ) $5.51 - - Outstanding, end of period 206,825 $5.14 113,670 $5.40 Exercisable at the end of the period 81,581 $5.26 40,912 $5.39 During the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company recognized an expense related to SARs, which is included in operation cost of sales and exploration salaries, wages and benefits, of $4 (June 30, 2021 - expense $67) based on the change in the fair value of the SARs granted in prior years. As of June 30, 2022, there are 206,825 SARs outstanding (December 31, 2021 - 113,670) with a fair market value of $108 (December 31, 2021 - $113). The SARs were valued using an option pricing model, which requires the input of highly subjective assumptions. The expected life of the SARs considered such factors as the average length of time similar grants in the past have remained outstanding prior to exercise, expiry or cancellation and the vesting period of SARs granted. Volatility was estimated based on average daily volatility based on historical share price observations over the expected term of the SARs grant. Changes in the subjective input assumptions can materially affect the estimated fair value of the SARs. The Company amortized the fair value of SARs on a graded basis over the respective vesting period of each tranche of SARs awarded. (f)Diluted Earnings per Share ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. | CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PAGE 14 ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(unaudited - prepared by management)

(expressed in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 Net earnings (loss) $ (11,923 ) $ 6,656 $ (261 ) $ 18,905 Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 180,9974,609 168,383,755 176,291,929 164,051,368 Effect of dilutive securities: Stock options - 2,073,187 - 1,952,745 Equity settled deferred share units - - - - Performance share units - 1,739,000 - 1,739,000 Diluted weighted average number of share outstanding 180,974,609 172,195,942 176,291,929 167,743,113 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.07 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.11 As of June 30, 2022, there are 2,822,240 anti-dilutive stock options (June 30, 2021 - 2,048,255 stock options). 11.REVENUE Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Silver Sales (1) $ 13,698 $ 30,052 $ 55,582 $ 46,987 Gold Sales (1) 18,021 18,305 34,531 36,463 Less: smelting and refining costs (937 ) (582 ) (1,591 ) (1,209 ) Revenue $ 30,782 $ 47,775 $ 88,522 $ 82,241 (1)Changes in fair value from provisional pricing in the period are included in silver and gold sales. Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, Revenue by product 2022 2021 2022 2021 Concentrate sales $ 16,117 $ 16,270 $ 30,578 $ 34,198 Provisional pricing adjustments (587 ) 641 43 (114 ) Total revenue from concentrate sales 15,530 16,911 30,621 34,084 Refined metal sales 15,252 30,864 57,901 48,157 Total revenue $ 30,782 $ 47,775 $ 88,522 $ 82,241 Provisional pricing adjustments on sales of concentrate consist of provisional and final pricing adjustments made prior to the finalization of the sales contract. The Company's sales contracts are provisionally priced with provisional pricing periods lasting typically one to three months with provisional pricing adjustments recorded to revenue as market prices vary. ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. | CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PAGE 15 ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(unaudited - prepared by management)

(expressed in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated) 12.EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION Three months ended Six months ended June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 Depreciation and depletion $ 98 $ 72 $ 205 $ 151 Share-based compensation 117 145 211 306 Exploration salaries, wages and benefits 401 734 1,093 1,310 Direct exploration expenditures 1,021 2,099 1,812 3,658 Evaluation salaries, wages and benefits 524 361 1,145 643 Direct evaluation expenditures 1,623 1,614 2,534 3,087 $ 3,784 $ 5,025 $ 7,000 $ 9,155 13.GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Depreciation and depletion $ 51 $ 38 $ 99 $ 72 Share-based compensation 741 772 2,047 1,658 Salaries, wages and benefits 983 747 2,215 1,907 Directors' DSU mark to market expense (recovery) (1,614 ) 1,596 (989 ) 1,896 Direct general and administrative 1,187 1,140 2,273 2,283 $ 1,348 $ 4,293 $ 5,645 $ 7,816 14.SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE WITH RESPECT TO CASH FLOWS Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net changes in non-cash working capital: Accounts receivable $ 2,087 $ 3,081 $ 2,296 $ 6,270 Income tax receivable 1,042 (33 ) 1,042 (3,578 ) Inventories 8,718 (2,180 ) 6,424 (7,267 ) Prepaid expenses 6,024 (4,222 ) 6,431 (5,015 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 6,379 3,484 5,616 1,587 Income taxes payable (2,094 ) 676 (767 ) (357 ) $ 22,156 $ 806 $ 21,042 $ (8,360 ) Non-cash financing and investing activities: Fair value of exercised options allocated to share capital $ (706 ) $ (348 ) $ (755 ) $ (3,967 ) Fair value of performance share units allocated to

share capital $ - $ (561 ) $ (806 ) $ (561 ) Fair value of capital assets acquired under equipment loans $ 1,496 $ - $ 4,374 $ - Other cash disbursements: Income taxes paid $ 98 $ (162 ) $ 451 $ 4,326 Special mining duty paid $ - $ - $ 2,272 $ 1,331

ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. | CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PAGE 16 ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(unaudited - prepared by management)

(expressed in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated) 15.SEGMENT DISCLOSURES The Company's operating segments are based on internal management reports that are reviewed by the Company's executives (the chief operating decision makers) in assessing performance. The Company has two operating mining segments which are located in Mexico, Guanaceví and Bolañitos, the El Compas mine which is on care and maintenance, one development project in Mexico, Terronera, as well as Exploration and Corporate segments. The Exploration segment consists of projects in the exploration and evaluation phases in Mexico, Chile and the USA. Exploration projects that are in the local district surrounding a mine are included in the mine's segments. Comparative period figures related to Terronera, previously reported as part of the exploration segment have been reclassified to conform with current period's presentation. Comparative period figures related to the El Cubo mine, which was on care and maintenance from November 2019 until the sale of the mine and related assets in April 2021, previously reported as it own segment have been reclassified to the Corporate segment. June 30, 2022 Corporate Exploration Guanaceví Bolanitos El Compas Terronera Total Cash and cash equivalents $ 80,760 $ 3,686 $ 18,808 $ 9,845 $ 2,399 $ 728 $ 116,226 Other Investments 11,236 - - - - - $ 11,236 Accounts and other receivables 364 139 7,013 6,539 268 (837 ) $ 13,486 Income tax receivable 27 1 1,121 68 2 - $ 1,219 Inventories 116 - 29,963 5,341 196 48 $ 35,664 Prepaid expenses 1,322 181 1,372 596 4 8,091 $ 11,566 Non-current deposits 150 - 318 127 - - $ 595 Non-current IVA receivable 168 - 1,456 - - 5,904 $ 7,528 Non-currrent income tax receivable 3,570 - - - - - $ 3,570 Right-of-use leased assets 564 - - 50 - - $ 614 Mineral property, plant and equipment 503 19,896 59,999 27,282 1,091 33,035 $ 141,806 Total assets $ 98,780 $ 23,903 $ 120,050 $ 49,848 $ 3,960 $ 46,969 $ 343,510 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 8,003 $ 319 $ 12,058 $ 4,503 $ 67 $ 1,433 $ 26,383 Income taxes payable - - 4,215 780 - - $ 4,995 Loans payable - - 1,515 3,070 - 7,986 $ 12,571 Lease obligations 877 - - 54 - - $ 931 Provision for reclamation and rehabilitation - - 4,093 3,329 154 - $ 7,576 Deferred income tax liability - - 8,310 235 - - $ 8,545 Total liabilities $ 8,880 $ 319 $ 30,191 $ 11,971 $ 221 $ 9,419 $ 61,001

ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. | CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PAGE 17 ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(unaudited - prepared by management)

(expressed in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated)

December 31, 2021 Corporate Exploration Guanaceví Bolanitos El Compas Terronera Total Cash and cash equivalents $ 68,149 $ 144 $ 27,060 $ 4,234 $ 3,349 $ 367 $ 103,303 Other Investments 11,200 - - - - - $ 11,200 Accounts and other receivables 812 - 6,706 6,633 308 3 $ 14,462 Income tax receivable 169 1 3 2 2 - $ 177 Inventories 351 - 19,852 7,057 195 30 $ 27,485 Prepaid expenses 1,327 118 844 349 20 2,477 $ 5,135 Non-current deposits 150 - 321 128 - - $ 599 Non-current IVA receivable 164 - 1,434 - - 2,658 $ 4,256 Deferred income tax asset - - - 936 - - $ 936 Non-current Income tax receivable 3,570 - - - - - $ 3,570 Intangible assets 2 1 15 17 2 3 $ 40 Right-of-use leased assets 564 - 100 - - - $ 664 Mineral property, plant and equipment 373 18,963 54,234 27,371 2,005 19,251 122,197 Total assets $ 86,831 $ 19,227 $ 110,569 $ 46,727 $ 5,881 $ 24,789 $ 294,024 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 10,121 $ 238 15,247 $ 4,667 $ 141 $ 1,577 $ 31,991 Income taxes payable 29 - 3,563 636 - - $ 4,228 Loans payable 43 - 2,005 4,048 - 4,398 $ 10,494 Lease obligations 896 - 105 - - $ 1,001 Provision for reclamation and rehabilitation - - 3,997 3,237 163 - $ 7,397 Deferred income tax liability - - 1,271 235 - - 1,506 Total liabilities $ 11,089 $ 238 $ 26,083 $ 12,928 $ 304 $ 5,975 $ 56,617

ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. | CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PAGE 18 ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(unaudited - prepared by management)

(expressed in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated)

Three months ended June 30, 2022 Corporate Exploration Guanaceví Bolanitos El Compas Terronera Total Silver revenue $ - $ - $ 9,533 $ 4,165 $ - $ - $ 13,698 Gold revenue - - 5,719 12,302 - - 18,021 Less: smelting and refining costs - - - (937 ) - - (937 ) Total revenue $ - $ - $ 15,252 $ 15,530 $ - $ - $ 30,782 Salaries, wages and benefits: mining $ - $ - $ 1,745 $ 2,140 $ - $ - $ 3,885 processing - - 793 642 - - 1,435 administrative - - 1,386 1,127 - - 2,513 stock based compensation - - 57 56 - - 113 change in inventory - - (2,371 ) 688 - - (1,683 ) Total salaries, wages and benefits - - 1,610 4,653 - - 6,263 Direct costs: mining - - 8,049 3,237 - - 11,286 processing - - 3,749 1,542 - - 5,291 administrative - - 1,905 1,202 - - 3,107 change in inventory - - (7,459 ) 1,453 - - (6,006 ) Total direct production costs - - 6,244 7,434 - - 13,678 Depreciation and depletion: depreciation and depletion - - 3,507 2,603 - - 6,110 change in inventory - - (2,567 ) 632 - - (1,935 ) Total depreciation and depletion - - 940 3,235 - - 4,175 Royalties - - 2,128 66 - - 2,194 Total cost of sales $ - $ - $ 10,922 $ 15,388 $ - $ - $ 26,310 Care and maintenance costs - - - - 189 - 189 Write off of exploration properties - - - - - 500 500 Earnings (loss) before taxes $ (8,845 ) $ (1,636 ) $ 4,330 $ 142 $ (189 ) $ (2,648 ) $ (8,846 ) Current income tax expense - - 1,181 144 - - 1,325 Deferred income tax expense - - 1,752 - - - 1,752 Total income tax expense - - 2,933 144 - - 3,077 Net earnings (loss) $ (8,845 ) $ (1,636 ) $ 1,397 $ (2 ) $ (189 ) $ (2,648 ) $ (11,923 ) The Exploration segment included $353 of costs incurred in Chile for the three months ended June 30, 2022 (June 30, 2021 - $175).

ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. | CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PAGE 19 ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(unaudited - prepared by management)

(expressed in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated)

Three months ended June 30, 2021 Corporate Exploration Guanaceví Bolanitos El Compas Terronera Total Silver revenue $ - $ - $ 26,655 $ 3,053 $ 344 $ - $ 30,052 Gold revenue - - 4,209 11,909 2,187 - 18,305 Less: smelting and refining costs - - - (514 ) (68 ) - (582 ) Total revenue $ - $ - $ 30,864 $ 14,448 $ 2,463 $ - $ 47,775 Salaries, wages and benefits: mining $ - $ - $ 2,086 $ 1,342 $ 498 $ - $ 3,926 processing - - 809 483 230 - 1,522 administrative - - 1,381 915 333 - 2,629 stock based compensation - - 54 51 6 - 111 change in inventory - - (355 ) (20 ) (208 ) - (583 ) Total salaries, wages and benefits - - 3,975 2,771 859 - 7,605 Direct costs: mining - - 7,451 2,889 1,266 - 11,606 processing - - 3,575 1,383 527 - 5,485 administrative - - 1,535 1,004 503 - 3,042 change in inventory - - (769 ) (226 ) (409 ) - (1,404 ) Total direct production costs - - 11,792 5,050 1,887 - 18,729 Depreciation and depletion: depreciation and depletion - - 2,725 3,906 233 - 6,864 change in inventory - - (238 ) (106 ) 104 - (240 ) Total depreciation and depletion - - 2,487 3,800 337 - 6,624 Royalties - - 4,158 70 112 - 4,340 Write down of inventory to NRV - - - - 272 - 272 Total cost of sales $ - $ - $ 22,412 $ 11,691 $ 3,467 $ - $ 37,570 Care and maintenance costs - - - - - 55 521 Impairment (impairment reversal) - - - - - - (16,791 ) Earnings (loss) before taxes $ 3,793 $ (5,025 ) $ 8,452 $ 2,757 $ (1,004 ) $ (55 ) $ 8,918 Current income tax expense (recovery) - - 792 369 (15 ) - 1,146 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) - - 1,668 (552 ) - - 1,116 Total income tax expense (recovery) - - 2,460 (183 ) (15 ) - 2,262 Net earnings (loss) $ 3,793 $ (5,025 ) $ 5,992 $ 2,940 $ (989 ) $ (55 ) $ 6,656 ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. | CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PAGE 20 ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(unaudited - prepared by management)

