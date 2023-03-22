Endless Solar Corporation Limited Project Progress Update

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The Endless Solar Corporation Limited (NSX:ESCLV), is pleased to announce receipt of the Endless Energy Solutions (EES)- Project Update, from EES Chairman Mr. Andrew Hynson; Endless Energy Solutions (EES) continue to make progress towards the build of the engineering prototype.



1. All long lead items have been ordered.



2. High level packaging layout for the development unit has been completed in a way to enable the unit to be readily repurposed as a mobile technology demonstration platform.



3. Work arounds have been developed to acquire instrumentation hardware that is in global short supply.



In addition, EES has identified potential additional efficiency gains:



- Improved internal heat recovery leading to improved efficiency, hence lower capital and operating costs.



- EES has established a program to improve the compression efficiency of the ejector.



These additional gains are being worked on in parallel with the build and development of the main prototype.







About Endless Solar Corporation Limited:



Listed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia.



Issue Code: ESCLV

Issue Name: Endless Solar Corporation Limited - Limited Voting

Issue Type: 01 - Ordinary

ISIN: AU0000ESCLV4





Industry: Industrials

Nominated Adviser: Endless Solar Corporation Limited

Listed Date: Tuesday, 21 January 2014











Source:

Endless Solar Corporation Limited





Contact:

Mr David Craig T: +61 (0)419 384 059 E: dhacraig@endless-solar.com.au