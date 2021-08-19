Endomines : H1, 19th August

(Company registration no. 556694-2974) Half-year interim report for 2021 This interim report is a translation from the Swedish original which was published on 19 August 2021. In the event of difference between the English translation and the Swedish original, the Swedish interim report shall prevail. 1 January - 30 June 2021 ENDOMINES Half-year interim report 2021 Restart of the Friday Mine in Idaho - USA and Pampalo Mine - Finland Drilling a long hole sample hole with the Boart Longyear Stopemate drill at the S4550 West Haulage - Friday Mine 1 Endomines Half-year interim report for 2021

ENDOMINES Half-year interim report 2021 Restart of the Friday Mine in Idaho - USA and Pampalo Mine - Finland H1 2021 (vs. H1 2020) Operational highlights Endomines ends the Care and Maintenance phase at the Friday Mine in Idaho, USA by upgrading the Orogrande Processing facility and continuing development work at the mine.

Endomines prepares for the restart of its Pampalo Mine, Finland in 2022 with the decline devel- opment progressing at a rate of 80m per month from the 775m RL and infill drilling for grade control purposes down to the 805m RL.

Endomines signs a merger plan and decides on the re-domiciliation of the company from Swe- den to Finland.

re-domiciliation of the company from Swe- den to Finland. Endomines started to prepare a scoping study and a drilling program for its Montana gold assets, US Grant and Kearsarge Gold Projects.

No injuries reported in the last 12 months; LTIFR 0 (0) Financial highlights Total revenue was 0.1 MSEK (10.5)

EBITDA was -40.3 MSEK (-45.3)

-40.3 MSEK (-45.3) Total cash flow was 16.1 MSEK (-12.3)

(-12.3) Earnings per share was -0.59 SEK (-0.61) Significant subsequent events On July 2, 2021, Endomines Finland Plc announces entering into a comprehensive financing pack- age with a group of Finnish investors for an aggregated amount of EUR 5 million.

On July 19, 2021, Endomines announced the resolutions from the EGM which approved the merger plan between Endomines AB (publ) and Endomines Finland Oyj.

On July 20, 2021, Endomines announced that its Interim CEO and CFO Marcus Ahlström have re- signed. The Board started the search for a new permanent CEO and is anticipating being able to have that search completed in the fall 2021.

On August 12, 2021, Endomines announced new and very encouraging drill results from Pampalo Deep Project.

On August 16, 2021, Endomines announces that ore mining begins at Endomines' Friday Mine in Idaho, USA and gold production starts in the end of August. Outlook During Q3 2021 gold production will restart at the Orogrande Processing facility after a stop of 12 months. Restaffing at both mine and the mill has taken slightly longer than expected due to market conditions caused by COVID-19. Also, delivery of some vital mill equipment and components have been delayed due to longer than expected lead-times. This combined has caused a slight delay to the mill start-up from July to late August. www.endomines.com 2 Endomines Half-year interim report for 2021

The Pampalo project is moving ahead according to plan and is now expected to start ramping-up to full production earlier than planned, at the beginning of Q1/2022 instead of previously planned Q2/2022. This will, however, postpone the development ore production to Q1/2022 instead of end of Q4/2021 as earlier announced. As a result of these changes, the gold production guidance for the remainder of the year is now expected to be approx. 1,500 oz. The new revised production guidance is primarily due to the strategic decision to postpone the processing of the Pampalo development ore to Q1/2022 to be able to start full gold production sooner than what was earlier planned. These changes will strengthen the company's 2022 cashflow and give stability to both the USA and Finnish Assets. Endomines updates on mid-term goal The board of Endomines has updated the mid-term goal for the Friday and Pampalo assets: Friday: When in full production Endomines expects the annual gold production from the Friday mine to reach 7,800-9,000 oz. Full production estimated by Q4 2021/Q1 2022. Pampalo: When in full production Endomines expects the annual gold production from the Pampalo mine to reach 10,000-11,500 oz. Full production estimated by Q2/Q3 2022. Key figures (Consolidated) Jan-Jun MSEK if not otherwise stated 2021 2020 +/- Total revenue 0.1 10.5 -10.4 Cost -40.4 -55.8 15.4 EBITDA -40.3 -45.3 5.0 Depreciation and write-downs -55.2 -11.7 -43.5 EBIT -95.5 -56.9 -38.6 Net result for the period -120.8 -68.0 -52.8 Earnings per share (SEK) -0.59 -0.61 0.02 Cash flow from operating activities -84.1 -59.5 -24.6 Cash flow from investing activities -15.5 -18.6 3.1 Cash flow from financing activities 116.1 65.9 50.2 Liquid assets at the end of the period 28.0 3.4 24.6 Personnel at the end of the period 43 48 -5 LTIFR 0 0 0 LTIFR = The Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate is based on reported lost time injuries resulting in one day or more off work per 1,000,000 hours worked on a rolling 12-month basis. LTIFR has been calculated for the whole company including contractors. Marcus Ahlström, interim CEO and CFO: "During the second quarter Endomines further strengthened its financial position by entering into a comprehensive financing package with LDA Capital for an aggregated amount of EUR 14 million and issued 14 million Warrants. This additional financing arrangement is instrumental for Endomines to continue its path to bringing both Friday and Pampalo mine projects into production and developing its other mine projects in the US. We have spent one million USD on upgrading the Orogrande Processing facility at the Friday Mine in Idaho, including a new low-costlow-tech solution to tailings dewatering which is scalable for future 3 Endomines Half-year interim report for 2021

