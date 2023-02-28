Endomines : LDA partially converts its convertible loan

28.2.2023

Endomines Finland Plc - Stock Exchange Release, 28.2.2023, at 19.00 EET.

As communicated by Endomines on January 4th, 2023, Endomines issued a convertible loan to LDA Capital Limited (LDA) for a total amount of EUR 1,000,000 based on LDA's investor call request. LDA has notified Endomines that LDA wishes to convert part of this loan, total EUR 200,000, into new Endomines shares. After this conversion, the remaining LDA convertible loan totals EUR 200,000. Under the terms of the convertible loan agreement between the parties, the conversion price corresponds to 85 percent of the daily volume weighted average price for the Company's share on Nasdaq Helsinki during the 15 trading days the date of the conversion demand.

As a result of the conversion, Endomines will issue 41,079 new shares. Following the conversion, the total number of shares and votes in Endomines will increase from 9,408,305 shares and votes to 9,449,402 shares and votes. The new shares represent approximately 0.4 percent of the increased total number of shares and votes of the company after the registration of the new shares.

Endomines Finland Plc

Further information

Mikko Sopanen, CFO

mikko.sopanen@endomines.com , +358 50 434 7439

Endomines