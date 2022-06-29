Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Spain
  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  Endesa, S.A.
  News
  Summary
    ELE   ES0130670112

ENDESA, S.A.

(ELE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:28 2022-06-29 pm EDT
18.23 EUR   -2.44%
Exclusive-Algeria's Sonatrach mulls new formulas to raise gas prices for European buyers- sources

06/29/2022 | 12:03pm EDT
A view of the headquarters of the state energy company Sonatrach in Algiers

LONDON (Reuters) - Algeria's state oil and gas producer Sonatrach is negotiating ways to benefit from significant global gas price rises in its long-term contracts with European buyers, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Sonatrach is considering several options, including a partial link to spot price gas prices in contracts that have historically been linked to the price of Brent crude, the sources said.

Concern over Russian gas supply to Europe has sent benchmark front month and day ahead Dutch TTF gas contracts up more than 80% and 110% respectively so far this year, with the market hitting record highs in March following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Brent rose 55% in the same period.

Algeria's role as a gas supplier for Italy, Spain and other Southern European countries has heightened significance due to the conflict in Ukraine and Europe's imposition of sanctions against Moscow.

Russia recently reduced supply to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to 40% of its capacity, with politicians warning that flows could be completely suspended.

Algeria and other sellers are trying to find ways of recouping lost revenue stemming from long-term contracts being reliant on a single pricing index.

But the pricing reviews come at a difficult time for Europe, as countries scramble to fill storage facilities ahead of the winter heating season and draw up contingency plans for the potential disruption of Russian flows.

"Sonatrach has very strong bargaining power because it has got the gas, and realises that Europe needs it," one source said.

"Buyers now realise they are being stuck between a rock and a hard place," he added.

Reuters has contacted Sonatrach for comment.

A second source said the company is seeking to review prices with companies that receive gas through the undersea Medgaz pipeline, including Naturgy, Cepsa and Endesa in Spain, Engie in France and Galp in Portugal.

"They are kicking around everything, keeping Brent formulas, including TTF formulas. They are asking for an increase similar to the increase in international (gas) prices and the excuse is that TTF is very expensive," he added.

"They might be offering one company all TTF, another all Brent, someone else a mix because they are negotiating with everyone. They are skilled negotiators and will try to get the most they can."

A Naturgy spokesperson said negotiations were ongoing, and declined to comment on the details, adding that the company's relationship with Sonatrach was good. Cepsa declined to comment, while Endesa, Engie and Galp did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Tamir Druz, managing director of consultancy Capra Energy said Sonatrach's Brent-indexed customers had gained a huge discount relative to TTF and other global gas indices, and price review provisions in its sale and purchase agreements (SPAs) should allow the company to recoup a good portion of lost revenue.

Increased demand for energy has brought relief to Algerian public finances after years of declining oil sales that slashed foreign currency reserves. The country's energy revenues are expected to rise to $50 billion by end-2022, from $35.4 billion in 2021.

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad in London and Isla Binnie in Madrid; Editing by Veronica Brown and David Evans)

By Marwa Rashad and Isla Binnie


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENDESA, S.A. -1.74% 18.36 Delayed Quote.-3.74%
ENGIE -0.85% 11.39 Real-time Quote.-11.73%
GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A. -1.91% 11.57 Real-time Quote.38.44%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.25% 117.68 Delayed Quote.51.70%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 0.10% 969.4479 Real-time Quote.46.31%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.18% 52.375 Delayed Quote.-29.14%
WTI -0.18% 111.577 Delayed Quote.46.36%
Financials
Sales 2022 20 115 M 21 171 M 21 171 M
Net income 2022 1 763 M 1 856 M 1 856 M
Net Debt 2022 8 957 M 9 427 M 9 427 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,7x
Yield 2022 5,85%
Capitalization 20 584 M 21 665 M 21 665 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,47x
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 9 321
Free-Float 29,9%
Chart ENDESA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Endesa, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENDESA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 19,45 €
Average target price 23,57 €
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Damián Bogas Gálvez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Luca Passa General Manager-Administration, Finance & Control
Juan Sánchez-Calero Guilarte Chairman
Manuel Fernando Marín Guzmán GM-Information & Communications Technology
Miquel Roca I. Junyent Lead Independent External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENDESA, S.A.-3.74%21 665
NEXTERA ENERGY-18.12%150 166
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION0.76%81 378
SOUTHERN COMPANY2.61%75 035
IBERDROLA, S.A.-2.26%68 047
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-0.04%63 780