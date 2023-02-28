Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. BOERSE MUENCHEN
  5. Endor AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    E2N   DE0005491666

ENDOR AG

(E2N)
  Report
Real-time BOERSE MUENCHEN  -  07:43:00 2023-02-28 am EST
13.20 EUR    0.00%
08:02aEndor Ag : Change in the Management Board
EQ
2022Endor AG publishes revenue and earnings figures for the first nine months of 2022 
EQ
2022Endor AG publishes new partnership
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Endor AG: Change in the Management Board

02/28/2023 | 08:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Endor AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Endor AG: Change in the Management Board

28.02.2023 / 14:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Endor AG: Change in the Management Board

Landshut, 28 February 2023 – Endor AG announces a change in the three-member Managemet Board. The current COO, Dr. Michael Op de Hipt, will resign from his position as of 31 March 2023 by mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board. Effective immediately, his duties will be covered by an internal solution on an interim basis.

 

About Endor AG www.endor.ag

Endor AG develops and markets high-quality input devices such as high-end steering wheels and pedals for racing simulations on game consoles and PCs as well as driving school simulators. As a “brain factory”, the company’s focus is on the creative sector. Endor carries out product development and prototype construction under its own direction and together with specialized technology partners, primarily in Germany (“German engineering”). The products are mainly produced in Asia.

Endor sells its products under the FANATEC brand via e-commerce primarily to end customers in Europe, the USA, Canada, Australia and Japan. Endor also sells driving school simulators in cooperation with Vogel Verlag. Endor AG, based in Landshut, was founded in 1997 and currently employs 189 people. Within the group, 204 people work for Endor worldwide, including freelancers. In 2021, the company generated a consolidated turnover of 81.3 million euros.

 

Contact:

Endor AG, Investor Relations, Phone: +49(0)871-9221 222, E-Mail: ir@endor.ag

 

Press and investor enquiries:

Vera Müller/Frank Ostermair, Better Orange IR & HV, Phone: +49(0)89-8896906 17,
E-Mail: ir@endor.ag

 


28.02.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Endor AG
E.ON-Allee 3
84036 Landshut
Germany
Phone: +49-(0)871-9221-122
Fax: +49-(0)871-9221-221
E-mail: ir@endor.ag
Internet: www.endor.ag
ISIN: DE0005491666
WKN: 549166
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1570893

 
End of News EQS News Service

1570893  28.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1570893&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about ENDOR AG
08:02aEndor Ag : Change in the Management Board
EQ
2022Endor AG publishes revenue and earnings figures for the first nine months of 2022 
EQ
2022Endor AG publishes new partnership
EQ
2022Endor AG presents strong revenue and earnings figures for the first half of 2022 
EQ
2022Endor AG Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
2022Endor Ag : Confirmation of forecast at the successfully held Annual General Meeting 2022
EQ
2022Endor AG publishes audited figures for the financial year 2021
EQ
2022Endor AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2022Endor AG with new record results in sales and earnings in the first quarter of 2022
EQ
2022Endor AG expands the Management Board with Dr. Michael Op de Hipt as new COO
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 82,9 M 87,8 M 87,8 M
Net income 2021 3,11 M 3,29 M 3,29 M
Net Debt 2021 9,72 M 10,3 M 10,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 105x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 209 M 222 M 222 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,45x
EV / Sales 2021 4,05x
Nbr of Employees 175
Free-Float 100%
Chart ENDOR AG
Duration : Period :
Endor AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas Jackermeier Chairman-Management Board & CEO
András Semsey Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Potthoff Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Op de Hipt Chief Operating Officer
Ingo Weber Vice-Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENDOR AG0.76%222
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.1.94%29 361
HP INC.8.75%28 959
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-2.01%20 282
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC22.13%13 267
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED10.92%10 991