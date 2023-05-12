Advanced search
    E2N   DE0005491666

ENDOR AG

(E2N)
  Report
Real-time BOERSE MUENCHEN  -  01:14:00 2023-05-12 pm EDT
10.10 EUR   +1.00%
01:00pEndor Ag : Reduction of the preliminary reported figures 2022
EQ
05/05Endor AG publishes key financial figures for the first quarter of 2023
EQ
03/24Endor AG increases 2022 revenues by 52.0% to EUR 123.6 million according to preliminary figures
EQ
Endor AG: Reduction of the preliminary reported figures 2022

05/12/2023 | 01:00pm EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: Endor AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Endor AG: Reduction of the preliminary reported figures 2022

12-May-2023 / 18:58 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Endor AG: Reduction of the preliminary reported figures 2022

Landshut, 12 May 2023 – In the course of the advanced work on the annual financial statements and the accompanying audit by the auditor, Endor AG today determined that it must revise its preliminary 2022 figures reported on 24 March 2023. Due to necessary adjustment entries at the US subsidiary and value adjustments in inventories, EBIT is in the low single-digit EUR million range instead of having reached a double-digit EUR million amount as previously reported. Consolidated revenues in 2022 are now expected at above EUR 118.0 million instead of EUR 123.6 million as previously provisionally reported. According to new preliminary figures,

 

 

Notifying person:

András Semsey, CFO

 



End of Inside Information
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:

Explanatory notes to this announcement:

The need for revision is triggered by a necessary adjustment entry at the US subsidiary of Endor AG in connection with tax entries made there in 2022. The taxes were correctly paid but not correctly recorded in the accounts. This now leads to an adjustment at revenue and earnings level. The adjustments are non-cash. Furthermore, in consultation with the auditor, a value adjustment is made to inventories. András Semsey, CFO of Endor AG: 'The extremely tense situation in the global supply chains, which even resulted in delivery failures at Endor in the meantime, led to inventories that did not meet demand in certain areas. We are now adjusting these excessively high inventories in line with the principle of prudence, also in order to be able to look to the future completely unencumbered here.'

 

Note: Endor AG will hold an investors' call after final assessment of the new facts that have arisen – probably in the week from 22 to 26 May 2023. A separate invitation will be issued in due course.

 

Contact:

Endor AG, Investor Relations, Phone: +49(0)871-9221 222, E-Mail: ir@endor.ag
Press and investor enquiries:
Vera Müller/Frank Ostermair, Better Orange IR & HV, Phone: +49(0)89-8896906 17,
E-Mail: ir@endor.ag

12-May-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Endor AG
E.ON-Allee 3
84036 Landshut
Germany
Phone: +49-(0)871-9221-122
Fax: +49-(0)871-9221-221
E-mail: ir@endor.ag
Internet: www.endor.ag
ISIN: DE0005491666
WKN: 549166
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1632307

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1632307  12-May-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1632307&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
fermer