Endurance Gold : Reports Drill Results From Southeast Extent Of Eagle Zone 139.9 M Of 3.05 Gpt Gold Including 12.9 M Of 12.85 Gpt Gold And 11.8 M Of 6.21 Gpt Gold

Endurance Gold Corporation (EDG - TSX.V; ENDGF - OTC Pink; 3EG - Frankfurt) (the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from the 2022 diamond drilling program at its Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in southern British Columbia. The road accessible property is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-PioneerGold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold. During the 2022 field season, the Company completed thirty-eight(38) diamond drill holes for 8,274 metres ("m") and thirty- three (33) reverse-circulationdrill holes for 2,455 m.

The primary objective of the 2022 diamond drilling program was to define the strike extent of the Eagle and ESFZ mineralized systems. This objective was achieved with the expansion of the Eagle Zone to 530 m in strike length, expanding the gold mineralized portion of ESFZ to 550 m in strike length, and recognition that the ESFZ is open along strike in both directions. Within the ESFZ, multiple quartz vein zones have been recognized in widely spaced drill holes with estimated horizontal widths ranging from 5 to 52 m. The most significant veins with associated mineralization are the 024, 037, and 027 Veins. These quartz veins exhibit a pervasive crackle breccia textures with gold-arsenopyrite mineralization concentrated in more intense cataclastite brecciation along the quartz vein margins.

"The 2022 exploration program has met and exceeded our original objectives with the combined Eagle area Zones now extended to 550 m of strike length, with the best reported drill intersection near the southeastern extent of the Eagle Zone. We can now use this understanding of the size of this system to design our 2023 program of deeper drilling to explore this strongly gold-mineralized system at depth." commented Robert T. Boyd, CEO of Endurance Gold. "The presence of a favourable structural setting and alteration suggests exploration potential remains along the strike of the Royal Shear but our exploration focus for 2023 in this area now shifts to expanding Eagle system at depth."

The location of the 2022 diamond drill holes is shown in Figure 1. An interpretation of the geology and gold zone locations for DDH22-058 is shown on a cross-sectionFigure 2and longitudinal section in Figure 3. The 2022 diamond drill assay results reported in this release are summarized in Table 1 and a photo of a high grade interval in DDH22-058 is shown on Figure 4. A schematic geological interpretationof the Eagle Area is available on the Company website in the maps section. The complete tabulation of previous RCand 2021 diamond drill resultsare summarized on the Company website. Results remain to be reported on two drill holes that tested the northwest extension of Imperial zone.

Diamond drill core was logged and evaluated on the Property and samples designated for collection under the supervision of a geologist at the property. Drilling was completed with NQ size tools capable of collecting 4.76 centimetre diameter core. Drill core was cut using a diamond saw with one half of the core sent for analysis and the remaining kept for future studies. Sample intervals were typically 2 metre core length and intervals were shortened for lithology or alteration changes. All drill core samples have been submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they are crushed to 70% <2 mm then up to 250 gram pulverized to <75 microns. Samples are then submitted for four-acid digestion and analyzed for 48 element ICP-MS(ME-MS61) and gold 30g FA ICP-AES finish (AU-ICP21). Over limit samples returning greater than 10 parts per million ("ppm") gold are re-analyzed by Au-GRA21 methodology and over limit antimony returning greater than 10,000 ppm Sb are re-analyzed by Sb-AA08 methodology. Endurance Gold monitors QA/QC by inserting blanks, certified standards and pulp duplicates into the sample stream. The 2022 work program is supervised by Darren O'Brien, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration for the Company and the qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. O'Brien has reviewed and approved this news release.

