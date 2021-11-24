DGAP-News: Endor AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

Endor AG announces the Gran Turismo(TM) DD Pro for PlayStation(R)5 and PlayStation(R)4 consoles



24.11.2021 / 20:40

Endor AG announces the Gran TurismoTM DD Pro for PlayStation(R) 5 and PlayStation(R) 4 consoles

Landshut, November 24, 2021 - Endor AG with its brand Fanatec introduces the Gran TurismoTM DD Pro, the first official Direct Drive Wheel for the Gran TurismoTM series. The ready-to-race package, officially licensed for PlayStation(R)5 consoles and PlayStation(R)4 consoles, includes a high-performance direct-drive wheel base, steering wheel, and pedals. It was developed in parallel with the CSL DD, in close collaboration with Sony Interactive Entertainment and Polyphony Digital.



The collaboration between Fanatec and Polyphony Digital starts with the Gran TurismoTM DD Pro, the first ever Direct Drive system developed for a Gran TurismoTM game. The Gran TurismoTM DD Pro is compatible with Gran TurismoTM Sport and Gran TurismoTM 7, the latest game in the series, set to release in 2022, and has bespoke inputs, tailored specifically for that game.



Thomas Jackermeier, CEO Endor AG: "The community has asked for an affordable direct drive wheel with load cell pedal and we took a lot of efforts to make the impossible come true. The steering wheel was entirely designed in collaboration with Polyphony Digital and we worked closely together to make everything work perfectly with Gran TurismoTM Sport and the upcoming Gran TurismoTM 7 which is announced for release in 2022. Direct Drive is the new standard in sim racing and every racer who tried it once will never go back to a belt drive wheel."

About Endor AG www.endor.ag



Endor AG develops and markets high-quality input devices such as high-end steering wheels and pedals for racing simulations on game consoles and PCs as well as driving school simulators. As a "brain factory", the company's focus is on the creative sector. Endor carries out product development and prototype construction under its own direction and together with specialized technology partners, primarily in Germany ("German engineering"). The products are mainly produced in Asia.

Endor sells its products under the FANATEC brand via e-commerce primarily to end customers in Europe, USA, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Endor also sells driving school simulators in cooperation with Vogel Verlag. Endor AG, headquartered in Landshut, was founded in 1997 and currently employs 165 people. Within the group, 206 people work for Endor worldwide, including freelancers. In 2020, the company generated a consolidated turnover of 90 million euros according to preliminary figures.

Contact:

Endor AG, Investor Relations, Phone: +49(0)871-9221 222, E-Mail: ir@endor.ag

Press and investor enquiries:

Anita Schneider/Frank Ostermair, Better Orange IR & HV, Phone: +49(0)89-8896906 17,

E-Mail: ir@endor.ag