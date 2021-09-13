Log in
Endless Solar : Preliminary Final Report 30 June 2021

09/13/2021
Endless Solar Corporation Limited Appendix 4E

Preliminary final report 1. Company details

Name of entity:

Endless Solar Corporation Limited

ABN:

51 122 708 061

Reporting period:

For the year ended 30 June 2021

Previous period:

For the year ended 30 June 2020

2. Results for announcement to the market

$

Revenues from ordinary activities

down

64.8%

to

70,000

Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to the owners of

Endless Solar Corporation Limited

up

177.3%

to

234,101

Profit for the year attributable to the owners of Endless Solar Corporation

Limited

up

177.3%

to

234,101

2021

2020

Cents

Cents

Basic earnings per share

0.59

(0.76)

Diluted earnings per share

0.59

(0.76)

Dividends

There were no dividends paid, recommended or declared during the current financial period.

Comments

The profit for the company after providing for income tax amounted to $234,101 (30 June 2020: loss of $302,825).

3. Net tangible assets

Reporting Previous

period period

Cents Cents

Net tangible assets per ordinary security

(5.03)

(4.62)

4. Control gained over entities

Not applicable.

5. Loss of control over entities

Not applicable.

6. Dividends

Current period

There were no dividends paid, recommended or declared during the current financial period.

Previous period

There were no dividends paid, recommended or declared during the previous financial period.

Endless Solar Corporation Limited

Appendix 4E

Preliminary final report

7. Dividend reinvestment plans

Not applicable.

8. Details of associates and joint venture entities

Not applicable.

9. Foreign entities

Details of origin of accounting standards used in compiling the report:

Not applicable.

10. Audit qualification or review

Details of audit/review dispute or qualification (if any):

The financial statements have not been audited

11. Attachments

Details of attachments (if any):

The Preliminary Report of Endless Solar Corporation Limited for the year ended 30 June 2021 is attached.

12. Signed

Signed ___________________________

Date: 13 September 2021

Endless Solar Corporation Limited

ABN 51 122 708 061

Preliminary Report - 30 June 2021

Endless Solar Corporation Limited

Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

For the year ended 30 June 2021

2021

2020

$

$

Revenue

70,000

198,984

Other income

419,514

-

Expenses

Administration Expenses

(190,913)

(177,639)

Fair Value Loss on Investments

(64,500)

(324,170)

Profit/(loss) before income tax expense

234,101

(302,825)

Income tax expense

-

-

Profit/(loss) after income tax expense for the year attributable to the owners of

Endless Solar Corporation Limited

234,101

(302,825)

Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to the owners of Endless Solar

Corporation Limited

234,101

(302,825)

Cents

Cents

Basic earnings per share

0.59

(0.76)

Diluted earnings per share

0.59

(0.76)

The above statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the

accompanying notes

1

Endless Solar Corporation Limited

Statement of financial position

As at 30 June 2021

Note

2021

2020

$

$

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

2,128

397

Trade and other receivables

68,990

11,000

Total current assets

71,118

11,397

Non-current assets

Receivables

34,320

-

Available for sales assets at fair value through profit or loss

1

106,000

170,500

Intangibles

2

3,957,401

2,562,857

Total non-current assets

4,097,721

2,733,357

Total assets

4,168,839

2,744,754

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

3

435,955

320,359

Borrowings

4

24,049

24,049

Total current liabilities

460,004

344,408

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings

5

1,743,998

1,669,610

Total non-current liabilities

1,743,998

1,669,610

Total liabilities

2,204,002

2,014,018

Net assets

1,964,837

730,736

Equity

Issued capital

3,278,627

2,278,627

Accumulated losses

(1,313,790)

(1,547,891)

Total equity

1,964,837

730,736

The above statement of financial position should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Income Statement Evolution