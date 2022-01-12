Endeavour Silver : The Green Economy and the Silver Deficit by Metal Focus

US CPI surged to a 40-year high of 7.0% in December. Gold has hold steady near $1,820 following the latest

The green economy and the silver deficit

Last year, there was noticeable rise in investor interest concerning the role that precious metals might play in the green economy. This was particularly true for silver and platinum. In terms of the latter this mostly relates to the development of the hydrogen economy, which is still in its relative infancy, and especially in terms of platinum demand.

However, our research shows that it is already important for silver, and that is before we consider the scope it has to grow further. Its current scale also puts the silver market into a physical deficit and this position has a strong likelihood of becoming structural. This article summarises and updates the key findings of the presentation given by Metals Focus at the IPMI's conference in Dublin in November 2021.

Photovoltaics

The star of silver use in the green economy over the last decade has been photovoltaics (PV). As shown overleaf, installations have grown massively over the last decade, up from a modest 16GW in 2010 to 158GW in 2021. Much of this has been driven by the push to reduce CO2 emissions, but we cannot ignore how lower costs have also contributed. A corollary of this, however, has been a major cut in the amount of silver used on each cell; we estimate that a typical cell in 2021 would only have contained around 20%

of the silver used in 2010. Despite that thrifting and substitution, we estimate that silver in PV has risen from around 5% of total

silver demand in 2010 to over 10% by 2021.