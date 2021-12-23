Endo International Reaches Agreement Intended to Settle Texas Opioid Cases and Claims

By Michael Dabaie

Endo International PLC said it and its subsidiaries Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Endo Health Solutions Inc., Par Pharmaceutical, Inc., and Par Pharmaceutical Companies, Inc. entered into a statewide settlement agreement intended to resolve all government-related opioid claims in Texas.

The settlement provides a framework through which Endo and its subsidiaries can fully and finally resolve the opioid-related claims of Texas and its subdivisions in exchange for a total payment of $63 million, the pharmaceutical company said.

Shares were up 3.4%, to $4.27, in afternoon trading.

Endo said the settlement includes no admission of wrongdoing, fault or liability of any kind by Endo or its subsidiaries.

The Texas settlement resolves claims against Endo's subsidiaries in two cases set for trial in Texas state court in 2022. The plaintiffs in those cases agreed to sever Endo's subsidiaries from these upcoming trials pending implementation of the settlement.

Endo said it is continuing to litigate opioid claims not covered by its settlements and to pursue settlements that it believes are in its best interests while remaining focused on achieving a global settlement.

Endo said it is exploring other strategic alternatives, and may seek to implement one or more of those alternatives in the event it is unable to achieve a global settlement.

