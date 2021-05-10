Endurance Gold : Ongoing Drill Program At The Reliance Gold Property Identifies New Zones

The drill program commenced on April 21, 2021 and twenty-three (23) drill holes have been completed so far. Portable X-Ray Fluorescence ("pXRF") of the RC samples has identified significantly enriched arsenic ("As") in 17 of the 23 RC drill holes completed to date. New pXRF As-enriched zones have been identified on the Treasure Prospect (located on the Treasure Shear) and the Diplomat Zone. Additional As-enriched mineralization has also been identified at the Eagle Zone where step out drilling from the encouraging 2020 RC drill holes is ongoing. The widest and strongest arsenic mineralized intervals identified with the pXRF to date are reported in the table below.

Endurance Gold Corporation (EDG - TSX.V) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the pXRF geological evaluation of the reverse circulation ("RC") drill program in progress at its Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in southern British Columbia. The Property is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge with year- round road access, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.

The two most significant pXRF results reported in this release include: 2,294 parts per million ("ppm") pXRF As over

27.4 metres ("m") at the Eagle Zone and 10,472 ppm pXRF As over 4.6 m from a new mineralized structure at the Diplomat Zone. In addition, the first drill test of the Treasure Shear at the Treasure Prospect has returned 1,828 ppm pXRF As over 9.1 m indicating the potential for this structure to also be gold-bearing. Three figures showing the location of the RC drill holes completed and the surface projection of the pXRF As intervals are appended below and available on the Company website.

As reported on January 6, 2021, the pXRF technique does not report quantifiable gold but previous work by the Company has shown that arsenic has a strong positive correlation with gold mineralization on the Reliance Property. The drill assay results reported on March 16, 2021from the Company's 2020 RC program confirmed the pXRF arsenic intervals ultimately identified gold mineralized intervals at the Eagle and Imperial Zones.

Treasure Prospect pXRF Results - The Treasure Prospect is located within the 1.2 km long broad iron carbonate alteration envelope of the Royal Shear, 465 m northwest of the Imperial Zone and 875 m northwest of the Eagle 3 outcrop area at the Eagle Zone. A surface soil and biogeochemical anomaly is associated with this Treasure Prospect target area. This is the first documented drill test of the Treasure Shear Fault which is interpreted to be the northwest-southeast trending bounding fault of the Royal Shear. Three RC drill holes were completed on the Treasure Prospect and all drill holes intersected mineralized widths as summarized in the above table with the most significant interval reported as 1,828 ppm pXRF As over 9.1 m. The more elevated arsenic intersections and evaluation of the RC chips define a steeply dipping vertical mineralized vein feature. The strike of the mineralized structure remains to be defined. There is only minor associated antimony with these three intersections at the Treasure Prospect.

Diplomat Zone pXRF Results - The Diplomat Zone is also located within the 1.2 km long broad iron carbonate alteration envelope of the Royal Shear, 170 m northwest of the Imperial Zone and 625 m northwest of the Eagle 3 outcrop area at the Eagle Zone. Diplomat is expressed as an iron carbonate altered area forming prominent outcrop exposures of the Royal Shear. There is also an associated high quality soil and biogeochemical anomaly. Eight holes have been completed to date at Diplomat. Seven of the holes have returned significant arsenic as summarized in the above table with the most encouraging intersections of 10,472 ppm pXRF As over 4.6 m. Some of the Diplomat holes have multiple intervals of elevated arsenic. Mineralization is associated with both a wider lower grade arsenic content, typically near surface, and a deeper higher arsenic content zone associated with a steeply dipping quartz sulphide vein with a similar strike and dip as the Imperial Zone. Further drilling is required to determine the strike length of this zone. There is only minor associated antimony with these three intersections at the Diplomat Zone.

Eagle Zone pXRF Results - The Eagle Zone has more elevated pXRF antimony ("Sb") than the other two prospects reported in this release. To date, nine additional holes have been completed in the current ongoing RC drilling program at the Eagle Zone. Drilling has successfully delimited the northwestern strike extension of the Eagle Zone and is now expanding the southeastern strike and down dip potential. Seven of the holes have returned significant pXRF arsenic as summarized in the above table with the most significant interval reported as 2,294 ppm pXRF As and 1,875 ppm pXRF Sb over 27.4 m. Due to the angle and direction of the drill holes, true width for the two widest pXRF As zones in RC21-037 and RC21-039 are interpreted to be about 50% of the drilled interval. The RC holes that did not intersect pXRF As intervals at the Eagle Zone were either designed to close off the system to the northwest and primarily drilled in the footwall of the shallow dipping Eagle Zone or are interpreted to have intersected a wide feldspar porphyry dyke which intrudes through the zone at one hole location.

As part of the current RC drill program, further RC holes are being considered for the Treasure Prospect, Diplomat and Eagle. A compilation of the RC drill sections at these Zones will be provided in future updates.