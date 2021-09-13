Endless Solar : Preliminary Final Report 30 June 2021
Endless Solar Corporation Limited Appendix 4E
Preliminary final report 1. Company details
Name of entity:
Endless Solar Corporation Limited
ABN:
51 122 708 061
Reporting period:
For the year ended 30 June 2021
Previous period:
For the year ended 30 June 2020
2. Results for announcement to the market
$
Revenues from ordinary activities
down
64.8%
to
70,000
Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to the owners of
Endless Solar Corporation Limited
up
177.3%
to
234,101
Profit for the year attributable to the owners of Endless Solar Corporation
Limited
up
177.3%
to
234,101
2021
2020
Cents
Cents
Basic earnings per share
0.59
(0.76)
Diluted earnings per share
0.59
(0.76)
Dividends
There were no dividends paid, recommended or declared during the current financial period.
Comments
The profit for the company after providing for income tax amounted to $234,101 (30 June 2020: loss of $302,825).
3. Net tangible assets
Reporting Previous
period period
Cents Cents
Net tangible assets per ordinary security
(5.03)
(4.62)
4. Control gained over entities
Not applicable.
5. Loss of control over entities
Not applicable.
6. Dividends
Current period
There were no dividends paid, recommended or declared during the current financial period.
Previous period
There were no dividends paid, recommended or declared during the previous financial period.
Endless Solar Corporation Limited
Appendix 4E
Preliminary final report
7. Dividend reinvestment plans
Not applicable.
8. Details of associates and joint venture entities
Not applicable.
9. Foreign entities
Details of origin of accounting standards used in compiling the report:
Not applicable.
10. Audit qualification or review
Details of audit/review dispute or qualification (if any):
The financial statements have not been audited
11. Attachments
Details of attachments (if any):
The Preliminary Report of Endless Solar Corporation Limited for the year ended 30 June 2021 is attached.
12. Signed
Signed ___________________________
Date: 13 September 2021
Endless Solar Corporation Limited
ABN 51 122 708 061
Preliminary Report - 30 June 2021
Endless Solar Corporation Limited
Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
For the year ended 30 June 2021
2021
2020
$
$
Revenue
70,000
198,984
Other income
419,514
-
Expenses
Administration Expenses
(190,913)
(177,639)
Fair Value Loss on Investments
(64,500)
(324,170)
Profit/(loss) before income tax expense
234,101
(302,825)
Income tax expense
-
-
Profit/(loss) after income tax expense for the year attributable to the owners of
Endless Solar Corporation Limited
234,101
(302,825)
Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to the owners of Endless Solar
Corporation Limited
234,101
(302,825)
Cents
Cents
Basic earnings per share
0.59
(0.76)
Diluted earnings per share
0.59
(0.76)
The above statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the
accompanying notes
Endless Solar Corporation Limited
Statement of financial position
As at 30 June 2021
Note
2021
2020
$
$
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
2,128
397
Trade and other receivables
68,990
11,000
Total current assets
71,118
11,397
Non-current assets
Receivables
34,320
-
Available for sales assets at fair value through profit or loss
1
106,000
170,500
Intangibles
2
3,957,401
2,562,857
Total non-current assets
4,097,721
2,733,357
Total assets
4,168,839
2,744,754
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
3
435,955
320,359
Borrowings
4
24,049
24,049
Total current liabilities
460,004
344,408
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings
5
1,743,998
1,669,610
Total non-current liabilities
1,743,998
1,669,610
Total liabilities
2,204,002
2,014,018
Net assets
1,964,837
730,736
Equity
Issued capital
3,278,627
2,278,627
Accumulated losses
(1,313,790)
(1,547,891)
Total equity
1,964,837
730,736
The above statement of financial position should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes
