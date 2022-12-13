Advanced search
Portuguese PM wants to extend Iberian gas price cap beyond May

12/13/2022 | 12:20pm EST
LISBON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Portugal and Spain should start negotiations with the EU to allow them to extend beyond May a cap on the benchmark price of gas used by power plants to generate electricity, Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Tuesday.

Recognising the Iberian peninsula has weak energy links to the rest of Europe, the European Commission in May allowed the two countries to initially cap gas prices at 40 euros per megawatt-hour, with the price limit projected to average out at 50 euros ($53.14) over 12 months.

Costa said the Iberian cap had already allowed Portuguese electricity consumers to save around 360 million euros.

"It is crucial that Portugal and Spain proceed with the necessary negotiations to extend the Iberian solution beyond May as this is what has allowed them to mitigate the impact of gas price increases on electricity prices," Costa told parliament.

"Portugal and Spain should move forward with negotiations now," he added.

European countries are struggling to manage surging gas and power prices, pushed higher by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and to reduce the impact on consumers.

European Union energy ministers are meeting in Brussels on Tuesday to try to agree an EU-wide cap on gas prices after months of deadlock over whether the measure can ease the energy crisis.

The Czech Republic, which holds the EU's rotating presidency, drafted a new proposal which would trigger the cap if prices exceed a range of 200-220 euros per megawatt hour over three-to-five days on the front-month contract in the Dutch Title Transfer Facility gas hub.

The contract price would also need to be 35 euros higher than a reference price based on existing liquefied natural gas price assessments. ($1 = 0.9410 euros) (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; Editing by Catarina Demony and Gareth Jones)


© Reuters 2022
