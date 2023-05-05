Advanced search
    E2N   DE0005491666

ENDOR AG

(E2N)
Real-time BOERSE MUENCHEN  -  11:18:36 2023-05-05 am EDT
11.50 EUR    0.00%
11:14aEndor AG publishes key financial figures for the first quarter of 2023
EQ
03/24Endor AG increases 2022 revenues by 52.0% to EUR 123.6 million according to preliminary figures
EQ
02/28Endor Ag : Change in the Management Board
EQ
Endor AG publishes key financial figures for the first quarter of 2023

05/05/2023 | 11:14am EDT
EQS-News: Endor AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Endor AG publishes key financial figures for the first quarter of 2023

05.05.2023 / 17:12 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Endor AG publishes key financial figures for the first quarter of 2023

Landshut, 5 May 2023 – Endor AG today published its report on the first quarter of 2023, according to which it achieved consolidated revenues of EUR 17.3 million, compared to EUR 46.5 million in the previous year. The revenues of the previous year were positively influenced in particular by the GT-DD products in connection with the SONY game launch "GT7". Consolidated revenue generated in the first quarter of 2023 was in line with planning.

"The first quarter of 2023 was in line with our planning and we were able to largely overcome the problem of product availability due to a shortage of chips, which had dominated in 2022, by the end of the quarter," said Thomas Jackermeier, CEO of Endor AG. "The simracing market continues to grow and virtual racing is becoming more popular. We are now returning to the original growth rate after last year's positive outlier due to the launch of the GT-DD software."

Endor AG achieved earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of EUR -1.9 million in the reporting period (previous year: EUR 12.7 million). The operating result (EBIT) in the first quarter of 2023 was EUR -2.6 million, compared to EUR 12.1 million in the same quarter of the previous year. The EBIT margin (measured against consolidated sales) was -15% (previous year: 26%).

For the full year 2023, the Executive Board of Endor AG expects consolidated sales to be roughly at the previous year's level and an EBIT margin in the lower double-digit range. Endor AG is also expected to develop similarly, with its absolute amounts averaging around 10% below those of the Group.

 

The quarterly statement is available at the following link: https://endor.ag/investor-relations/.

 

 

About Endor AG www.endor.ag

Endor AG develops and markets high-quality input devices such as high-end steering wheels and pedals for racing simulations on game consoles and PCs as well as driving school simulators. As a “brain factory”, the company’s focus is on the creative sector. Endor carries out product development and prototype construction under its own direction and together with specialized technology partners, primarily in Germany (“German engineering”). The products are mainly produced in Asia.

Endor sells its products under the FANATEC brand via e-commerce primarily to end customers in Europe, the USA, Canada, Australia and Japan. Endor also sells driving school simulators in cooperation with Vogel Verlag. Endor AG, based in Landshut, was founded in 1997 and currently employs 189 people. Within the group, 204 people work for Endor worldwide, including freelancers. In 2021, the company generated a consolidated turnover of 81.3 million euros.

 

Contact:

Endor AG, Investor Relations, Phone: +49(0)871-9221 222, E-Mail: ir@endor.ag

 

Press and investor enquiries:

Vera Müller/Frank Ostermair, Better Orange IR & HV
Phone: +49(0)89-8896906 17
E-Mail: ir@endor.ag

 


05.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Endor AG
E.ON-Allee 3
84036 Landshut
Germany
Phone: +49-(0)871-9221-122
Fax: +49-(0)871-9221-221
E-mail: ir@endor.ag
Internet: www.endor.ag
ISIN: DE0005491666
WKN: 549166
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1626153

 
End of News EQS News Service

1626153  05.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1626153&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
