Endomines : Minutes

N.B. This English version of the minutes is an unofficial translation of the Swedish original version and in case of any discrepancies between the Swedish version and the English translation, the Swedish version shall prevail. Minutes kept at the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of Endomines AB (publ), reg. no. 556694-2974 (the "Company"), on 26 September 2022 in Stockholm. Election of Chairman of the meeting

The meeting resolved to elect Ylva Forsberg, member of the Swedish Bar Association, from Advokatfirman Schjødt, as Chairman of the Extraordinary General Meeting, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal. Hugo Rathsman, from Advokatfirman Schjødt, was asked to keep the minutes at the meeting.

It was noted that the Extraordinary General Meeting was held in accordance with the Act on Temporary Exceptions to Facilitate the Execution of General Meetings in Companies and other Associations (Sw. lag om tillfälliga undantag för att underlätta genomförandet av bolags- och föreningsstämmor ), meaning that the shareholders may exercise their voting rights at the Extraordinary General Meeting only by voting in advance, through so called postal voting.

The notice to the Extraordinary General Meeting is enclosed as Appendix 1.

The form used for postal voting is enclosed as Appendix 2.

A compilation of the result of the postal votes, at each item on the agenda that is covered by postal voting, is enclosed as Appendix 3 , which includes the information prescribed in section 26 in the abovementioned act. It was noted in particular that no shareholder had informed the Company of any request to postpone one or more items to a continued General Meeting. Preparation and verification of the voting list

The voting list of registered and present shareholders was drawn up and approved, stating the number of shares for which each of them had the right to exercise voting rights, Appendix 4 . Approval of the agenda

The meeting approved the proposed agenda, which had been included in the notice to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting. Election of one or two persons to verify the minutes

Lars-Olof Nilsson was appointed to check and approve the minutes together with the Chairman of the meeting. Establishment of whether the meeting has been duly convened

It was concluded that notice to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting had been published and held available at the Company's website on 24 August 2022 and published in Post- och

Inrikes Tidningar on 29 August 2022, which is also the date the announcement regarding the notice had been published in Svenska Dagbladet. Hence, it was established that the meeting had been duly convened. 6. The Board of Directors' proposal regarding resolution on (a) a reverse share split and (b) amendment to the Articles of Association The meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, Appendix 5, on (a) a reverse share split and (b) amendment to the Articles of Association, after which the Articles of Association will have the wording set out in Appendix 6. It was noted that the resolution was supported by shareholders representing at least two thirds of the votes cast as well as of the shares represented at the meeting. 7. The Board of Directors' proposal regarding resolution on approval of merger plan prepared by the Company and Endomines Finland Oyj The meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal in Appendix 7, to approve the merger plan between the Company and Endomines Finland Oyj. It was noted that the resolution was supported by shareholders representing at least two thirds of the votes cast as well as of the shares represented at the meeting. It was noted that the Board of Directors, the CEO or whomever the Board of Directors may appoint, is authorized to make such minor adjustments of the Extraordinary General Meeting's resolutions as may prove necessary in connection with the registration of the merger. ____________

At the minutes: Approved: Hugo Rathsman Ylva Forsberg Lars-Olof Nilsson

