Spanish utility Endesa said Thursday that it has sold a 49.99% stake in the company that controls its solar power facilities in Spain to Abu Dhabi's Masdar for 817 million euros ($887.10 million).

The transaction is part of the Spanish company's strategy of selling minority stakes in strategic projects to maximize profitability while maintaining control of the assets.

The deal gives the company, EGPE Solar, an enterprise value of 1.7 billion euros, said Endesa, controlled by Italy's Enel .

EGPE Solar controls Endesa's solar power plants in operation in Spain, with an overall capacity of about 2 gigawatts.

The sale is expected to close by the end of the year.

(1 dollar = 0.9210 euros)

(Reporting by Jakub Olesiuk; editing by Pietro Lombardi and David Evans; Spanish editing by Javi West Larrañaga)