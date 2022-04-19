Log in
    ENDP   IE00BJ3V9050

ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC

(ENDP)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/19 02:41:18 pm EDT
2.735 USD   +8.10%
Alabama reaches $276 mln opioid settlement with J&J, McKesson, Endo -attorney general

04/19/2022 | 02:21pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Johnson & Johnson logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

April 19 (Reuters) - Alabama on Tuesday reached $276 million in settlements with Johnson & Johnson, McKesson Corp and Endo International Plc, resolving claims that the companies fueled an opioid addiction crisis, the state attorney general said.

Under the settlement, drug distributor McKesson will pay $141 million to the state, while drugmakers Johnson & Johnson and Endo will pay $70.3 million and $25 million, respectively, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said in a statement.

Alabama was one of four states that declined to join a nationwide $26 billion settlement of opioid litigation by McKesson, two other top U.S. distributors and J&J that was finalized in February.

“These three settlement agreements affirm my decision to decline participation in the national opioid settlements, which did not adequately acknowledge the unique harm that Alabamians have endured," Marshall said in a statement. (Reporting by Dietrich Knauth Editing by Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2022
