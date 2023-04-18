Advanced search
    NDRA   US29273B3024

ENDRA LIFE SCIENCES INC.

(NDRA)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  02:35:30 2023-04-17 pm EDT
1.900 USD   +2.71%
09:18aEndra Life Sciences : Recent Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
09:12aEndra Life Sciences Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/16ENDRA LIFE SCIENCES INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
ENDRA Life Sciences : Recent Financial Results - Form 8-K

04/18/2023 | 09:18am EDT
Recent Financial Results

Below is a summary of certain preliminary estimates regarding our financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. This preliminary financial information is based upon our estimates and is subject to completion of our financial closing procedures. Moreover, this preliminary financial information has been prepared solely on the basis of information that is currently available to, and that is the responsibility of, management. Our independent registered public accounting firm has not audited or reviewed, and does not express an opinion with respect to, this information.

This preliminary financial information is not a comprehensive statement of our financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and remains subject to, among other things, the completion of our financial closing procedures, final adjustments, completion of our internal review and review by our independent registered public accounting firm of our financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

We expect no revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and did not have revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

We expect to record a net loss of approximately $2.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to a net loss of approximately $2.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

As of March 31, 2023, we had total assets of approximately $6.7 million and working capital of approximately $4.3 million, including $2.4 million of cash and cash equivalents.

Disclaimer

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 13:17:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 0,50 M - -
Net income 2023 -13,3 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,56x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6,02 M 6,02 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 12,0x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 21
Free-Float 97,8%
Technical analysis trends ENDRA LIFE SCIENCES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,90 $
Average target price 19,50 $
Spread / Average Target 926%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francois Michelon Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Irina Pestrikova Senior Director-Finance & Secretary
Michael Thornton Chief Technology Officer
Amy Sitzler Vice President-Engineering & Programs
Anthony DiGiandomenico Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENDRA LIFE SCIENCES INC.-53.31%6
MODERNA, INC.-19.85%55 526
LONZA GROUP AG30.26%48 773
SEAGEN INC.59.83%38 433
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-1.11%37 631
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-13.36%25 579
