    ENDP   IE00BJ3V9050

ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC

(ENDP)
Endo International Reaches Agreement Intended to Settle Texas Opioid Cases and Claims

12/23/2021 | 02:50pm EST
By Michael Dabaie

Endo International PLC said it and its subsidiaries Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Endo Health Solutions Inc., Par Pharmaceutical, Inc., and Par Pharmaceutical Companies, Inc. entered into a statewide settlement agreement intended to resolve all government-related opioid claims in Texas.

The settlement provides a framework through which Endo and its subsidiaries can fully and finally resolve the opioid-related claims of Texas and its subdivisions in exchange for a total payment of $63 million, the pharmaceutical company said.

Shares were up 3.4%, to $4.27, in afternoon trading.

Endo said the settlement includes no admission of wrongdoing, fault or liability of any kind by Endo or its subsidiaries.

The Texas settlement resolves claims against Endo's subsidiaries in two cases set for trial in Texas state court in 2022. The plaintiffs in those cases agreed to sever Endo's subsidiaries from these upcoming trials pending implementation of the settlement.

Endo said it is continuing to litigate opioid claims not covered by its settlements and to pursue settlements that it believes are in its best interests while remaining focused on achieving a global settlement.

Endo said it is exploring other strategic alternatives, and may seek to implement one or more of those alternatives in the event it is unable to achieve a global settlement.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-23-21 1450ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 935 M - -
Net income 2021 10,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 6 712 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,99x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 965 M 965 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,62x
EV / Sales 2022 2,64x
Nbr of Employees 3 397
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Endo International plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 4,13 $
Average target price 6,17 $
Spread / Average Target 49,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Blaise A Coleman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Bradley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark G. Barberio Chairman
Ruth Thorpe Chief Information Officer
Robert Polke Global Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC-42.48%965
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.34.63%25 352
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-3.42%20 270
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.-9.22%17 895
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-8.64%12 405
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.2.58%11 653