ENDRA Life Sciences Strengthens TAEUS® System Global Intellectual Property Protection with Issuance of 10th and 11th Chinese Patents

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA), a pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), announces that the Chinese National Intellectual Property Administration has issued ENDRA two new patents, Chinese Patent No. ZL 2019 8 00400927 (the ‘927 patent) titled “Method and System for Determining Fractional Fat Content of Tissue,” and Chinese Patent No. ZL 2019 8 00870250 (the ‘250 patent) titled “Radio Frequency Applicator and Thermoacoustic Imaging System Employing the Same”.

“Having recently announced our first research partnership in China with the renowned Shanghai General Hospital, we are keen to bolster our intellectual property protection in Asia’s largest healthcare market. We now have 11 patents issued in China supporting our strategy to develop thermoacoustic imaging systems and broadening the application for our proprietary TAEUS technology in areas with unmet clinical needs," stated ENDRA's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Francois Michelon. "We continue to enhance our intellectual property portfolio to protect our technology in priority global markets. Our portfolio currently stands at 89 assets, which we define as patents issued, filed or in preparation.”

The ‘927 patent covers a method and system for determining fractional fat content of tissue that takes into consideration the speed of sound in that tissue. This patent builds upon ENDRA's growing number of issued patents in the area of tissue fat quantification. Conventional ultrasound image formation methodologies assume a single speed of sound, while the ‘927 patent leverages TAEUS' inherent sensitivity to fractional fat differences in tissue to estimate the actual speed of sound in tissue, and thereby improves the accuracy of TAEUS fat quantification methodologies. The patent also describes a calibration methodology for fractional fat measurements. The ‘927 patent is linked to its parent, U.S. patent No. 10258277B2.

The ‘250 patent provides more robust intellectual property protection for the TAEUS platform related to its disruptive scanning approach. It covers a radio frequency (RF) applicator device and system for providing reliable RF energy to a target area of tissue. More specifically, the '250 patent structurally defines ENDRA's innovative solution to providing targeted RF energy to tissue regions for applications, such as fat quantification of a patient's liver. The ‘250 patent is linked to its parent, U.S. patent No. 10682059B1.

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences is the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), a ground-breaking technology being developed to visualize tissue like MRI, but at 1/50th the cost and at the point of patient care. TAEUS® is designed to work in concert with 400,000 cart-based ultrasound systems in use globally today. TAEUS® is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver as a means to assess and monitor Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and inflammation (NASH), chronic liver conditions that affect over one billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. Beyond the liver, ENDRA is exploring several other clinical applications of TAEUS®, including visualization of tissue temperature during energy-based surgical procedures. For more information, please visit www.endrainc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this news release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of terms such as “approximate,” "anticipate," “attempt,” "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," “future,” "goal," "intend," "may," "plan," “possible,” “potential,” "seek," "should," "will," or other comparable terms (including the negative of any of the foregoing), although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. Examples of forward-looking statements for ENDRA include, among others, estimates of the timing of future events and anticipated results of our development efforts, including the timing for receipt of required regulatory approvals and product launches, expectations concerning ENDRA's business strategy, ENDRA’s ability to find and maintain development partners, market acceptance of its technology and the amount and nature of competition in its industry, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including, among others, ENDRA’s ability to develop a commercially feasible technology and its dependence on third parties to design and manufacture its products; receipt of necessary regulatory approvals; the impact of COVID-19 on ENDRA’s business plans; ENDRA’s ability to find and maintain development partners, market acceptance of ENDRA’s technology and the amount and nature of competition in its industry; ENDRA’s ability to protect its intellectual property; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The forward-looking statements made in this news release speak only as of the date of issuance, and ENDRA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