(expressed in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated)

Six months ended June 30, 2022 Corporate Exploration Guanaceví Bolanitos El Compas Terronera Total Silver revenue $ - $ - $ 47,160 $ 8,422 $ - $ - $ 55,582 Gold revenue - - 10,741 23,790 - - 34,531 Less: smelting and refining costs - - - (1,591 ) - - (1,591 ) Total revenue $ - $ - $ 57,901 $ 30,621 $ - $ - $ 88,522 Salaries, wages and benefits: mining $ - $ - 3,792 $ 4,091 $ - $ - $ 7,883 processing - - 1,701 1,197 - - 2,898 administrative - - 2,792 2,028 - - 4,820 stock based compensation - - 120 120 - - 240 change in inventory - - (1,052 ) 650 - - (402 ) Total salaries, wages and benefits - - 7,353 8,086 - - 15,439 Direct costs: mining - - $ 14,149 6,367 - - 20,516 processing - - 6,926 3,038 - - 9,964 administrative - - 3,350 2,221 - - 5,571 change in inventory - - (5,977 ) 1,276 - - (4,701 ) Total direct production costs - - 18,448 12,902 - - 31,350 Depreciation and depletion: depreciation and depletion - - 6,936 5,300 - - 12,236 change in inventory - - (2,086 ) 331 - - (1,755 ) Total depreciation and depletion - - 4,850 5,631 - - 10,481 Royalties - - 6,362 149 - - 6,511 Total cost of sales $ - $ - $ 37,013 $ 26,768 $ - $ - $ 63,781 Care and maintenance costs - - - - 379 - 379 Write of of exploration properties - - - - - 500 500 Earnings (loss) before taxes $ (6,808 ) $ (3,321 ) $ 20,888 $ 3,853 $ (379 ) $ (4,180 ) $ 10,053 Current income tax expense - - 1,931 409 - - 2,340 Deferred income tax expense - - 7,038 936 - - 7,974 Total income tax expense - - 8,969 1,345 - - 10,314 Net earnings (loss) $ (6,808 ) $ (3,321 ) $ 11,919 $ 2,508 $ (379 ) $ (4,180 ) $ (261 ) The Exploration segment included $721 of costs incurred in Chile for the six months ended June 30, 2022 (June 30, 2021 - $1,015). ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. | CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PAGE 21 ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(unaudited - prepared by management)

(expressed in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated)

