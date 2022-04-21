Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Endeavour Silver Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDR   CA29258Y1034

ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.

(EDR)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04/21 02:40:51 pm EDT
5.990 CAD   -8.27%
02:45pENDEAVOUR SILVER : World Silver Survey 2022 Launch by Metal Focus
PU
04/20ENDEAVOUR SILVER : Global Silver Demand Surged in 2021 Press Release by The Silver Institute
PU
04/20ENDEAVOUR SILVER : The World Silver Survey by The Silver Institute and Metal Focus
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Endeavour Silver : World Silver Survey 2022 Launch by Metal Focus

04/21/2022 | 02:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Launch of World Silver Survey 2022

Philip Newman and Adam Webb, Metals Focus

April 20th 2022

World Silver Survey 2022 has been kindly supported by the following companies

.

Major Sponsors

World Silver Survey 2022 has been kindly supported by the following companies

.

Sponsors

2021 to-date, silver consolidates in a far higher range

US$/oz

2021, up 22% y/y; highest annual average since 2012

US$/oz

2050

1950

1850

1750

1650

Jan-21

Apr-21

Jul-21

Oct-21

Jan-22

Apr-22

30

28

26

US$/oz

24

22

20

Gold priceSilver price

Source: Bloomberg

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Endeavour Silver Corporation published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 18:44:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.
02:45pENDEAVOUR SILVER : World Silver Survey 2022 Launch by Metal Focus
PU
04/20ENDEAVOUR SILVER : Global Silver Demand Surged in 2021 Press Release by The Silver Institu..
PU
04/20ENDEAVOUR SILVER : The World Silver Survey by The Silver Institute and Metal Focus
PU
04/19ENDEAVOUR SILVER ( "") / PUBLIC OFFE : Endeavour Silver Corp. (the "Company") / Public Off..
PU
04/13Endeavour Silver Gains 3.5% in US, Canada Trading on High-Grade Drill Results From Guan..
MT
04/13Endeavour Silver Up In US Pre-Market On High-Grade Drill Results From Guanacevi Mine
MT
04/13ENDEAVOUR SILVER : Continues to Intersect High-Grade Silver-Gold Mineralization and Extend..
PU
04/13ENDEAVOUR SILVER : Continues to Intersect High-Grade Silver-Gold Mineralization and Extend..
PU
04/13ENDEAVOUR SILVER BRIEF : Says Continues to Intersect High-Grade Silver-Gold Mineralization..
MT
04/13Endeavour Silver Corp. Reports Continued High-Grade Drill Results from its Ongoing Expl..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 253 M 203 M 203 M
Net income 2022 44,7 M 35,8 M 35,8 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 176 M 942 M 942 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,64x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,11x
Nbr of Employees 1 115
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.
Duration : Period :
Endeavour Silver Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 6,53 CAD
Average target price 6,96 CAD
Spread / Average Target 6,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Dickson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christine West Chief Financial Officer
Bradford James Cooke Executive Chairman
Donald P. Gray Chief Operating Officer
Rex J. McLennan Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.22.06%942
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.14.61%6 146
HECLA MINING COMPANY31.23%3 692
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP.16.20%3 412
SILVERCORP METALS INC.-0.42%668
GOLDEN MINERALS COMPANY46.72%83