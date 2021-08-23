Pro Bankruptcy Briefing : New York Abuse Victims Face Hurdles in Court; Drugmaker Endo Weighs Options

Good day. Some of the thousands of New Yorkers who filed lawsuits over long-ago sexual abuse are finding out they won't get their day in court, and will instead have to navigate bankruptcy for compensation. And drugmaker Endo International is weighing options for dealing with a roughly $8 billion debt load and thousands of opioid lawsuits.

Elsewhere, debut issuers in the junk-bond market are finding investors receptive, and landlords are continuing their fight against the eviction ban.

Top News

Some New York sex-abuse victims are now bankruptcy claimants. Thousands of New Yorkers who said they were sexually abused as children filed lawsuits ahead of a state deadline last week. Now a new phase begins for those survivors whose claims have been shifted from plaintiff-friendly state court to the federal bankruptcy system, where they could face resistance from institutions like the Boy Scouts of America and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rockville Centre on New York's Long Island.

Drugmaker Endo taps advisers over opioid liabilities. Endo International PLC has tapped a financial restructuring adviser to help the drugmaker evaluate its options for dealing with thousands of lawsuits alleging it contributed to the opioid crisis, according to people familiar with the matter.

Consumers

Real-estate interests continue fighting the U.S. eviction moratorium. A group of property managers and real-estate agents asked the Supreme Court to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium last week, filing papers hours after a federal appeals court rejected their challenge to the pandemic-relief policy.

The move followed a decision by a three-judge panel from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, which declined an emergency request by the real-estate interests to lift the moratorium that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention imposed.

Bankruptcy

Brazilian airline Azul is in talks with rival Latam's creditors. Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA is in talks with creditors of LATAM Airlines Group SA to try to persuade the rival airline to sell its operation in Brazil, according to a person familiar with the situation.

LATAM's different national units entered bankruptcy proceedings last year amid the turbulence caused by the pandemic. LATAM and Azul held talks about a possible deal earlier in the bankruptcy process, but Santiago-based LATAM broke off the talks because the Chilean company's owners didn't want to give up control of the group, the person said.

Azul would be open to buying the whole company, and then selling off operations in other countries, and the Brazilian company is also open to a possible joint venture with LATAM to complement its current business in Brazil, the person said.

"Brazil has its own upside and opportunities," and Azul is focused on them, according to the person.

A spokesperson for LATAM said the company has no intention of selling its Brazilian operation, and that the airline expects to present its reorganization plan and exit bankruptcy protection this year.

LATAM's creditors will have to approve the bankruptcy plan and a combination with Azul would probably result in the Chilean company's lenders losing less money, but any agreement is likely to take months to be completed, the person said.

More than 40 airlines around the world have suspended or ceased operations since the start of last year amid the steep drop in travel caused by the pandemic. Colombia's Avianca Holdings SA also filed for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. in May of 2020, as did LATAM. -- Jeffrey T. Lewis and Luciana Magalhães

Regus office-space affiliates leave bankruptcy. Affiliates of on-demand office space provider Regus Corp. won approval of a bankruptcy exit plan after negotiating concessions on rent with dozens of its landlords.

Judge Brendan Shannon of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Del. last week confirmed the chapter 11 reorganization plan of RGN-Group Holdings LLC, court papers say. RGN put dozens of affiliates in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and other cities into bankruptcy last year in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, which depressed demand for office space in large urban centers. RGN said in court papers that its reorganization plan was the culmination of successful negotiations with landlords that will allow it to continue operating most of its locations. -- Jonathan Randles

Missouri senior center files for bankruptcy. Kansas City United Methodist Retirement Home Inc. has filed for bankruptcy with plans to restructure $56.4 million in debt owed under secured tax-exempt bonds, a proposed reorganization widely supported by holders of those securities, a lawyer said.

The nonprofit, which does business as Kingswood Senior Living Community and has 275 residents, has had financial troubles for years and filed for bankruptcy last week. The 2016 bonds were issued by the Industrial Development Authority of Kansas City, Mo.

On Friday, at the first-day hearing for Kansas City United, Daniel Bleck, a lawyer for the bond trustee, said roughly 80% of those investors so far back the proposed restructuring agreement. The plan includes exchanging most existing bonds for new ones, with a revised payment structure that will reduce debt obligations. Some new bonds will also be issued, including to finance capital improvements. Judge Cynthia Norton in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Kansas City, Mo., approved the restructuring agreement on an interim basis. -- Becky Yerak

Markets

Investors are buying more debt from high-yield market newcomers. Debut sales of junk bonds are on pace to set a 16-year record, with over $68 billion of debt sold as of Aug. 17, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence's LCD, which has been tracking the data since 2005.

Note: Data is as of Aug. 17.

Source: LCD, an offering of S&P Global Market Intelligence

The rally in junk bonds suggests that investors are still betting on a stimulus- and vaccine-fueled U.S. economic recovery, as actions by the Federal Reserve, including keeping short-term interest rates near zero and buying bonds, make the relatively higher yields on low-rated corporate debt more attractive for investors. Many first-time junk-bond borrowers are coming over from the loan and private credit markets, attracted by the ability to lock in ultralow borrowing costs.

"We've seen record issuance [in high yield] so a lot of companies can slip through the cracks."

-- John McClain, portfolio manager at Brandywine Global

In Other News

Lightstone Generation's second quarter earnings largely trailed its forecast due to operational issues at its coal-fired power plant in Ohio, according to people with knowledge of the company's financials. (Bloomberg)

