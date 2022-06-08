Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Endurance Gold Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDG   CA29267M1086

ENDURANCE GOLD CORPORATION

(EDG)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  10:01 2022-06-07 am EDT
0.4100 CAD   +13.89%
10:45aENDURANCE GOLD CORPORATION : Visit us at PDAC 2022 Convention in Toronto this June at Booth 2435
NE
06/06Endurance Gold Corporation Reports First Gold Results from Reliance 2022 RC Program 6.64 GPT Gold over 30.48 m Including 13.75 GPT Gold over 9.15 m
CI
06/06ENDURANCE GOLD : Reports First Gold Results from Reliance 2022 RC Program 6.64 GPT Gold over 30.48 M including 13.75 GPT Gold over 9.15 M
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Endurance Gold Corporation: Visit us at PDAC 2022 Convention in Toronto this June at Booth 2435

06/08/2022 | 10:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2022) - Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) invites you to visit them at Booth #2435 at The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention (PDAC) at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) on Monday, June 13, to Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

About Endurance Gold Corporation

Endurance Gold Corporation is a precious metals exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties with the potential to develop world class deposits. Our exploration focus is currently to advance the Reliance Gold Project, located near Gold Bridge B.C. in the historic Bralorne - Pioneer gold camp. Results from the 2022 RC and diamond drilling are currently expanding the discovery of a significant gold system at the Reliance Gold Project.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 23,000 attendees in person in 2020, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry. From 2021 it is also offered as an online event.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention/registration.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Endurance Gold Corporation
Robert T. Boyd
604-682-2707
info@endurancegold.com
www.endurancegold.com


© Newsfilecorp 2022
All news about ENDURANCE GOLD CORPORATION
10:45aENDURANCE GOLD CORPORATION : Visit us at PDAC 2022 Convention in Toronto this June at Boot..
NE
06/06Endurance Gold Corporation Reports First Gold Results from Reliance 2022 RC Program 6.6..
CI
06/06ENDURANCE GOLD : Reports First Gold Results from Reliance 2022 RC Program 6.64 GPT Gold ov..
PU
06/06Endurance Reports First Gold Results from Reliance 2022 RC Program
NE
06/03Endurance Gold Provides Drill Program Update at the Reliance Gold Property
AQ
06/02Endurance Gold Corporation Provides Drill Program Update At the Reliance Gold Property
CI
06/02ENDURANCE GOLD : Provides Drill Program Update At The Reliance Gold Property
PU
05/24Endurance Gold Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 3..
CI
05/24ENDURANCE GOLD : 1st Quarter Report for the period ended March 31, 2022
PU
05/24Endurance Gold Appoints Darren O'Brien as Vice President of Exploration
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -3,02 M -2,41 M -2,41 M
Net cash 2021 2,76 M 2,20 M 2,20 M
P/E ratio 2021 -13,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 55,6 M 44,3 M 44,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 43,7%
Chart ENDURANCE GOLD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Endurance Gold Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert T. Boyd President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Teresa P. Cheng Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Richard B. Gilliam Independent Non-Executive Director
John Christopher Mitchell Independent Non-Executive Director
H. Ross Arnold Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENDURANCE GOLD CORPORATION24.24%44
BHP GROUP LIMITED11.57%168 973
RIO TINTO PLC24.51%126 800
GLENCORE PLC43.91%88 496
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC33.21%61 346
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.11.98%40 497