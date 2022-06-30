Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Endo International plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENDP   IE00BJ3V9050

ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC

(ENDP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:20 2022-06-30 am EDT
0.3820 USD   -26.90%
10:12aEndo International Shares Tumble on Missed Interest Payment
DJ
08:33aENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/24ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC(NASDAQGS : ENDP) added to Russell Microcap Value Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Endo International Shares Tumble on Missed Interest Payment

06/30/2022 | 10:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Colin Kellaher


Shares of Endo International PLC slid more than 20% in early trading Thursday after the drugmaker said it was skipping a roughly $38 million interest payment due on some of its senior notes as it holds talks with creditors about a potential restructuring.

Endo, which has been weighed down by a debt load topping $8 billion and litigation alleging it helped fuel the opioid addiction epidemic, said it opted to enter a grace period that gives it 30 days to make the payment and avoid a default while the discussions continue.

Endo has been trying to reach a broad settlement with opioid claimants while exploring strategic options that would allow it to move forward if it can't reach a deal.

The company recently began talks with a group of lenders and senior bondholders about a potential restructuring, while its junior bondholders have formed a separate group to press Endo not to file for bankruptcy, a possibility the drugmaker has been warning of since last year.

Endo noted that its decision to enter the grace period wasn't driven by liquidity constraints, as it had roughly $1.4 billion in cash at the end of March, and that the move won't affect its day-to-day operations.

Endo shares were recently changing hands at 40 cents, down 22%.


--Alexander Gladstone and Soma Biswas contributed to this article.


Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-30-22 1011ET

All news about ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC
10:12aEndo International Shares Tumble on Missed Interest Payment
DJ
08:33aENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/24ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC(NASDAQGS : ENDP) added to Russell Microcap Value Index
CI
06/24ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC(NASDAQGS : ENDP) added to Russell 3000E Value Index
CI
06/24ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC(NASDAQGS : ENDP) added to Russell 3000E Index
CI
06/24ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC(NASDAQGS : ENDP) added to Russell Microcap Index
CI
06/21ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC(NASDAQGS : ENDP) dropped from S&P 600 Health Care
CI
06/21ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC(NASDAQGS : ENDP) dropped from S&P 1000
CI
06/21ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC(NASDAQGS : ENDP) dropped from S&P 600
CI
06/21ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC(NASDAQGS : ENDP) dropped from S&P Composite 1500
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 321 M - -
Net income 2022 -269 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 378 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 123 M 123 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,23x
EV / Sales 2023 3,54x
Nbr of Employees 3 103
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Endo International plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,52 $
Average target price 1,33 $
Spread / Average Target 155%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Blaise A Coleman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Bradley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark G. Barberio Chairman
Ruth Thorpe Chief Information Officer
James Patrick Tursi Executive VP-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC-86.10%123
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.43%465 732
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY16.94%290 752
PFIZER, INC.-14.21%285 819
ROCHE HOLDING AG-15.68%273 835
ABBVIE INC.13.84%272 382