Endomines : Minutes from AGM 2022

N.B. This English version of the minutes is an unofficial translation of the Swedish original version and in case of any discrepancies between the Swedish version and the English translation, the Swedish version shall prevail. Minutes kept at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Endomines AB (publ), reg. no. 556694-2974 (the "Company"), on 24 May 2022 in Stockholm. Election of Chairman of the meeting

The meeting resolved to elect Ylva Forsberg, member of the Swedish Bar Association, from Advokatfirman Schjødt, as Chairman of the Annual General Meeting, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal. Hugo Rathsman, from Advokatfirman Schjødt, was asked to keep the minutes at the meeting.

It was noted that the Annual General Meeting was held in accordance with the Act on Temporary Exceptions to Facilitate the Execution of General Meetings in Companies and other Associations (Sw. lag om tillfälliga undantag för att underlätta genomförandet av bolags- och föreningsstämmor ), meaning that the shareholders may exercise their voting rights at the Annual General Meeting only by voting in advance, through so called postal voting.

The notice to the Annual General Meeting is enclosed as Appendix 1.

The form used for postal voting is enclosed as Appendix 2.

A compilation of the result of the postal votes, at each item on the agenda that is covered by postal voting, is enclosed as Appendix 3 , which includes the information prescribed in section 26 in the abovementioned act. It was noted in particular that no shareholder had informed the Company of any request to postpone one or more items to a continued General Meeting. Preparation and verification of the voting list

The voting list of registered and present shareholders was drawn up and approved, stating the number of shares for which each of them had the right to exercise voting rights, Appendix 4 . Approval of the agenda

The meeting approved the proposed agenda, which had been included in the notice to attend the Annual General Meeting. Election of one or two persons to verify the minutes

Lars-Olof Nilsson was appointed to check and approve the minutes together with the Chairman of the meeting. Establishment of whether the meeting has been duly convened

It was concluded that notice to attend the Annual General Meeting had been published and held available at the Company's website on 21 April 2022 and published in Post- och Inrikes Tidningar on 26 April 2022, which is also the date the announcement regarding the notice had been

published in Svenska Dagbladet. Hence, it was established that the meeting had been duly convened. Presentation of the Annual Report and the Auditor's Report as well as the Consolidated Financial Statement and the Group Auditor's Report

It was noted that the Company's financial statements, including the corporate governance report and the Auditor's Report for 2021, were presented and held available at the Company's office since 27 April 2022, and sent to the shareholders who had requested it. The financial statements and the Auditor's Report was held available on the Company's website since the abovementioned date.

The Annual Report and the Auditor's Report as well as the Consolidated Financial Statement and the Group Auditor's Report for the financial year 2021 were presented. Resolutions regarding:

a) adoption of the profit and loss statement and the balance sheet and the consolidated profit and loss statement and consolidated balance sheet The meeting resolved to adopt the income statement and balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet included in the Annual Report. b) appropriation of the Company's result according to the adopted balance sheet The meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, that no dividend shall be paid for the financial year 2021 and that loss brought forward, the share premium reserve and the result for the year are carried forward. c) discharge from liability for the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO The meeting discharged all persons who have been members of the Board of Directors or CEO from liability for the period the Annual Report refers to. It was noted that the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO, to the extent they were included in the voting list or acted as deputies for shareholders, did not take part in the resolution regarding themselves. Presentation of the remuneration report for approval

It was noted that the Auditor's opinion pursuant to Chapter 8, Section 54 in the Swedish Companies Act (Sw: Aktiebolagslagen ) regarding whether the Annual General Meeting's guidelines for the remuneration to management have been complied with, had been duly presented by being held available at the Company's website at least three weeks prior to the meeting. The guidelines were thus considered presented at the Annual General Meeting.

The meeting resolved to approve the presented remuneration report, Appendix 5 . Resolution regarding remuneration for the Board of Directors and the Auditors

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that remuneration to the Chairman of the Board of Directors shall be unchanged SEK 350,000 per year, and to each other member of the Board of Directors unchanged SEK 200,000 per year,

however that no remuneration shall be paid to a Board member who is employed by the Company. It was further resolved that remuneration for a Board member's work in the Remuneration Committee, Audit Committee and the Technology and Security Committee established by the Board of Directors shall be unchanged SEK 25,000 per Board member and year for each committee that the Board member works in, a remuneration of SEK 50,000 per year shall be paid to the Chairman of the Audit Committee and the Chairman of the Technology and Security Committee and a meeting remuneration of SEK 3,000 shall be paid to each participating Board member for each physical Board meeting. The meeting resolved that remuneration to the Auditor shall be paid per approved invoice. Resolution regarding the number of members of the Board of Directors and deputies

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that the number of members of the Board of Directors shall be five with no deputies. Election of the members of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Board of Directors

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, to re-elect Eeva Ruokonen, Jeremy Read, Jukka-Pekka Joensuu and Markus Ekberg as Board members and to elect Jukka Jokela as new Board member for the period until the end of the next Annual

General Meeting. The meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, to elect Jukka-Pekka Joensuu as new Chairman of the Board of Directors for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Election of the Auditor

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal and the Audit Committee's recommendation, for the period until the end of the Annual General Meeting 2023, to re-elect PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as Auditor. PricewaterhouseCoopers has informed the Company that the authorized accountant Anna Rozhdestvenskaya will be appointed as the Auditor in charge. Establishment of guidelines for the remuneration to management

The meeting resolved to approve the Nomination Committee's proposal of guidelines for the renumeration to management, Appendix 6 . Establishment of guidelines for appointment of the Nomination Committee

The meeting resolved to approve the Nomination Committee's proposal of guidelines for appointment of the nomination committee, Appendix 7 . Resolution to authorize the Board of Directors to resolve on new shares issues, issues of warrants and/or convertibles

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to authorize the Board during the period until the next Annual General Meeting to issue new shares, issue of warrants and/or convertibles, on one or more occasions and with or without pre-emptive rights for the shareholders. It was noted that the resolution was supported by shareholders

representing no less than two thirds of both the votes cast and the shares represented at the meeting. Board resolutions under this authorization may result in a maximum dilution of twenty (20) per cent of the total number of shares outstanding at the time of the first Board resolution in accordance with this authorization. The decision may provide for that the newly issued shares, warrants or convertibles could be paid in cash, in assets contributed in kind, by set-off or otherwise characterized by conditions pursuant to Chapter 13, Section 5, first subparagraph 6, Chapter 14, Section 5, first subparagraph 6 or Chapter 15, Section 5, first subparagraph 4 of the Swedish Companies Act. The Board is authorized to resolve on additional terms and conditions for such issuances. ____________