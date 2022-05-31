Endless Solar : Market Update

Endless Solar Corporation Limited

A.B.N. 51 122 708 061

555 Old Moorooduc Road Tuerong VIC 3915

www.endless-solar.com.au

31st May 2022

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

The purpose of this report is for ( ESC ) to provide an update on its operations since the half yearly announcement released on 16th March 2022. (www.endless-solar.com.au)

Also to inform the market of an ESC capital raising of up to $1 million and the appointment of a new Director.

Endless Energy Solutions Pty Ltd ( EES ) is carrying out the development of the " Cool Solar Project " EES is now a subsidiary of ESC and the management team of EES are shareholders in ESC. Due to the successful completion of milestone 1 & the completion of a large part of milestone 2(a). They now hold between them 1,280,000 ESCLV shares pursuant to the service agreement between the companies.

The Chairman of EES, Mr Andrew Hyson has provided the following positive update on the project

Cool Solar Project Update - May 2022

Team Members

In addition to the core team, we have added Dr. Mike Dennis (link) to the team. Dr. Dennis is the inventor of the patented Cool Solar technology. He developed the original test system at the ANU in Canberra. Dr. Dennis has enabled us to significantly accelerate the development process.

In addition, we have engaged the services of David Stirling (link). David has a strong background in developing commercial air conditioning systems.

Preliminary Detailed Design and Procurement - Requirements

The Phase 2a requirements are:

Map out instrumentation and control strategy. Plan for data logging and analysis of the ejector circuit. Design an adjustable ejector pump for the development test rig. Specify all major system: Operating hardware Development tools Facilities Additional technical capabilities as required

Preliminary Detailed Design and Procurement - Achievements

The engineering team have successfully completed over 80% of Phase 2a of the project.