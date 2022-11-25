Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Endesa, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELE   ES0130670112

ENDESA, S.A.

(ELE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:01 2022-11-25 am EST
18.19 EUR   -0.07%
05:35aSpain energy tax to raise 400 million euros less than expected, minister says
RE
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11/24French Building Materials Group Saint-Gobain Orders Renewable Electricity From Endesa
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Spain energy tax to raise 400 million euros less than expected, minister says

11/25/2022 | 05:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Spain's Treasury Minister Maria Jesus Montero attends a session at Parliament in Madrid

MADRID (Reuters) - The Spanish government will collect 400 million euros ($416 million) less than expected from the revised windfall tax bill on energy companies passed by the lower house in a first reading on Friday, Budget Minister Maria Jesus Montero said.

Some regional parties in northern Spain, where energy companies have a significant presence, had secured a change before the parliamentary vote to exempt large utilities' domestic regulated activities and foreign operations.

Several energy companies had threatened to take the government to court if the 1.2% levy on power utilities' sales was approved in its original form.

Initially, the government aimed to raise 4 billion euros in 2023 and 2024 from taxes on energy companies to finance subsidies to help households cope with cost-of-living pressures.

Before the amendments, Spanish power company Endesa, owned by Italian company Enel, said it could take a hit of around 300 million euros a year from the tax.

Investment firm RBC had said that Iberdrola, Europe's biggest power company, could suffer an impact of around 400 million euros from the tax following the removal of the regulated business, while the impact for Spanish gas utility Naturgy would be around 300 million euros and around 800 million euros for Repsol.

Iberdrola, Naturgy and Repsol declined to comment on the impact on Friday. Endesa's cost estimate remains at 300 million euros, the company said on Friday.

Analysts at RBC still see room for energy companies to challenge the tax in court even after the changes.

The tax proposal will now be sent to the Senate where it could be approved as it is or return to the lower house if amendments are made by senators.

($1 = 0.9613 euros)

(Reporting by Jesus Aguado and Inti Landauro; editing by Emma Pinedo, Jason Neely and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENDESA, S.A. -0.25% 18.16 Delayed Quote.-9.88%
ENEL S.P.A. 0.04% 5.16 Delayed Quote.-26.87%
IBERDROLA, S.A. 0.42% 10.83 Delayed Quote.3.65%
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A. 0.73% 27.43 Delayed Quote.-4.89%
REPSOL S.A. 0.86% 14.575 Delayed Quote.38.51%
All news about ENDESA, S.A.
05:35aSpain energy tax to raise 400 million euros less than expected, minister says
RE
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11/24French Building Materials Group Saint-Gobain Orders Renewable Electricity From Endesa
MT
11/23European Midday Briefing: Stocks Struggle as PMIs -2-
DJ
11/23Transcript : Endesa, S.A. - Special Call
CI
11/22Tackling debt, Enel to sell assets and focus on six markets
RE
11/22Going green, Enel to sell assets and focus on six markets
RE
11/16Enel Prepares $5 Billion Support Package For Unit Endesa
MT
11/16Enel readies 5 billion euro financing package for Spanish unit Endesa-documents
RE
11/09News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENDESA, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 25 622 M 26 659 M 26 659 M
Net income 2022 2 052 M 2 135 M 2 135 M
Net Debt 2022 10 473 M 10 897 M 10 897 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,54x
Yield 2022 7,09%
Capitalization 19 272 M 20 052 M 20 052 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
EV / Sales 2023 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 9 228
Free-Float 29,9%
Chart ENDESA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Endesa, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENDESA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 18,21 €
Average target price 22,12 €
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Damián Bogas Gálvez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Luca Passa General Manager-Administration, Finance & Control
Juan Sánchez-Calero Guilarte Chairman
Ignacio Garralda Ruiz de Velasco Independent Director
Francisco José Queiroz de Barros de Lacerda Independent External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENDESA, S.A.-9.88%20 052
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.04%168 750
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-6.06%75 882
SOUTHERN COMPANY-3.24%72 178
IBERDROLA, S.A.3.65%70 375
ENEL S.P.A.-26.87%54 470