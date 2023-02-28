EQS-News: Endor AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Endor AG: Change in the Management Board

Landshut, 28 February 2023 – Endor AG announces a change in the three-member Managemet Board. The current COO, Dr. Michael Op de Hipt, will resign from his position as of 31 March 2023 by mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board. Effective immediately, his duties will be covered by an internal solution on an interim basis.

About Endor AG www.endor.ag

Endor AG develops and markets high-quality input devices such as high-end steering wheels and pedals for racing simulations on game consoles and PCs as well as driving school simulators. As a “brain factory”, the company’s focus is on the creative sector. Endor carries out product development and prototype construction under its own direction and together with specialized technology partners, primarily in Germany (“German engineering”). The products are mainly produced in Asia.

Endor sells its products under the FANATEC brand via e-commerce primarily to end customers in Europe, the USA, Canada, Australia and Japan. Endor also sells driving school simulators in cooperation with Vogel Verlag. Endor AG, based in Landshut, was founded in 1997 and currently employs 189 people. Within the group, 204 people work for Endor worldwide, including freelancers. In 2021, the company generated a consolidated turnover of 81.3 million euros.

