Endo International : 2020 Irish Statutory Accounts

DIRECTORS' REPORT

For the Year Ended December 31, 2020

The directors present their report and audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Principal Activities

Unless otherwise indicated or required by the context, references throughout to "Endo," the "Group," "we," "our" or "us" refer to Endo International plc and its subsidiaries.

Endo International plc is an Ireland-domiciled specialty pharmaceutical company. Endo International plc was incorporated in Ireland in 2013 as a private limited company and re-registered effective February 18, 2014 as a public limited company. Endo International plc is a holding company that conducts business through its operating subsidiaries.

Our ordinary shares are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (Nasdaq) under the ticker symbol "ENDP." References throughout to "ordinary shares" refer to Endo International plc's ordinary shares (1,000,000,000 authorized, par value of $0.0001 per share). In addition, we have 4,000,000 euro deferred shares outstanding (par value of $0.01 per share).

The address of Endo International plc's headquarters is Minerva House, Simmonscourt Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, Ireland (telephone number: 011-353-1-268-2000).

Our focus is on pharmaceutical products and we target areas where we believe we can build leading positions. Our operating model is based on a lean and nimble structure, the rational allocation of capital and an emphasis on high-value research and development (R&D) targets. While our primary focus is on organic growth, we evaluate and, where appropriate, execute on opportunities to expand through the acquisition of products and companies in areas that we believe serve patients and customers while offering attractive growth characteristics and margins. We believe our operating model and the execution of our corporate strategy will enable us to create shareholder value over the long-term.

The four reportable business segments in which we operate are: (1) Branded Pharmaceuticals, (2) Sterile Injectables, (3) Generic Pharmaceuticals and (4) International Pharmaceuticals. Additional information about our reportable business segments is included throughout this report. The results of operations of our reportable business segments are discussed in "RESULTS OF OPERATIONS." Across all of our reportable business segments, we generated total turnover of $2.90 billion, and $2.91 billion in 2020 and 2019, respectively.

For branded products, which we sell primarily through our Branded Pharmaceuticals and Sterile Injectables segments, we seek to invest in products or product candidates that have inherent scientific, regulatory, legal and technical complexities and market such products under recognizable brand names that are trademarked. For products we develop for the United States (U.S.) market, after the completion of required clinical trials and testing, we seek approvals from regulatory bodies such as through the submission of New Drug Applications (NDAs) or Biologics License Applications (BLAs) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). We believe that our patents, the protection of discoveries in connection with our development activities, our proprietary products, technologies, processes, trade secrets, know-how, innovations and all of our intellectual property are important to our business and achieving a competitive position. However, there can be no assurance that any of our patents, licenses or other intellectual property rights will afford us any protection from competition.

Generic products are the pharmaceutical and therapeutic equivalents of branded products and are generally marketed under their generic (chemical) names rather than their brand names. For generic products, which we sell primarily through our Sterile Injectables and Generic Pharmaceuticals segments, our focus is on high-barrier-to-entry products, with an emphasis on complex sterile injectable products, such as ready-to-use (RTU) products, and first-to-file or first-to-market opportunities that are difficult to formulate or manufacture or face complex legal and regulatory challenges. In the U.S., a first-to-file product refers to a generic product for which the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) containing a patent challenge (or Paragraph IV certification) to the corresponding branded product's listed patents was the first to be filed with the FDA. In the U.S., manufacturers that launch first-to-file products, after success in litigating or otherwise resolving related patent challenges, and receive final FDA approval have the opportunity for 180 days of generic marketing exclusivity from competing generic products other than authorized generics. A first-to-market product refers to a product that is the first marketed generic equivalent of a branded product for reasons apart from statutory marketing exclusivity. This can occur, for example, when a generic product is difficult to formulate or manufacture. First-to-market products allow manufacturers to mitigate risks from competitive pressures commonly associated with commoditized generic products.