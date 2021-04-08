Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.    NDRA

ENDRA LIFE SCIENCES INC.

(NDRA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ENDRA Life Sciences : to Present at AIUM Annual Integrative Ultrasound Meeting

04/08/2021 | 08:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2021 / ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (ENDRA) (NASDAQ:NDRA), a pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), today announced that the Company's Chief Technology Officer will be making a presentation at the American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine (AIUM) Annual Integrative Ultrasound Meeting on April 14 at 11:45 am ET. The presentation will feature an overview of ENDRA's TAEUS™ technology and its initial clinical application for the measurement of liver fat.

ENDRA will also be showcasing its TAEUS® liver system in its virtual booth April 11 through April 25.

Presentation Details:

Title: Thermoacoustic Enhanced Ultrasound

Session: Hands Free Diagnostic Ultrasound (pre-recorded with live Q&A session)

Date and Time: Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 11:45 am ET

Speaker: Michael Thornton, Chief Technology Officer of ENDRA

The session is available to AIUM registered attendees only.

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.
ENDRA Life Sciences is the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), a ground-breaking technology being developed to visualize tissue like MRI, but at 1/50th the cost and at the point of patient care. TAEUS is designed to work in concert with the over one million ultrasound systems in use globally today. TAEUS is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver as a means to assess and monitor Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and inflammation (NASH), chronic liver conditions that affect over one billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. Beyond the liver, ENDRA is exploring several other clinical applications of TAEUS, including visualization of tissue temperature during energy-based surgical procedures. For more information, please visit www.endrainc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as 'believe,' 'expect,' 'may,' 'will,' 'should,' 'could,' 'seek,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'goal,' 'estimate,' 'anticipate' or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding the results of human studies and the nature of data obtained from such studies; expectations concerning the anticipated design and timing of future clinical studies; estimates of the timing of future events and achievements, including obtaining a CE Mark and commercializing the TAEUS device; and expectations concerning ENDRA's business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: our ability to develop a commercially feasible technology; receipt of necessary regulatory approvals; our ability to find and maintain development partners, market acceptance of our technology, the amount and nature of competition in our industry; our ability to protect our intellectual property; and the other risks and uncertainties described in ENDRA's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and ENDRA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

Company Contact:
David Wells
Chief Financial Officer
(734) 997-0464
investors@endrainc.com
www.endrainc.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Yvonne Briggs
LHA Investor Relations
(310) 691-7100
ybriggs@lhai.com

SOURCE: ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/639382/ENDRA-Life-Sciences-to-Present-at-AIUM-Annual-Integrative-Ultrasound-Meeting

Disclaimer

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 12:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ENDRA LIFE SCIENCES INC.
08:36aENDRA LIFE SCIENCES  : to Present at AIUM Annual Integrative Ultrasound Meeting
PU
03/25ENDRA LIFE SCIENCES  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
03/25ENDRA LIFE SCIENCES INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
03/25ENDRA LIFE SCIENCES  : Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Resul..
PU
03/18ENDRA LIFE SCIENCES  : Hepion Pharmaceuticals to Use ENDRA Life Sciences' Techno..
MT
03/18ENDRA LIFE SCIENCES  : and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Partner to Drive Efficiencies ..
PU
03/17ENDRA LIFE SCIENCES  : to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on March ..
PU
03/05ENDRA LIFE SCIENCES INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03/02ENDRA LIFE SCIENCES  : to Participate in Two Upcoming Investment Conferences
PU
02/17ENDRA LIFE SCIENCES  : Announces New Clinical Study Partnership with Inselspital..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3,85 M - -
Net income 2021 -10,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -10,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 104 M 104 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 27,1x
Capi. / Sales 2022 14,9x
Nbr of Employees 18
Free-Float 76,6%
Chart ENDRA LIFE SCIENCES INC.
Duration : Period :
ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENDRA LIFE SCIENCES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,75 $
Last Close Price 2,51 $
Spread / Highest target 139%
Spread / Average Target 129%
Spread / Lowest Target 119%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Francois Michelon Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David R. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Michael Thornton Chief Technology Officer
Amy Sitzler Vice President-Engineering & Programs
Anthony DiGiandomenico Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENDRA LIFE SCIENCES INC.234.67%104
MODERNA, INC.25.84%52 657
LONZA GROUP AG-5.87%42 882
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.12.52%38 660
CELLTRION, INC.-14.76%37 381
SEAGEN INC.-17.42%26 222
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