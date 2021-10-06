ENDEXX : to Present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference October 6th and 7th





Also Presenting at the LD Micro Main Event October 12th

CAVE CREEK, AZ, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Endexx Corporation (OTC: EDXC), a provider of innovative phytonutrient-based food and nutritional products, is pleased to announce that the Company is presenting to several public and private parties over the next 30 days. First Endexx is presenting to multiple institutional and Family offices at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference on October 6th and 7th. Lytham Partners are one of the country's leading investor relation firms. With more than two decades of Corporate Access experience, they have built one of the industry's most diverse and effective platforms for connecting small cap companies with high-quality and focused institutional investors.

Additionally, the Company is presenting at the Annual LD Micro Main Event to be held in Bel Air, California at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel. The LD Micro Main Event has become the preeminent convention for the most powerful people in the small cap world. Since 2008, over 1,600+ companies have presented to our large community of analysts and investors. This year's Main Event will take place in person on October 12-14th.

Mr. Todd Davis, Endexx’s CEO and Chairman, is scheduled to present to several private and public groups over the next 30 days beginning today. Mr. Davis will present a company overview and provide details on the Company’s expansion as the Company expands distribution in the US and breaks into the global market.

To receive a copy of the Endexx’s Investor Presentation Deck, please send email request to endexx@endexx.com.

About Endexx Corporation

Endexx Corporation, through its operating division CBD Unlimited Inc., develops and distributes all-natural CBD products derived from cannabis sativa plant (Hemp), containing less than 0.01% THC. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief for humans and pets. PhytoBites are CBD soft chews for animal use that are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain, and inflammation. The science behind these products involves over half a decade of clinical research in the field and lab work to provide accuracy in dosage and delivery of optimal absorption per serving.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief, or current expectations of the company, its directors, or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions, and other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Media Contacts:

Endexx Corporation

Todd Davis

Email: endexx@endexx.com

Telephone: 480-595-6900

SOURCE: Endexx Corporation