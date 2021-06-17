Endurance Gold : Reports Drill Assay Of 14.08 gpt Gold Over 15.24 Metres At The Eagle Zone

"These encouraging results highlight the outstanding exploration potential of the Reliance Property" stated Robert Boyd, CEO of Endurance Gold "We look forward to a continuing season of drilling to grow the many targets we are confirming over almost 2 kilometres of strike within the Royal-Treasure Shear Complex."

Drilling has successfully identified a significant extension to the Eagle Zone gold discovery which remains open to further expansion and will be tested with the upcoming planned diamond drilling program. Twenty-seven (27) of the thirty-five (35) RC holes drilled in 2021 have reported gold intersections. The following table highlights the best gold intersections from seven (7) new holes at the Eagle Zone:

Endurance Gold Corporation (EDG - TSX.V) (the "Company") is pleased to provide the final assay results for the remaining thirty (30) of the thirty-five (35) reverse circulation ("RC") holes drilled in 2021 at its Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in southern British Columbia. The Property is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge with year-round road access, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.

Interpretation of these drill results, and those reported on May 27, 2021 at the Diplomat target, have identified a steeply dipping breccia vein stockwork zone that has been traced in drilling for an estimated 120 m on strike and 110 m along the dip plane. The best intersection to date at Diplomat returned 16.39 gpt Au over 4.57 M which was reported in late May. Based on the current interpretation of strike and dip, the true width of this breccia vein stockwork zone is estimated at 3 m. This Diplomat breccia vein stockwork could represent a northwestern strike extension of the Imperial Zone.

Additional Drilling Results - Summarized in the table below are additional gold results from drilling at the Eagle, Eagle South, Imperial, Diplomat. Treasure and Crown Targets all located along the prospective Royal-Treasure Shear Complex.

Drilling of the Eagle Zone down dip to the southwest is complicated by a northwest striking, steeply southwest dipping structure which hosts a strongly altered, silicified and anomalously mineralized feldspar porphyry intrusive with indications of associated multigenerational quartz breccia and mineralized fragments. The Eagle Zone remains open for possible expansion on the southwest side of this area of faulting and intrusive and will be tested in the next phase of drilling. Diamond drilling of this feature will be required to fully understand and define the contacts of the intrusive and the possibility that this intrusive is genetically associated with a 'feeder zone' to the Eagle Zone mineralization.

Eagle Zone - The Eagle Zone continues to deliver encouraging drill results with seven (7) additional very encouraging drill intersections expanding the Eagle Zone downdip to the southwest and towards the southeast along the Royal Shear structural corridor. All intercepts reported from the Eagle Zone to date are exposed at surface or within 50 metres ("m") of surface with a projected footprint that is now expanded to 170 m by 80 m. The Eagle Zone is still open for expansion to the southeast and downdip to the southwest. Highlight gold assay results from the 2021 Eagle Zone RC drilling include 14.08 grams per tonne gold ("gpt Au") over 15.24 m (est. 8.4 m true width). Other excellent intersections at Eagle include 4.88 gpt Au over 24.39 m (est. 12.8 m true width), 5.57 gpt Au over 22.86 m (true width), and 2.86 gpt Au over 21.34 m (true width). RC chip logging of un-oxidized gold mineralization at Eagle has identified sulphidized ankerite-sericite altered volcanics, and pervasively silicified volcanics with associated quartz vein stockwork and/or quartz breccia. Observed common sulphides included pyrite, arsenopyrite and stibnite. A drill hole plan map and the four vertical sections for the Eagle Zone are appended below as sections 5635737N, 5635770N, 5635793N, and 5635816N and available on the Company website .

As reported on May 27, 2021the Treasure Prospect has been tested by three (3) short RC holes and the first hole reported in late May returned 1.6 gpt Au over 6.1 m. New results have returned 2.13 gpt Au over 1.52 m, and 0.94 gpt Au over 1.52 m. Management is encouraged by these results as they confirm that the Treasure Shear is a gold- bearing structure and a viable exploration target.

At the Imperial Zone, two RC holes tested for a potential north-south striking mineralized structure oblique to the Imperial trend. One of these holes intersected 1.53 gpt Au over 3.05 m, and the other intersected 1.95 gpt Au over

m . A third 2021 RC hole at Imperial tested a soil anomaly between the Imperial and Diplomat Zones and intersected

gpt Au over 1.52 m , supporting the possibility of connecting mineralized structures between the Imperial and Diplomat Zones.

At the Crown Zone, the initial two holes intersected narrow zones of gold mineralization, but water ingress difficulties negatively affected RC sample quality. Further evaluation of the Crown Zone will be conducted by diamond drilling.

Property Activity - A program of follow-up soil sampling, prospecting, geological mapping and additional channel sampling is currently in progress. Further preparation of the property for diamond drilling locations will be required ahead of drilling which is currently planned to commence in July or August. The 3DIP geophysical crew completed their survey in late May and preliminary results are expected shortly.

Community Consultation and Engagement - The Company is proud of its efforts to engage and inform local communities, as well as employ local personnel and contractors as much as possible, including the First Nation communities. Engagement and dialogue are continuing with affected First Nation communities to determine opportunities for mutually beneficial participation. This outreach effort resulted in the Company contracting Tsal'alh Development Corporation (TDC) to assist in providing personnel and contracting assistance with numerous aspects of our exploration program in 2020 and continuing in 2021. Approximately 25% of our 2020 manpower efforts were provided to the Company by TDC. In addition, we continue to engage other residents and local service providers located within the Upper Bridge River Valley to assist with our exploration program.

RC samples were collected under the supervision of a geologist at the drilling rig. Drilling was completed using a 3.5 inch hammer bit and rock chip samples were collected using a cyclone. Sample size were reduced to 1/8th size with a riffle splitter at the drilling rig. A second duplicate split and coarse chips were collected for reference material and stored. All RC samples have been submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they are crushed to 70% <2 mm then up to 250 gram pulverized to <75 microns. Samples are then submitted for four-acid digestion and analyzed for 48 element ICP-MS(ME-MS61) and gold 30g FA ICP-AES finish (AU-ICP21). Over limit samples returning greater than 10 ppm gold are re-analyzed by Au-GRA21 methodology and over limit antimony returning greater than 10,000 ppm Sb are re-analyzed by Sb-AA08 methodology. The pXRF analysis was conducted by a Company geologist at the project site within 24 hours of drilling on the complete 1/8th duplicate split reference material. An Olympus Vanta XRF Analyzer was used for the analysis which is capable of measuring elements from concentrations as low as single parts per million (ppm). The work program was supervised by Darren O'Brien, P.Geo., an independent consultant and qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. O'Brien has reviewed and approved this news release.

