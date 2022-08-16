Massachusetts AG reaches settlement with opioid maker Endo
08/16/2022 | 11:20pm EDT
(Reuters) - Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said on Tuesday a settlement has been reached with opioid maker Endo International PLC and its lenders to provide $450 million as part of Endo's bankruptcy.
The proposed settlement would provide cash to address opioid crisis, require significant document disclosure, and ban the promotion of Endo's opioids, the AG said in a statement.