production needs. We have also put a greater emphasis on increasing the plant's instrumentation to manage our processes better. The production capacity of the mine has been enhanced with the purchase of a new mining fleet, and underground services upgrades to allow deeper ore developments. We have begun the process of developing an exploration surface drilling program for our Montana gold assets thus allowing us to better understand on how to unlock the potential of these resources. The Montana gold assets form a major part of our strategic development going forward, allowing us to become a mid-tier gold mining company. The restart and development of our Pampalo mine operation in Finland at the Karelian Gold Line started in April 2021 and is well on target for a production start during the first quarter 2022. We are very excited about bringing our Pampalo mine back into production supported by the currently high gold market price and encouraging results from the first results of our drilling program at the mine. The re-domicile process of moving the company from Sweden to Finland through a down-stream merger continued throughout Q2 2021 and all necessary steps and requirements were carried out and fi- nalised. The process is still ongoing but is moving ahead according to plan and we anticipate concluding the merger by the beginning of Q4 2021. Our full focus is now on enabling a successful start-up of the operations both at Friday and the Pampalo mining project. I would like to thank very much for the hard work and strong work ethic that our entire staff have shown this year." Restart at the Friday mine in Idaho, USA Endomines has spent the first half of 2021 planning and implementing a one million USD program to de-bottle neck the Orogrande Processing facility to increase the production capacity to 5,000 tons per month. Part of the upgrade included the tailing and concentrate dewatering installation, laboratory refurbishment and instrumentation control systems for the entire process. The mine's production capacity has been enhanced with the purchase of a new mining fleet, including two 4-yard and one 1 1/2-yard underground loaders. A jumbo and long hole drill rig and a third haul tuck have been "leased to purchase" which also allows better utilisation of the company's short term cash flow. The electrical, compressed air and ventilation service are being upgraded to allow development to be pushed further in the North and South stoping areas as well as deepening the decline into the next stoping blocks. A 2,400 m diamond core drill program is planned to be carried out in Q3 2021. The drilling will give a much-improved definition of the upper stopes going forward at the Friday mine. In connection with half-year procedures Endomines carried out the impairment test for the Friday-mine and mill in accordance with IAS - 36 Impairment of assets. Based on the test, management decided to impair the assets by 47.7 MSEK. The write-down is result of the delayed ramp-up of Friday mining operations and increased investment costs herewith. 4 Endomines Half-year interim report for 2021

Production figures, Friday Jan-Jun 2021 2020 +/- Milled ore (tonnes) 0 4,945.2 -4,945.2 Head grade (Au gram/tonne) 0 2.9 -2.9 Gold recovery (%) 0 71.5 -71.5 Hourly utilization (%) 0 33.0 -33.0 Gold production (kg) 0 10.1 -10.1 Gold production (oz) 0 326.1 -326.1 LTIFR 0 0 0 Production figures for H1 are based on Company's own assaying and not confirmed by any external laboratory. Production figures do not include Pampalo processing plant residue gold excavated in H1. LTIFR = The Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate is based on reported lost time injuries resulting in one day or more off work per 1,000,000 hours worked on a rolling 12-month basis. LTIFR has been calculated for the whole company including contractors. Activities at Endomines' other USA projects Endomines has several prospective historical mines within its USA portfolio. Based on the stage of their development, the mines can be placed into two strategic categories, medium and long-term development mines. The medium-term strategic mines are the Montana assets which consist of US Grant and Kearsarge. The Company plans to undertake environmental, exploration, metallurgical and project development activities starting H2 2021. This will begin with the preparation of an updated estimate of mineral resources followed by a scoping study addressing the economic potential of the project. These assets are key cornerstones in the future development of the Endomines group to become a mid- tier gold mining company. The US Grant and Kearsarge properties are high-grade gold vein systems located in the historic Alder Gulch (Virginia City) mining district in Madison County Montana. The US Grant Property consists of mining claims covering 2.2 sq km, along with a processing facility designed to mill 150 tons per day using gravity separation and froth flotation to produce gold concentrates. The US Grant mine is a high-grade, underground gold and silver project with a historical resource totaling 165,700 ounces of gold and 4.47M ounces of silver contained in 346,000 tons (381,400 short tons) of mineralized material. Although production records are not well documented, historic mining grades range between 6.9 - 8.6 g/t (0.2 - 0.25 oz/t) gold and 171.4 - 342.8 g/t (5 - 10 oz/t) silver. The Kearsarge property consists of mining claims covering 2.5 sq km and is located approximately 8 km from the US Grant Mill. The mine is also a high-grade, underground gold project with a historical resource totaling 380,700 ounces of gold contained in 4.1 million tonnes (4.5 million short tons) of mineralized material. Once the conceptual modeling has been completed, initial exploration will be to drill from surface to confirm the historical database and to generate fresh material for metallurgical studies, followed by step-out drilling to extend resources. Environmental activities are focused on baseline studies for permitting activities, as well as exploration permitting and monitoring for the Projects. Endomines also intends to pursue re-opening accessible underground workings (last accessed in 2018 (US Grant) and 2005 (Kearsarge)) to allow for underground mapping, sampling, and delineation drilling from underground drilling stations. Endomines Project engineers have reviewed the US Grant processing facilities and identified areas where improvements can be made to the mill. Results of metallurgical studies from the 2021 5 Endomines Half-year interim report for 2021

