  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. BOERSE MUENCHEN
  5. Endor AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    E2N   DE0005491666

ENDOR AG

(E2N)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Endor AG announces the Gran Turismo(TM) DD Pro for PlayStation(R)5 and PlayStation(R)4 consoles
11/24/2021 | 02:42pm EST

11/24/2021 | 02:42pm EST
DGAP-News: Endor AG / Key word(s): Product Launch
???????Endor AG announces the Gran Turismo(TM) DD Pro for PlayStation(R)5 and PlayStation(R)4 consoles

24.11.2021 / 20:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Endor AG announces the Gran TurismoTM DD Pro for PlayStation(R) 5 and PlayStation(R) 4 consoles

Landshut, November 24, 2021 - Endor AG with its brand Fanatec introduces the Gran TurismoTM DD Pro, the first official Direct Drive Wheel for the Gran TurismoTM series. The ready-to-race package, officially licensed for PlayStation(R)5 consoles and PlayStation(R)4 consoles, includes a high-performance direct-drive wheel base, steering wheel, and pedals. It was developed in parallel with the CSL DD, in close collaboration with Sony Interactive Entertainment and Polyphony Digital.

The collaboration between Fanatec and Polyphony Digital starts with the Gran TurismoTM DD Pro, the first ever Direct Drive system developed for a Gran TurismoTM game. The Gran TurismoTM DD Pro is compatible with Gran TurismoTM Sport and Gran TurismoTM 7, the latest game in the series, set to release in 2022, and has bespoke inputs, tailored specifically for that game.

Thomas Jackermeier, CEO Endor AG: "The community has asked for an affordable direct drive wheel with load cell pedal and we took a lot of efforts to make the impossible come true. The steering wheel was entirely designed in collaboration with Polyphony Digital and we worked closely together to make everything work perfectly with Gran TurismoTM Sport and the upcoming Gran TurismoTM 7 which is announced for release in 2022. Direct Drive is the new standard in sim racing and every racer who tried it once will never go back to a belt drive wheel."

About Endor AG www.endor.ag

Endor AG develops and markets high-quality input devices such as high-end steering wheels and pedals for racing simulations on game consoles and PCs as well as driving school simulators. As a "brain factory", the company's focus is on the creative sector. Endor carries out product development and prototype construction under its own direction and together with specialized technology partners, primarily in Germany ("German engineering"). The products are mainly produced in Asia.

Endor sells its products under the FANATEC brand via e-commerce primarily to end customers in Europe, USA, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Endor also sells driving school simulators in cooperation with Vogel Verlag. Endor AG, headquartered in Landshut, was founded in 1997 and currently employs 165 people. Within the group, 206 people work for Endor worldwide, including freelancers. In 2020, the company generated a consolidated turnover of 90 million euros according to preliminary figures.

Contact:

Endor AG, Investor Relations, Phone: +49(0)871-9221 222, E-Mail: ir@endor.ag

Press and investor enquiries:
Anita Schneider/Frank Ostermair, Better Orange IR & HV, Phone: +49(0)89-8896906 17,
E-Mail: ir@endor.ag

 


24.11.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Endor AG
E.ON-Allee 3
84036 Landshut
Germany
Phone: +49-(0)871-9221-122
Fax: +49-(0)871-9221-221
E-mail: ir@endor.ag
Internet: www.endor.ag
ISIN: DE0005491666
WKN: 549166
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1251830

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1251830  24.11.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1251830&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 91,1 M 102 M 102 M
Net income 2020 12,4 M 13,9 M 13,9 M
Net cash 2020 1,60 M 1,79 M 1,79 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,8x
Yield 2020 3,31%
Capitalization 308 M 345 M 345 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,64x
EV / Sales 2020 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 121
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart ENDOR AG
Duration : Period :
Endor AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas Jackermeier Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Andreas Potthoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Richard Rösener Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Mayrhofer Member-Supervisory Board
András Semsey Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENDOR AG34.21%347
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-25.41%41 829
HP INC.30.91%37 100
GOERTEK INC.45.90%28 472
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC63.42%22 615
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY24.98%19 372