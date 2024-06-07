ENDESA : UBS downgrades its recommendation

UBS downgrades its recommendation on Endesa from 'buy' to 'neutral', while raising its target price from 19.2 to 19.6 euros, a new target that leaves only 5% upside potential for the Spanish energy group's shares.



Our new price target reflects a more positive view of the remuneration of regulated activities, but limited upside potential and possible risks make us more cautious", explains the broker in the summary of its note.



