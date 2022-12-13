Portuguese PM wants to extend Iberian gas price cap beyond May

LISBON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Portugal and Spain should
start negotiations with the EU to allow them to extend beyond
May a cap on the benchmark price of gas used by power plants to
generate electricity, Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa
said on Tuesday.
Recognising the Iberian peninsula has weak energy links to
the rest of Europe, the European Commission in May allowed the
two countries to initially cap gas prices at 40 euros per
megawatt-hour, with the price limit projected to average out at
50 euros ($53.14) over 12 months.
Costa said the Iberian cap had already allowed Portuguese
electricity consumers to save around 360 million euros.
"It is crucial that Portugal and Spain proceed with the
necessary negotiations to extend the Iberian solution beyond May
as this is what has allowed them to mitigate the impact of gas
price increases on electricity prices," Costa told parliament.
"Portugal and Spain should move forward with negotiations
now," he added.
European countries are struggling to manage surging gas and
power prices, pushed higher by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and
to reduce the impact on consumers.
European Union energy ministers are meeting in Brussels on
Tuesday to try to agree an EU-wide cap on gas prices after
months of deadlock over whether the measure can ease the energy
crisis.
The Czech Republic, which holds the EU's rotating
presidency, drafted a new proposal which would trigger the cap
if prices exceed a range of 200-220 euros per megawatt hour over
three-to-five days on the front-month contract in the Dutch
Title Transfer Facility gas hub.
The contract price would also need to be 35 euros higher
than a reference price based on existing liquefied natural gas
price assessments.
($1 = 0.9410 euros)
(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; Editing by Catarina Demony and
Gareth Jones)