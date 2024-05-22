ENDURANCE GOLD CORPORATION

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

For the three-month period ended March 31, 2024

This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") has been prepared as of May 21, 2024 (the "Report Date") and contains information up to and including the Report Date. This MD&A reviews the operating results and financial position of Endurance Gold Corporation and its U.S. subsidiary ("Endurance", or the "Company") for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 with the comparable period in 2023. It should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements ("Condensed Interim FS") of Endurance for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 and the related notes, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). All monetary amounts are in Canadian dollars. Additional information relating to the Company is available for viewing on the Company's website at www.endurancegold.comor under the Company's Profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

Overview

Endurance is a company focused on the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") under the symbol "EDG", on the U.S. OTC Pink Open Market under the symbol "ENDGF" and on the German Börse Berlin Open Market under the symbol "3EG".

The Company's properties are in the exploration stage and the Company has not yet determined whether these properties contain ore reserves that are economically recoverable. The recoverability of amounts shown for exploration and evaluation assets and related deferred exploration expenditures are dependent upon the discovery of economically recoverable reserves, the ability of the Company to obtain necessary financing to complete the exploration and development of the exploration and evaluation assets and upon future profitable production or proceeds from the disposition thereof.

The Company formed a 100% owned U.S. subsidiary, Endurance Resources Inc. ("ERI"), on October 28, 2008 to acquire and evaluate several exploration project opportunities in the United States.

Exploration Activities

The Company incurred about $72,000 in acquisition and exploration expenditures in the current period. The exploration expenditures incurred during the current period were primarily incurred in relation to the Company's Reliance Gold Project in BC, Canada.

Some effort has been directed at the evaluation of new acquisition opportunities for the Company with such effort focused entirely in North America.

Dollar amounts stated in this document are expressed in Canadian currency unless otherwise indicated.

Reliance Gold Project, British Columbia, Canada (Options to earn 100% interest)

The Reliance Gold Project (the "Project") includes the Reliance Gold Property, the Olympic Property and the Sanchez Property. The Project is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of Gold Bridge and 10 km north of the Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has historically produced over 4 million ounces of gold. The Project consists of twenty-six (26) mineral claims and eight crown grants (about 5,444 hectares) situated primarily on the south shore of the Carpenter Lake B.C. Hydro Reservoir. The Project is subject to three option agreements: the initial option agreement on the Reliance Gold Property entered into in September 2019; the second option agreement on the Olympic Property initiated in April 2022 and finalized on October 13, 2022; and the third letter option agreement finalized on October 20, 2022. The Olympic Property includes the Minto gold mine which produced about 17,500 ounces of gold prior to 1945 from narrow quartz-stibnite veins.