Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NDRA   US29273B1044

ENDRA LIFE SCIENCES INC.

(NDRA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ENDRA Life Sciences : (Former name or former address, if changed since last report) (Form 8-K)

06/08/2021 | 05:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):
☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which registered
Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share
NDRA
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
Warrants, each to purchase one share of Common Stock
NDRAW
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ☑
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
The Company held its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the 'Annual Meeting') on June 8, 2021. The certified results of the matters voted upon at the meeting, which are more fully described in the Proxy Statement for the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of the Company as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 29, 2021, are as follows:
Proposal 1 - The Company's stockholders elected the five directors nominated by the Company's Board of Directors to serve until the next annual meeting of stockholders and the election of their successors:
For
Withheld
Francois Michelon
10,650,147
104,871
Louis J. Basenese
10,664,554
90,464
Anthony DiGiandomenico
10,200,479
554,539
Michael Harsh
10,222,660
532,358
Alexander Tokman
10,257,616
497,402
Proposal 2 - The Company's stockholders ratified the appointment of RBSM LLP by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021:

For
Against
Abstain
21,627,326
2,557
25,377
There were no broker non-votes on these proposals.

Disclaimer

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 21:26:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ENDRA LIFE SCIENCES INC.
05:27pENDRA LIFE SCIENCES INC.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders ..
AQ
05:27pENDRA LIFE SCIENCES  : (Former name or former address, if changed since last rep..
PU
05/17ENDRA LIFE SCIENCES  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
05/17ENDRA LIFE SCIENCES  : Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides..
PU
05/17ENDRA LIFE SCIENCES  : Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides..
PU
05/17ENDRA LIFE SCIENCES INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
05/06ENDRA LIFE SCIENCES  : to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 17,..
PU
05/05ENDRA LIFE SCIENCES  : Thinking about buying stock in Chiasma, Athenex, iBio, Bi..
PR
05/04ENDRA LIFE SCIENCES  : Further Strengthens TAEUS(R) System's Intellectual Proper..
PU
04/27ENDRA LIFE SCIENCES INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1,45 M - -
Net income 2021 -11,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,78x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 98,8 M 98,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 68,1x
Capi. / Sales 2022 14,1x
Nbr of Employees 18
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart ENDRA LIFE SCIENCES INC.
Duration : Period :
ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENDRA LIFE SCIENCES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 6,00 $
Last Close Price 2,37 $
Spread / Highest target 153%
Spread / Average Target 153%
Spread / Lowest Target 153%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Francois Michelon Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David R. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Michael Thornton Chief Technology Officer
Amy Sitzler Vice President-Engineering & Programs
Anthony DiGiandomenico Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENDRA LIFE SCIENCES INC.216.00%99
MODERNA, INC.110.18%88 163
LONZA GROUP LTD7.24%50 511
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.30.16%44 695
CELLTRION, INC.-26.32%32 506
SEAGEN INC.-12.06%27 949