    ESCLV   AU0000ESCLV4

ENDLESS SOLAR CORPORATION LIMITED

(ESCLV)
End-of-day quote National Stock Exchange of Australia  -  2023-02-21
0.0800 AUD   +14.29%
Endless Solar Corporation Limited Media Release
AW
Endless Solar Corporation Limited (nsx : ESCLV) Media Release
AQ
Endless Solar Corporation Limited Prototype and Commercialisation Update
AW
Endless Solar Corporation Limited Project Progress Update

03/22/2023 | 06:55pm EDT
Project Progress Update

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The Endless Solar Corporation Limited (NSX:ESCLV), is pleased to announce receipt of the Endless Energy Solutions (EES)- Project Update, from EES Chairman Mr. Andrew Hynson; Endless Energy Solutions (EES) continue to make progress towards the build of the engineering prototype.

1. All long lead items have been ordered.

2. High level packaging layout for the development unit has been completed in a way to enable the unit to be readily repurposed as a mobile technology demonstration platform.

3. Work arounds have been developed to acquire instrumentation hardware that is in global short supply.

In addition, EES has identified potential additional efficiency gains:

- Improved internal heat recovery leading to improved efficiency, hence lower capital and operating costs.

- EES has established a program to improve the compression efficiency of the ejector.

These additional gains are being worked on in parallel with the build and development of the main prototype.



About Endless Solar Corporation Limited:

Listed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia.

Issue Code: ESCLV
Issue Name: Endless Solar Corporation Limited - Limited Voting
Issue Type: 01 - Ordinary
ISIN: AU0000ESCLV4


Industry: Industrials
Nominated Adviser: Endless Solar Corporation Limited
Listed Date: Tuesday, 21 January 2014




Source:
Endless Solar Corporation Limited



Contact:

Mr David Craig
T: +61 (0)419 384 059
E: dhacraig@endless-solar.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 0,23 M 0,15 M 0,15 M
Net income 2022 0,06 M 0,04 M 0,04 M
Net Debt 2022 0,11 M 0,07 M 0,07 M
P/E ratio 2022 117x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6,53 M 4,36 M 4,36 M
EV / Sales 2021 83,0x
EV / Sales 2022 24,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
David Harold Allen Craig Director
