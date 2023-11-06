Q3 2023 Earnings Report
Forward Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1 995 and Canadian securities legislation, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to financial guidance, expectations or outlook, business development plans, product l aunches, regulatory filings, clinical studies, expansion or enhancement of our portfolio or pipeline, productivity improvements, the adoption of more sustainable practices, and any o ther statements that refer to expected, estimated or anticipated future results or that do not relate solely to historical facts. Statements including words such as "believe," "e xpect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "will," "may," "look forward," "outlook," "guidance," "future," "potential" or similar expressions are forward looking statements. Because t hese statements reflect our current views, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, these forward looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Although Endo believe s that these forward looking statements and information are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, readers should not place undue reliance on them, or any o ther forward looking statements or information in this presentation. Actual results may differ materially and adversely from current expectations based on a number of factors, including, among other things, the following: the timing, impact or results of any pending or future litigation (including any appeals or injunctions), investigations, proceed ings or claims, including opioid, tax and antitrust related matters; actual or contingent liabilities; settlement discussions or negotiations; Endo's liquidity, financial performance, c ash position and operations; Endo's strategy; risks and uncertainties associated with Chapter 11 proceedings; the negative impacts on Endo's businesses as a result of filing for and operating under Chapter 11 protection; the time, terms and ability to confirm a sale of Endo's businesses under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; the adequacy of the c apital resources of Endo's businesses and the difficulty in forecasting the liquidity requirements of the operations of Endo's businesses; the unpredictability of Endo's f inancial results while in Chapter 11 proceedings; Endo's ability to discharge claims in Chapter 11 proceedings; negotiations with the holders of Endo's indebtedness and its trade cre ditors and other significant creditors; risks and uncertainties with performing under the terms of the restructuring support agreement and any other arrangement with lenders o r creditors while in Chapter 11 proceedings; Endo's ability to conduct business as usual; Endo's ability to continue to serve customers, suppliers and other business partners at the high level of service and performance they have come to expect from Endo; Endo's ability to continue to pay employees, suppliers and vendors; the ability to control costs du ring Chapter 11 proceedings; adverse litigation; the
risk that Endo's Chapter 11 Cases may be converted to cases under Chapter 7 of the Bankruptcy Code; Endo's ability to secure operating capital; Endo's ability to take advantage of opportunities to acquire assets with upside potential; Endo's ability to execute on its strategic plan to pursue, evaluate and close an asset sale of Endo's businesses pursuant to Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; the impact of competition and the timing of competitive entrants; and Endo's ability to advance its strategic priorities, develop its product pipeline and continue to develop the market for branded and unbranded products. Investors should note that many factors, as m ore fully described in press releases issued by Endo and in documents filed with securities regulators in the United States and Canada including under the caption "Risk Fact ors" in Endo's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filings, as applicable, with the Securities and Exchange Commission and with securities regulators in Canada on System for El ectronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) and as otherwise enumerated herein or therein, could affect Endo's future financial results and could cause Endo's actual res ults to differ materially from those expressed in any
forward looking statements. The forward looking statements in this presentation are qualified by these risk factors. Endo ass umes no obligation to publicly update any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This presentation may refer to non-GAAP financial measures, including, among others, adjusted diluted net income per share from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income from continuing operations, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted revenue and adjusted weighted average diluted shares that are not prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States and tha t may be different from non-GAAP financial measures
used by other companies. Endo utilizes these financial measures because (i) they are used by Endo, along with financial measures in accordance with GAAP, to evaluate Endo's operating performance; (ii) Endo believes that they will be used by certain investors to measure Endo's operating results; (i ii) the Compensation & Human Capital Committee of Endo's Board of Directors uses adjusted diluted net income per share from continuing operations and adjusted EBITDA, or measu res derived from such, in assessing the performance and compensation of substantially all of Endo's employees, including executive officers. Endo believes that prese nting these non-GAAP measures provides useful information about Endo's performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding certain items, which may be favorable or unfavorable, pursuant to certain specified procedures. These non-GAAP measures should be considered supplemental to and not a substitute for financial informatio n prepared in accordance with GAAP. Endo's
definition of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. Investors are encouraged to revi ew Endo's current report on Form 8-K furnished
to the SEC on August 8, 2023, including exhibit 99.1 thereto, for Endo's definition of the non -GAAP financial measures in this presentation as well as a reconciliation of these non-
GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
Presentation Outline
- Strategic Priorities
- Business Performance
- Pipeline Update
- Financial Results
Endo: A Diversified Specialty Pharmaceutical Company
Our Vision
Helping everyone we serve live their best life.
