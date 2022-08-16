Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Endo International plc
  News
  Summary
    ENDP   IE00BJ3V9050

ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC

(ENDP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-16 pm EDT
0.3700 USD   -1.18%
08/16Massachusetts AG reaches settlement with opioid maker Endo
RE
08/16Endo Enters Into Restructuring Support Agreement with Senior Secured Debtholders to Strengthen Financial Position and Advance Ongoing Business Transformation
PR
08/10Endo Bondholder Group Continues to Call on Company Not to File for Bankruptcy
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Massachusetts AG reaches settlement with opioid maker Endo

08/16/2022 | 11:20pm EDT
Reaction after the United States Supreme Court overturns the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Boston

(Reuters) - Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said on Tuesday a settlement has been reached with opioid maker Endo International PLC and its lenders to provide $450 million as part of Endo's bankruptcy.

The proposed settlement would provide cash to address opioid crisis, require significant document disclosure, and ban the promotion of Endo's opioids, the AG said in a statement.

(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Neha Arora)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 331 M - -
Net income 2022 -269 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 87,0 M 87,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,04x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,04x
Nbr of Employees 3 103
Free-Float 99,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,37 $
Average target price 1,00 $
Spread / Average Target 170%
Managers and Directors
Blaise A Coleman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Bradley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark G. Barberio Chairman
Ruth Thorpe Chief Information Officer
James Patrick Tursi Executive VP-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC-90.16%88
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-2.05%436 680
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY12.34%298 298
PFIZER, INC.-15.56%279 215
ROCHE HOLDING AG-16.14%277 502
ABBVIE INC.5.28%251 582