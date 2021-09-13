Endless Solar : Preliminary Final Report 30 June 2021

Endless Solar Corporation Limited Appendix 4E

Preliminary final report 1. Company details

Name of entity: Endless Solar Corporation Limited ABN: 51 122 708 061 Reporting period: For the year ended 30 June 2021 Previous period: For the year ended 30 June 2020 2. Results for announcement to the market $ Revenues from ordinary activities down 64.8% to 70,000 Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to the owners of Endless Solar Corporation Limited up 177.3% to 234,101 Profit for the year attributable to the owners of Endless Solar Corporation Limited up 177.3% to 234,101 2021 2020 Cents Cents Basic earnings per share 0.59 (0.76) Diluted earnings per share 0.59 (0.76)

Dividends

There were no dividends paid, recommended or declared during the current financial period.

Comments

The profit for the company after providing for income tax amounted to $234,101 (30 June 2020: loss of $302,825).

3. Net tangible assets

Reporting Previous

period period

Cents Cents

Net tangible assets per ordinary security (5.03) (4.62)

4. Control gained over entities

Not applicable.

5. Loss of control over entities

Not applicable.

6. Dividends

Current period

There were no dividends paid, recommended or declared during the current financial period.

Previous period

There were no dividends paid, recommended or declared during the previous financial period.