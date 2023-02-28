Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Endomines AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENDOM   SE0018690059

ENDOMINES AB (PUBL)

(ENDOM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq Helsinki  -  2023-02-26
5.400 EUR   +1.89%
12:55pEndomines : LDA partially converts its convertible loan
PU
02/27Endomines : reports more high-grade drilling results from Pampalo Gold Mine
PU
02/27Endomines Finland Oyj Reports More High-Grade Drilling Results from Pampalo Gold Mine
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Endomines : LDA partially converts its convertible loan

02/28/2023 | 12:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
28.2.2023 LDA partially converts its convertible loan Press release (PDF)

Endomines Finland Plc - Stock Exchange Release, 28.2.2023, at 19.00 EET.

As communicated by Endomines on January 4th, 2023, Endomines issued a convertible loan to LDA Capital Limited (LDA) for a total amount of EUR 1,000,000 based on LDA's investor call request. LDA has notified Endomines that LDA wishes to convert part of this loan, total EUR 200,000, into new Endomines shares. After this conversion, the remaining LDA convertible loan totals EUR 200,000. Under the terms of the convertible loan agreement between the parties, the conversion price corresponds to 85 percent of the daily volume weighted average price for the Company's share on Nasdaq Helsinki during the 15 trading days the date of the conversion demand.

As a result of the conversion, Endomines will issue 41,079 new shares. Following the conversion, the total number of shares and votes in Endomines will increase from 9,408,305 shares and votes to 9,449,402 shares and votes. The new shares represent approximately 0.4 percent of the increased total number of shares and votes of the company after the registration of the new shares.

Endomines Finland Plc

Further information

Mikko Sopanen, CFO

mikko.sopanen@endomines.com, +358 50 434 7439

Endomines

Endomines is a mining and exploration company with its primary focus on gold. Endomines is engaged in mining operations at the Pampalo mine in Ilomantsi, and in exploration activities along the Karelian Gold Line in Eastern Finland. Endomines also owns rights to several gold deposits in Idaho and Montana, US, where Endomines aims to continue the development work through partnership agreements. www.endomines.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Endomines AB published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 17:52:55 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ENDOMINES AB (PUBL)
12:55pEndomines : LDA partially converts its convertible loan
PU
02/27Endomines : reports more high-grade drilling results from Pampalo Gold Mine
PU
02/27Endomines Finland Oyj Reports More High-Grade Drilling Results from Pampalo Gold Mine
CI
02/17Endomines : LDA partially converts its convertible loan
PU
02/15Endomines Finland Plc Announces Production Results for the Second Half of Fiscal Year 2..
CI
02/15Endomines Finland Plc Provides Production Guidance for the Financial Year 2023
CI
02/15Endomines Finland Oyj Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 202..
CI
02/01Endomines : LDA partially converts its convertible loan
PU
01/03Endomines : Finland Plc reports new, high-grade drill results at 1050 meters level, from t..
PU
01/03Endomines Finland plc Reports New, High-Grade Drill Results At 1050 Meters Level, from ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 154 M 14,8 M 14,8 M
Net income 2022 -86,7 M -8,31 M -8,31 M
Net Debt 2022 60,0 M 5,75 M 5,75 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,43x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 559 M 53,6 M 53,6 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,02x
EV / Sales 2023 2,87x
Nbr of Employees 72
Free-Float -
Chart ENDOMINES AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Endomines AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENDOMINES AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5,40 €
Average target price 6,00 €
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kari Vyhtinen Chief Executive Officer
Mikko Sopanen Chief Financial Officer
Jukka-Pekka Kristian Joensuu Chairman
Vern Langdale Operations Director
Jeremy Read Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENDOMINES AB (PUBL)8.00%54
NEWMONT CORPORATION-7.75%34 403
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-6.46%28 058
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-12.64%20 980
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.5.73%18 626
POLYUS0.00%15 140