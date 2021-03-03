ENDESA S A : promotes the renewal of the Social Bonus to 82% of beneficiaries who have not yet applied

The Social Bonus of more than 27,000 families is expiring at the end of March and the beneficiaries have not applied for its renewal. The Social Bonus offers a direct discount on the electricity bill of between 25% and 40%.

Since the end of automatic extensions, in September last year, the number of Endesa customers who can benefit from the bonus has been reduced by 16.7%.

Endesa notifies its customers between 1 and 3 months in advance of the expiration so that they can handle their renewals , and places at their disposal all the means to do so, without having to even leave their home.

The company processes a monthly average of 36,600 applications for Social Bonus in Spain, with around 70% favourable resolutions approved by the Ministry of Ecological Transition. This aid intended for pensioners, large families and vulnerable persons.

Eight out of ten families with their Social Bonus expiring this March and who are customers of Endesa have not yet processed their renewal. The company is intensifying communications to beneficiaries and promoting these renewals so that more than 27,000 families can continue to benefit from a 25% to 40% reduction in their electricity bill. They account for 5.9% of the total beneficiaries currently receiving this discount in Spain.

Endesa notifies its customers between 20 and 90 days in advance of the expiration so that they can handle their renewals. At the moment, it is reinforcing its information campaign through direct messaging (via email, SMS and with the electricity bill issued before the end of the deadline), with information in the media and working in conjunction with social services. The aim is to remind and facilitate the renewal of the Social Bonus to customers who must renew it after the two years established by law; and to provide information on how it can be processed to the people who are requesting it for the first time. If they do not renew their Social Bonus on time, the beneficiaries will no longer receive the discount and must request it again.

To this end, Endesa is making available to customers all means necessary, without having to even leave their home. Go to the section on the Social Bonus to find all the information on how to apply.

The reduction in renewal applications, and therefore the number of beneficiaries, was first noticed after the end of the Social Bonus' automatic extension last September, which the Government had established as a support measure during the COVID-19 crisis. In fact, at the beginning of February, 378,973 Endesa customers are assigned Social Bonus, compared to more than 450,000 in August last year, i.e. 15.7% less.