Our Mission
We develop and deliver life-enhancing products through focused execution.
Our Strategic Priorities
Expand &
Enhance Our
Portfolio
Reinvent How We Work
Be A Force For Good
Q3 2023 Snapshot
Revenues (U.S. $M)
Q3 2023
Q3 2022
Branded Pharmaceuticals
$203
$204
Sterile Injectables
$ 95
$119
Generic Pharmaceuticals
$134
$201
International Pharmaceuticals
$ 19
$ 18
Total Revenues
$452
$542
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$143
$211
(1) Acquired IPR&D charges included in Adjusted EBITDA
$0
$1
Table may not total due to rounding
Q3 2023 Performance (Reported Revenues in $ millions)
Branded Pharmaceuticals
$204m
$203m
Y-o-Y Change
$57m
$53m
Branded Pharm.
-%
Specialty Products
3%
$150m
$146m
XIAFLEX®
9%
Established Products
-7%
Q3 2022
Q3 2023
Established Products
Specialty Products
- Specialty Products revenues increased primarily due to XIAFLEX ® and Other Specialty Revenues, partially offset by SUPPRELIN ® LA driven by lower average net selling price as a result of business mix.
- XIAFLEX® revenues increased primarily due to higher average net selling price and increased volumes.
- Established Products portfolio declined due to product discontinuations.
Sterile Injectables
Y-o-Y Change
$119m $95m
Sterile Injectables
-20%
- Decrease in Sterile Injectables primarily driven by decreased VASOSTRICT® revenues due to lower price and market share resulting from generic competition.
Q3 2022
Q3 2023
Q3 2023 Performance (Reported Revenues in $ millions)
Generic Pharmaceuticals
$201m
Y-o-Y Change
$134m
Generic
-33%
Pharmaceuticals
Q3 2022
Q3 2023
- Decrease primarily attributable to competitive pressure on varenicline, the generic version of Chantix®, and lubiprostone, the Mallinckrodt Amitiza® AG, partially offset by revenues from dexlansoprazole, the generic version of Dexilant®, launched during 4Q22
- Two additional generic varenicline competitors entered the market during 3Q23; and an additional competitor entered in early 4Q'23.
International Pharmaceuticals
Y-o-Y Change
$18m
$19m
➢ 3Q'23 revenues were comparable to 3Q'22..
International
3%
Pharmaceuticals
Q3 2022
Q3 2023
Pipeline Highlights
Branded Business - XIAFLEX®
- Plantar Fibromatosis:
Phase 3 initiation expected Q4'23
-
Plantar Fasciitis:
Completed proof of concept clinical study during
3Q'23; Phase 2 initiation expected Q4'23
Sterile Injectable & Generic Businesses
- New Product Launches:
Launched 14 products YTD '23, plan to launch 15 products in '23
-
Regulatory Filings:
~20 pending filings, >40% are Sterile Injectables
- New Product Pipeline:
~45 projects in development; >90% are Sterile Injectables, with ~75% ready-to-use or other differentiated products
Q3 2023 Financial Results*
US GAAP
Non-GAAP
(U.S. $, and Shares in millions)
Q3 '23
Q3 '22
Q3 '23
Q3 '22
Total Revenues, net
$452
$542
$452
$542
Gross Margin %
49.0%
51.8%
63.6%
67.8%
Operating Income (Loss) (1)
$39
$(513)
$130
$193
(Loss) Income (1)
$(28)
$(718)
$131
$112
Effective Tax Rate (1)
(65.4)%
(1.5)%
(0.8)%
3.4%
Diluted Net (Loss) Income per Share (1)
$(0.12)
$(3.05)
$0.56
$0.47
Weighted Average Diluted Shares
235
235
235
236
Outstanding
(1) Acquired IPR&D charges included in
$0
$1
$0
$1
determining indicated amounts
* Continuing Operations only; excludes ASTORA (formerly known as AMS Women's Health)
