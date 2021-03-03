Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  ENDESA, S.A.    ELE   ES0130670112

ENDESA, S.A.

(ELE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ENDESA S A : promotes the renewal of the Social Bonus to 82% of beneficiaries who have not yet applied

03/03/2021 | 06:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • The Social Bonus of more than 27,000 families is expiring at the end of March and the beneficiaries have not applied for its renewal. The Social Bonus offers a direct discount on the electricity bill of between 25% and 40%.
  • Since the end of automatic extensions, in September last year, the number of Endesa customers who can benefit from the bonus has been reduced by 16.7%.
  • Endesa notifies its customers between 1 and 3 months in advance of the expiration so that they can handle their renewals, and places at their disposal all the means to do so, without having to even leave their home.
  • The company processes a monthly average of 36,600 applications for Social Bonus in Spain, with around 70% favourable resolutions approved by the Ministry of Ecological Transition. This aid intended for pensioners, large families and vulnerable persons.

Eight out of ten families with their Social Bonus expiring this March and who are customers of Endesa have not yet processed their renewal. The company is intensifying communications to beneficiaries and promoting these renewals so that more than 27,000 families can continue to benefit from a 25% to 40% reduction in their electricity bill. They account for 5.9% of the total beneficiaries currently receiving this discount in Spain.

Endesa notifies its customers between 20 and 90 days in advance of the expiration so that they can handle their renewals. At the moment, it is reinforcing its information campaign through direct messaging (via email, SMS and with the electricity bill issued before the end of the deadline), with information in the media and working in conjunction with social services. The aim is to remind and facilitate the renewal of the Social Bonus to customers who must renew it after the two years established by law; and to provide information on how it can be processed to the people who are requesting it for the first time. If they do not renew their Social Bonus on time, the beneficiaries will no longer receive the discount and must request it again.

To this end, Endesa is making available to customers all means necessary, without having to even leave their home. Go to the section on the Social Bonus to find all the information on how to apply.

End of automatic extension

The reduction in renewal applications, and therefore the number of beneficiaries, was first noticed after the end of the Social Bonus' automatic extension last September, which the Government had established as a support measure during the COVID-19 crisis. In fact, at the beginning of February, 378,973 Endesa customers are assigned Social Bonus, compared to more than 450,000 in August last year, i.e. 15.7% less.

Disclaimer

Endesa SA published this content on 21 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2021 11:05:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ENDESA, S.A.
06:28aENDESA S A  : The Endesa Foundation is holding its third edition of "Uni dream" ..
PU
06:06aENDESA S A  : promotes the renewal of the Social Bonus to 82% of beneficiaries w..
PU
05:42aENDESA S A  : The Endesa Foundation and Cáritas launches the tenth edition of it..
PU
03/02ENDESA S A  : is looking for the most sustainable fans of the 2021 Copa del Rey
PU
03/02ENDESA S A  : X and Eysa team up to build Spain's largest electric charging hub ..
PU
02/24EQS-NEWS  : Pacific Green Appoints Jose Lobo as Vice President of Business Devel..
DJ
02/24GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Lowe’s, Square, Softbank
02/24PRESS RELEASE  : Pacific Green Appoints Jose Lobo as Vice President of Business ..
DJ
02/24ENDESA S A  : overcomes Covid impact in 2020 with a 36% increase in net ordinary..
PU
02/24ENDESA S A  : FY20 Net Profit Soars 715% on Lower Impairment
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 19 895 M 24 046 M 24 046 M
Net income 2020 1 791 M 2 165 M 2 165 M
Net Debt 2020 7 163 M 8 658 M 8 658 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
Yield 2020 8,68%
Capitalization 22 001 M 26 558 M 26 590 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,47x
EV / Sales 2021 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 9 688
Free-Float 29,9%
Chart ENDESA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
ENDESA, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENDESA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 26,48 €
Last Close Price 20,78 €
Spread / Highest target 45,6%
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
José Damián Bogas Gálvez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Luca Passa General Manager-Administration, Finance & Control
Juan Sánchez-Calero Guilarte Chairman
Manuel Fernando Marín Guzmán GM-Information & Communications Technology
Miquel Roca I. Junyent Lead Independent External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENDESA, S.A.-7.02%26 558
NEXTERA ENERGY-2.09%148 049
ENEL S.P.A.-3.98%95 721
IBERDROLA, S.A.-11.41%77 512
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-4.94%67 058
ORSTED A/S-19.50%66 010
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