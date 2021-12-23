Log in
Drugmaker Endo strikes $63 million opioid settlement with Texas

12/23/2021 | 04:50pm EST
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks to anti-abortion activists outside the U.S. Supreme Court, in Washington

(Reuters) - Endo International Plc has agreed to pay $63 million to resolve claims by the state of Texas and local governments that the drugmaker helped fuel the U.S. opioid epidemic, the state's attorney general said on Thursday.

The deal announced by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton marked the latest in a series of settlements that Endo has struck in recent months with state and local governments to resolve similar cases.

More than 3,400 lawsuits largely by state and local governments have been filed nationally accusing the Dublin-based company of contributing to the drug abuse crisis by deceptively marketing pain medications including Opana ER, which it no longer sells.

"This settlement is a necessary step in the right direction, and we will continue to fight to heal our state from this devastating crisis," Paxton said in a statement.

Endo did not admit wrongdoing. It said its goal remains to achieve a global opioid settlement but that it is also exploring "strategic alternatives." Texas' settlement includes clauses for a potential Endo bankruptcy.

Thousands of lawsuits have been filed seeking to hold drugmakers, drug distributors and pharmacy chains responsible for a drug abuse crisis the U.S. government says has led to hundreds of thousands of overdose deaths over two decades.

Drug distributors McKesson Corp, AmerisourceBergen Corp and Cardinal Health Inc and the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson are pushing to finalize proposed settlements of up to $26 billion to resolve the cases against them.

Endo is not part of the proposed $26 billion deal, but previously agreed to settle lawsuits by states or counties in Alabama, Louisiana, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma and Tennessee for more than $136 million.

In November, a California judge following a trial found Endo and three other drugmakers not liable in a lawsuit by several large counties that accused them of fueling the opioid epidemic, saying they failed to prove their $50 billion case.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Mark Porter, Diane Craft and Jonathan Oatis)

By Nate Raymond


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORPORATION 1.35% 129.53 Delayed Quote.30.74%
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC. 1.14% 50.75 Delayed Quote.-7.17%
ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC 2.91% 4.25 Delayed Quote.-42.48%
MCKESSON CORPORATION 1.82% 240.78 Delayed Quote.35.97%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 935 M - -
Net income 2021 10,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 712 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,99x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 965 M 965 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,62x
EV / Sales 2022 2,64x
Nbr of Employees 3 397
Free-Float 98,4%
Managers and Directors
Blaise A Coleman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Bradley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark G. Barberio Chairman
Ruth Thorpe Chief Information Officer
Robert Polke Global Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC-42.48%965
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.34.63%25 352
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-3.17%20 270
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.-9.19%17 895
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-9.35%12 405
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.6.89%11 653