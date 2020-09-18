Endesa and Athlon launch OneElectric: the first “All Inclusive” electric vehicle leasing plan on the market

OneElectric is a new leasing product that includes an electrified vehicle (electric or plug-in hybrid), insurance, maintenance and tyres, as usual, and adds something more innovative: the installation of charging points both at the workplace and at the homes of employees with a company vehicle and even the possibility of incorporating extra kilowatts to enable charging using the Endesa X public network.

Its aim is to help companies to transition to sustainable mobility and their commitment to the electrification of their fleet with a single fixed monthly payment and a single point of contact through a simple process.



This cooperation agreement is one more step in the Endesa X plan to promote electric mobility in Spain and make it easier for customers to transition by offering simple solutions, helping to break down the barriers that still exist when purchasing an electric vehicle.

This is a pioneering product in the Spanish market, to which Athlon brings its extensive experience of more than 100 years in the sector and in the management of company vehicle fleets.

Endesa X and Athlon, the multi-brand leasing company in the Daimler group, have just launched OneElectric , the only electric leasing plan on the market designed to make it easier for companies to switch to electric mobility . With a single, fixed monthly payment and a single point of contact , an entire solution is offered: leasing any brand of electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle, insurance, maintenance and tyres and, what is more novel, the installation of the charging points, their maintenance and even the possibility of including extra kilowatts to enable charging using the Endesa X public network.

'We want to make it easier for companies to change to much more sustainable mobility and our company has had this culture for many years. Leading your company towards sustainability means being committed to the planet and to future generations, being more efficient, working towards saving energy and, in short, setting an example for those who are to come,' said Josep Trabado, General Manager of Endesa X.

'Two of Athlon's values are sustainability and social responsibility, which is why we firmly believe that the mobility of the future is greener and more sustainable mobility. Our clients increasingly demand mobility solutions that allow them, on the one hand, to cut the cost of managing their fleet and, on the other, to be committed to the environment and sustainability. For these reasons, we are convinced that OneElectric is a perfect product by simplifying our customers' lives as regards electric mobility,' explained Conceição Machado, general manager of Athlon Iberia.

With OneElectric , each vehicle will have its own charger, and companies can choose between two variants: OneElectric BUSINESS, where the vehicle payment includes the installation of a charging point at the company's premises ; and OneElectric HOME, where the vehicle payment includes the installation of the charging point at the employee's home . So, with charging available where the car is usually parked and access to Endesa X's public access infrastructure, customers who want to switch their fleet to electrified models will have all their charging needs resolved.

Customers will also always have a single contact point , which will always be Athlon, and they will be the ones who handle the entire installation and start-up process of the equipment with Endesa X so that the company does not have to worry about anything but choosing the vehicle that best suits their needs (Athlon manages more than 400,000 multi-brand vehicles at group level).

In short, the idea is to put a pioneering new product on the market to help customers to make the ecological transition to sustainable mobility by the switching to electric vehicles.

This cooperation agreement with Athlon is another step in the Endesa X plan to boost electric mobility in Spain. Endesa X has been marketing private-access charging solutions to both individual customers and companies for 10 years, which has allowed it to have a deep understanding of the evolution of the market and to adapt its solutions to customer needs. The launch of OneElectric in partnership with Athlon is a sample of this evolution, designed to make the transition to electric mobility ever simpler and try to break the barriers that still exist when it comes to purchasing an electric vehicle.

But it is also a deeply rooted commitment within the company itself: we have launched an electric mobility plan for employees which 10% of the workforce have joined as private individuals. Today, more than 30% of our fleet is electrified and it continues to grow. And lastly, thinking of all users, present and future, we have implemented a public access charging infrastructure deployment plan with the aim of installing 8,500 charging points in Spain by 2023, which will allow people to travel by electric car all round the country with no limitations.

Athlon is the multi-brand leasing company in the Daimler group and an international supplier of mobility solutions, with a presence in more than 20 countries. Athlon has over 100 years of experience in the sector, always investing in innovation and the digitalisation of processes and services and offering mobility solutions tailored to each company's needs. The Daimler group, through its subsidiary Daimler Mobility, which is present in 40 countries, specialises in financial and mobility solutions.

Athlon offers mobility solutions to all business segments, operating independently, on a multi-brand basis, offering impartial advice during the fleet selection process and, at the same time, guaranteeing the possibility of choosing vehicles from all the brands available on the market.

Its strong customer orientation and flexibility, both in its services and in its human team, make Athlon a company that meets the needs of each business, by offering personalised attention and tailor-made mobility solutions.

