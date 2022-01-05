Log in
    NDRA   US29273B1044

ENDRA LIFE SCIENCES INC.

(NDRA)
  
ENDRA Life Sciences to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference

01/05/2022 | 07:05am EST
ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (ENDRA) (NASDAQ: NDRA), a pioneer of enhanced ultrasound technologies, announces that management will present a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference being held January 10-13, 2022. A webcast of the presentation will be available on-demand beginning January 10, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern time on the Investors section of ENDRA’s website.

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences is the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), a ground-breaking technology being developed to visualize tissue like MRI, but at 1/50th the cost and at the point of patient care. TAEUS® is designed to work in concert with 400,000 cart-based ultrasound systems in use globally today. TAEUS® is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver as a means to assess and monitor Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), chronic liver conditions that affect over one billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. Beyond the liver, ENDRA is exploring several other clinical applications of TAEUS®, including visualization of tissue temperature during energy-based surgical procedures. For more information, please visit www.endrainc.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,23 M - -
Net income 2021 -11,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,73x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 32,3 M 32,3 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 143x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,89x
Nbr of Employees 18
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart ENDRA LIFE SCIENCES INC.
Duration : Period :
ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENDRA LIFE SCIENCES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,77 $
Average target price 6,13 $
Spread / Average Target 700%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francois Michelon Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Irina Pestrikova Chief Financial Officer & Senior Director-Finance
Michael Thornton Chief Technology Officer
Amy Sitzler Vice President-Engineering & Programs
Anthony DiGiandomenico Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENDRA LIFE SCIENCES INC.10.61%32
MODERNA, INC.-8.24%94 494
LONZA GROUP AG-5.33%58 500
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-4.95%51 231
SEAGEN INC.-1.25%27 917
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-4.41%23 440