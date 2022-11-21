Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Enduro Metals Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENDR   CA29279W1023

ENDURO METALS CORPORATION

(ENDR)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:25 2022-11-21 pm EST
0.1400 CAD    0.00%
02:11pEnduro Metals : Announces Participation at the 121 Mining Investment Conference in London, United Kingdom
PU
11/18Enduro's Initial 2022 Drill Results at Burgundy Extend Mineralized Zone and Support Large Scale Potential
AQ
11/18Enduro Metals Corporation Reports First Burgundy Ridge Drill Hole Results from the 2022 Drilling Campaign
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enduro Metals : Announces Participation at the 121 Mining Investment Conference in London, United Kingdom

11/21/2022 | 02:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TSX Venture: ENDR Share Price: $0.14

OTCQB: ENDMF Market Capitalization: 33.7M

Frankfurt: S0G

Enduro Announces Participation at the 121 Mining Investment Conference in London, United Kingdom

November 21st, 2022, London, United Kingdom - Enduro Metals is pleased to announce that the Company will be attending and presenting at the 121 Mining Investment Conference in London, UK. The Conference is taking place on November 22-23rd, 2022.

Click here to view the updated investor presentation. Also, be on the lookout for the new Enduro website which is coming soon.

Highlighted Recent News

November 19th, 2022 - Enduro's CEO Cole Evans and President Will Slack joined the KER | Korelin Economics Report for a radio interview to introduce the President and discuss the initial results from Burgundy. Click here to listen: https://www.kereport.com/2022/11/19/enduro-metals-new-president-will-slack-initial-results-from-the-2022-drill-program-at-the-newmont-lake-project-in-the-golden-triangle/

November 18th, 2022 - Enduro's Initial 2022 Drill Results at Burgundy Extend Mineralized Zone and Support Large Scale Potential. Click here to read: https://endurometals.com/enduros-initial-2022-drill-results-at-burgundy-extend-mineralized-zone-and-support-large-scale-potential/

November 15th, 2022 - Enduro Announces Appointment of New President. Click here to read: https://endurometals.com/enduro-announces-appointment-of-new-president/

September 21st, 2022 - Enduro Reports Completion of the 2022 Drilling Campaign at Newmont Lake. Click here to read: https://endurometals.com/enduro-reports-completion-of-the-2022-drilling-campaign-at-newmont-lake/

About Enduro Metals

Enduro Metals is an exploration company focused on it's flagship Newmont Lake Project; a total 688km2 property located between Eskay Creek, Snip, and Galore Creek within the heart of northwestern British Columbia's Golden Triangle. Building on prior results, the Company's geological team have outlined 4 deposit environments of interest across the Newmont Lake Project including high-grade epithermal/skarn gold along the McLymont Fault, copper-gold alkalic porphyry mineralization at Burgundy & 72 Zones, encouraging porphyry-style alteration typical of alkalic copper-gold porphyry systems at North Toe, and a large 9km x 4km geochemical anomaly hosting various gold, silver, copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, and lead mineralization along the newly discovered Chachi Corridor.

Ali Wasiliew - Manager of Communications

Tel: + (236) 420-4050

and/or

Sean Kingsley - Director of Communications

Tel: +1 (604) 440-8474

Email: info@endurometals.com

https://www.endurometals.com

As a continued effort to keep investors, interested parties and stakeholders updated, we have several communication initiatives. If you have any questions online (Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, or Instagram) feel free to send direct messages or a post and include the hashtag #askENDR.

To book a one-on-one 30-minute Zoom video call directly click here: https://endurometals.youcanbook.me

Attachments

Disclaimer

Enduro Metals Corporation published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 19:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENDURO METALS CORPORATION
02:11pEnduro Metals : Announces Participation at the 121 Mining Investment Conference in London,..
PU
11/18Enduro's Initial 2022 Drill Results at Burgundy Extend Mineralized Zone and Support Lar..
AQ
11/18Enduro Metals Corporation Reports First Burgundy Ridge Drill Hole Results from the 2022..
CI
11/15Enduro Metals Names New President
MT
11/15Enduro Metals Corporation Appoints William Slack as President
CI
11/07Enduro Metals Corporation Invites You to Join Us at the Deutsche Goldmesse in Frankfurt
NE
09/22Enduro Reports Completion of the 2022 Drilling Campaign at Newmont Lake
AQ
09/21Enduro Metals Corporation Reports Completion of the 2022 Drilling Campaign at Newmont L..
CI
08/30Enduro Metals : MD&A - 9 months June 30, 2022
PU
08/30Enduro Metals : FS - nine months ended June 30
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,74 M -1,30 M -1,30 M
Net cash 2021 1,68 M 1,25 M 1,25 M
P/E ratio 2021 -21,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 33,7 M 25,0 M 25,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart ENDURO METALS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Enduro Metals Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Cole Evans Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Slack President
Malcolm Davidson Chief Financial Officer
Dylan Hunko Chief Operating Officer
Deborah Cotter Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENDURO METALS CORPORATION-36.36%25
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-12.92%51 942
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-5.98%44 855
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-26.76%42 142
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-30.45%10 858
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.2.39%8 746