Six months ended June 30, 2021 Corporate Exploration Guanaceví Bolanitos El Compas Terronera Total Silver revenue $ - $ - $ 40,484 $ 5,540 $ 963 $ - $ 46,987 Gold revenue - - 7,673 22,438 6,352 - 36,463 Less: smelting and refining costs - - - (1,003 ) (206 ) - (1,209 ) Total revenue $ - $ - $ 48,157 $ 26,975 $ 7,109 $ - $ 82,241 Salaries, wages and benefits: mining $ - $ - $ 3,960 $ 2,507 $ 1,035 $ - $ 7,502 processing - - 1,420 855 464 - 2,739 administrative - - 2,372 1,585 632 - 4,589 stock based compensation - - 93 91 45 - 229 change in inventory - - (2,030 ) 73 (48 ) - (2,005 ) Total salaries, wages and benefits - - 5,815 5,111 2,128 - 13,054 Direct costs: mining - - 13,680 5,417 2,373 - 21,470 processing - - 6,143 2,548 979 - 9,670 administrative - - 3,033 1,853 1,165 - 6,051 change in inventory - - (4,805 ) 37 (297 ) - (5,065 ) Total direct production costs - - 18,051 9,855 4,220 - 32,126 Depreciation and depletion: depreciation and depletion - - 5,428 7,609 1,370 - 14,407 change in inventory - - (1,348 ) (16 ) 1,077 - (287 ) Total depreciation and depletion - - 4,080 7,593 2,447 - 14,120 Royalties - - 6,371 138 291 - 6,800 Write down of inventory to NRV - - - - 272 - 272 Total cost of sales $ - $ - $ 34,317 $ 22,697 $ 9,358 $ - $ 66,372 Care and maintenance costs - - - - - 576 576 Impairment (impairment reversal) (16,791 ) - - - - - (16,791 ) Earnings (loss) before taxes $ 2,036 $ (9,155 ) $ 13,840 $ 4,278 $ (2,249 ) $ (576 ) $ 8,174 Current income tax expense - - 1,150 622 45 - 1,817 Deferred income tax expense - - 3,809 434 - - 4,243 Total income tax expense - - 4,959 1,056 45 - 6,060 Net earnings (loss) $ 2,036 $ (9,155 ) $ 8,881 $ 3,222 $ (2,294 ) $ (576 ) $ 2,114

ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. | CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PAGE 22 ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(unaudited - prepared by management)

(expressed in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated) 16.INCOME TAXES (a)Tax Assessments Minera Santa Cruz y Garibaldi SA de CV ("MSCG"), a subsidiary of the Company, received a MXN 238 million assessment on October 12, 2010 by Mexican fiscal authorities for failure to provide the appropriate support for certain expense deductions taken in MSCG's 2006 tax return, failure to provide appropriate support for loans made to MSCG from affiliated companies, and deemed an unrecorded distribution of dividends to shareholders, among other individually immaterial items. MSCG immediately initiated a Nullity action and filed an administrative attachment to dispute the assessment. In June 2015, the Superior Court ruled in favour of MSCG on a number of the matters under appeal; however, the Superior Court ruled against MSCG for failure to provide appropriate support for certain deductions taken in MSCG's 2006 tax return. In June 2016, the Company received an MXN 122.9 million ($6,100) tax assessment based on the June 2015 ruling. The 2016 tax assessment comprised of MXN 41.8 million owed ($2,100) in taxes, MXN 17.7 million ($900) in inflationary charges, MXN 40.4 million ($2,000) in interest and MXN 23.0 million ($1,100) in penalties. The 2016 tax assessment was issued for failure to provide the appropriate support for certain expense deductions taken in MSCG's 2006 tax return and failure to provide appropriate support for loans made to MSCG from affiliated companies. The MXN 122.9 million assessment includes interest and penalties. If MSCG agrees to pay the tax assessment, or a lesser settled amount, it is eligible to apply for forgiveness of 100% of the penalties and 50% of the interest. The Company filed an appeal against the June 2016 tax assessment on the basis certain items rejected by the courts were included in the new tax assessment, and a number of deficiencies exist within the assessment. Since issuance of the assessment interest charges of MXN 14.9 million ($740) and inflationary charges of MXN 22.3 million ($1,100) have accumulated. Included in the Company's consolidated financial statements are net assets of $964 held by MSCG. Following the Tax Court's rulings, MSCG is in discussions with the tax authorities with regards to the shortfall of assets within MSCG to settle its estimated tax liability. An alternative settlement option would be to transfer the shares and assets of MSCG to the tax authorities. As of June 30, 2022, the Company's income tax payable includes an allowance for transferring the shares and assets of MSCG amounting to $964. The Company is currently assessing MSCG's settlement options based on ongoing court proceedings and discussion with the tax authorities. The Company has been advised that the appeal filed with the Federal Tax Court and Supreme Court of Justice, against the June 2016 tax assessment has been rejected. The Company continues to assess MSCG's settlement options. Compania Minera Del Cubo SA de CV ("Cubo"), a subsidiary of the Company, received a MXN 58.5 million ($2,900) assessment in 2019 by Mexican fiscal authorities for alleged failure to provide the appropriate support for depreciation deductions taken in the Cubo 2016 tax return and denied eligibility of deductions of certain suppliers. The tax assessment consists of MXN 24.1 million ($1,200) for taxes, MXN 21.0 million ($1,100) for penalties, MXN 10.4 million ($500) for interest and MXN 3.0 million ($100) for inflation. At the time of the tax assessment the Cubo entity had and continues to have sufficient loss carry forwards which would be applied against the assessed difference of taxable income. The Mexican tax authorities did not consider these losses in the assessment. Due to the denial of certain suppliers for income tax purposes in the Cubo assessment, the invoices from these suppliers have been assessed as ineligible for refunds of IVA paid on the invoices. The assessment includes MXN 14.7 million ($600) for re-payment of IVA (value added taxes) refunded on these supplier payments. In the Company's judgement the suppliers and invoices meet the necessary requirements to be deductible for income tax purposes and the recovery of IVA. ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. | CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PAGE 23 ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(unaudited - prepared by management)

