ENDRA Life Sciences : (Former name or former address, if changed since last report) (Form 8-K)

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

The Company held its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the 'Annual Meeting') on June 8, 2021. The certified results of the matters voted upon at the meeting, which are more fully described in the Proxy Statement for the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of the Company as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 29, 2021, are as follows:

Proposal 1 - The Company's stockholders elected the five directors nominated by the Company's Board of Directors to serve until the next annual meeting of stockholders and the election of their successors:

For Withheld Francois Michelon 10,650,147 104,871 Louis J. Basenese 10,664,554 90,464 Anthony DiGiandomenico 10,200,479 554,539 Michael Harsh 10,222,660 532,358 Alexander Tokman 10,257,616 497,402

Proposal 2 - The Company's stockholders ratified the appointment of RBSM LLP by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021:





For Against Abstain 21,627,326 2,557 25,377

There were no broker non-votes on these proposals.