ENDESA S A : Cellnex entrusts Endesa with its energy supplies in Spain

The companies have signed a ten-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for 300GWh/year.

At least 20% of the contracted energy will be of 100% renewable origin .



Under the agreement, the companies ratify their commitment to sustainability and their joint efforts to make further progress towards decarbonisation

The contractual relationship between the companies also makes Cellnex a preferred supplier of Endesa for network management.



Endesa, the leading electricity company on the Iberian Peninsula, and Cellnex, the top European company in the telecommunications infrastructure sector, have signed a long-term bilateral Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) whereby Endesa will become the preferred supplier of 100% of Cellnex's energy in Spain for the next ten years.



This significant agreement for both companies starts with 300GWh / year, a figure which may increase to 500 Gwh/year within five years, as Cellnex grows. The volume, 300 GWh, is the equivalent to the annual consumption of some 85,000 medium-consumption households.

The contract was ratified on behalf of Endesa by Javier Uriarte, General Manager of Endesa Energía, and Juan José Muñoz Rueda, Director of B2B, and on behalf of Cellnex by Sergio Tórtola, Global Director of Operations and Alberto López Prior, Director of Resources. It will enable both companies to cooperate in one of their key mutual strategic areas, sustainability. The agreement has a very specific objective: to supply energy of 100% renewable origin starting with 50GWh/year (20%) expected to increase to become fully renewable during the term of the contract.

Under the arrangement, starting on 1 January 2021, Endesa will advise Cellnex on energy management matters, allowing its customers to benefit from competitive energy rates. The utility will provide Cellnex with ongoing advice on the formulation of the electricity price, thanks to the experience of its experts, also offering a comprehensive range of digital tools and instruments for better decision-making.

The relationship of trust between the companies works both ways, because Cellnex was declared Endesa's preferred supplier for network management services when the CEOs, José Bogas, for Endesa, and Tobías Martínez, for Cellnex, signed the agreement. According to José Bogas, 'our close collaboration with Cellnex makes us partners in a way that goes far beyond regular relationships between suppliers. Partnering with a leading international company like Cellnex is a very important challenge for Endesa that requires maintaining excellence in all our processes towards sustainability, decarbonisation and digitisation'.

Tobías Martínez, CEO of Cellnex, highlighted 'the significance of an agreement that strengthens our partnership with Endesa in the field of energy supply, thereby committing to specific objectives in the field of renewable energy and promoting the energy transition in a way that contributes to the objectives of reducing our carbon footprint and impact on climate change'. Cellnex is also committed to the Science Based Target (SBT) and to reducing emissions to keep the increase in the global temperature of the planet below 1.5ºC .

Endesa is the leading electricity company in Spain and the second largest in Portugal. It is also the second largest gas operator in the Spanish market. It is an integrated business operation that encompasses everything from generation to marketing, and through Endesa X it provides added value services to decarbonise energy used in homes, companies, industries and government agencies. Endesa is firmly committed to the UN SDGs and therefore decisively promotes the development of renewable energies, the electrification of the economy and Corporate Social Responsibility. We also work in the latter area through the Endesa Foundation. We have some 10,000 employees. Endesa is part of Enel, the largest electricity group in Europe .

Cellnex Telecom is the leading European wireless telecommunications infrastructure operator with a portfolio of nearly 61,000 sites, which foresees further deployment until 2027. Cellnex operates in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Portugal.

Cellnex's business is divided into four main areas: services for telecommunications infrastructures, audiovisual broadcasting networks, security and emergency network services, and solutions for smart management of urban infrastructures and services (Smart cities and 'Internet of Things'(IoT)).

The company is listed on the continuous market of the Spanish Stock Exchange and is featured on the selective IBEX35 and EuroStoxx 600. It also appears on the FTSE4GOOD, CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project), Sustainalytics and 'Standard Ethics' sustainability indices.