(expressed in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated) The Company has filed an administrative appeal related to the 2016 Cubo Tax assessment. The Company had previously provided a lien on certain El Cubo mining concessions during the appeal process. To facilitate the sale of the El Cubo mine and related assets, the Company elected to pay the assessed amount of $3.5 million during Q1, 2021. During the appeal process the amount paid has been classified as a non-current income tax recoverable. Since issuance of the assessment interest charges of MXN 9.9 million ($500) and inflationary charges of MXN 1.6 million ($100) had accumulated. The Company continues to assess that it is probable that its appeal will prevail, and no provision is recognized in respect of the Cubo tax assessment. The Company has recognized $3.1 million and $10.3 million in income tax expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 respectively. The income tax expense is derived from current and deferred income tax due to profitable mining operations at both the Guanacevi and Bolañitos mines and changes in temporary tax differences. 17.FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS (a)Financial assets and liabilities As at June 30, 2022, the carrying and fair values of the Company's financial instruments by category are as follows: Fair value

through profit or

loss Amortized

cost Carrying

value Fair value $ $ $ $ Financial assets: Cash and cash equivalents - 116,226 116,226 116,226 Other Investments 11,236 - 11,236 11,236 Trade and other receivables 4,745 8,741 13,486 13,486 Total financial assets 15,981 124,967 140,948 140,948 Financial liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 4,801 21,582 26,383 26,383 Loans payable - 12,571 12,571 12,571 Total financial liabilities 4,801 34,153 38,954 38,954 (b)Fair value hierarchy Fair value is the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. The fair value hierarchy establishes three levels to classify the inputs to valuation techniques used to measure fair value. Level 1 inputs are quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities. Level 2 inputs are quoted prices in markets that are not active, quoted prices for similar assets or liabilities in active markets, inputs other than quoted prices that are observable for the asset or liability (for example, interest rate and yield curves observable at commonly quoted intervals, forward pricing curves used to value currency and commodity contracts and volatility measurements used to value option contracts), or inputs that are derived principally from or corroborated by observable market data or other means. Level 3 inputs are unobservable (supported by little or no market activity). The fair value hierarchy gives the highest priority to Level 1 inputs and the lowest priority to Level 3 inputs. Level 1: Other investments are comprised of marketable securities. When there is an active market are determined based on a market approach reflecting the closing price of each particular security at the reporting date. The closing price is a quoted market price obtained from the exchange that is the principal active market for the particular security. As a result, $10,313 of these financial assets have been included in Level 1 of the fair value hierarchy. Cash settled deferred share units are determined based on a market approach reflecting the Company's closing share price or share price at redemption date for pending settlements. ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. | CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PAGE 24 ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(unaudited - prepared by management)

(expressed in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated) Level 2:

The Company determines the fair value of the embedded derivatives related to its trade receivables based on the quoted closing price obtained from the silver and gold metal exchanges and the fair value of the SARs liability is determined by using an option pricing model. Level 3: Included in other investments are share purchase warrants. Fair value of the warrants at each period end has been estimated using the Black-Scholes Option Pricing Model. As a result, $923 of these financial assets have been included in Level 3 of the fair value hierarchy. Assets and liabilities as at Jun 30, 2022 measured at fair value on a recurring basis include: Total Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 $ $ $ $ Financial assets: Investments 11,236 10,313 - 923 Trade receivables 4,745 - 4,745 - Total financial assets 15,981 10,313 4,745 923 Financial liabilities: Deferred share units 4,693 4,693 - - Share appreciation rights 108 - 108 - Total financial liabilities 4,801 4,693 108 -

ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. | CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PAGE 25 ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(unaudited - prepared by management)

(expressed in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise stated)

