Alabama reaches $276 mln opioid settlement with J&J, McKesson, Endo -attorney general

April 19 (Reuters) - Alabama on Tuesday reached $276 million
in settlements with Johnson & Johnson, McKesson Corp
and Endo International Plc, resolving claims
that the companies fueled an opioid addiction crisis, the state
attorney general said.
Under the settlement, drug distributor McKesson will pay
$141 million to the state, while drugmakers Johnson & Johnson
and Endo will pay $70.3 million and $25 million, respectively,
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said in a statement.
Alabama was one of four states that declined to join a
nationwide $26 billion settlement of opioid litigation by
McKesson, two other top U.S. distributors and J&J that was
finalized in February.
“These three settlement agreements affirm my decision to
decline participation in the national opioid settlements, which
did not adequately acknowledge the unique harm that Alabamians
have endured," Marshall said in a statement.
