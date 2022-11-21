Enduro Metals : Announces Participation at the 121 Mining Investment Conference in London, United Kingdom

TSX Venture: ENDR Share Price: $0.14

OTCQB: ENDMF Market Capitalization: 33.7M

Frankfurt: S0G

Enduro Announces Participation at the 121 Mining Investment Conference in London, United Kingdom

November 21st, 2022, London, United Kingdom - Enduro Metals is pleased to announce that the Company will be attending and presenting at the 121 Mining Investment Conference in London, UK. The Conference is taking place on November 22-23rd, 2022.

Click here to view the updated investor presentation. Also, be on the lookout for the new Enduro website which is coming soon.

Highlighted Recent News

November 19th, 2022 - Enduro's CEO Cole Evans and President Will Slack joined the KER | Korelin Economics Report for a radio interview to introduce the President and discuss the initial results from Burgundy. Click here to listen: https://www.kereport.com/2022/11/19/enduro-metals-new-president-will-slack-initial-results-from-the-2022-drill-program-at-the-newmont-lake-project-in-the-golden-triangle/

November 18th, 2022 - Enduro's Initial 2022 Drill Results at Burgundy Extend Mineralized Zone and Support Large Scale Potential. Click here to read: https://endurometals.com/enduros-initial-2022-drill-results-at-burgundy-extend-mineralized-zone-and-support-large-scale-potential/

November 15th, 2022 - Enduro Announces Appointment of New President. Click here to read: https://endurometals.com/enduro-announces-appointment-of-new-president/

September 21st, 2022 - Enduro Reports Completion of the 2022 Drilling Campaign at Newmont Lake. Click here to read: https://endurometals.com/enduro-reports-completion-of-the-2022-drilling-campaign-at-newmont-lake/

About Enduro Metals

Enduro Metals is an exploration company focused on it's flagship Newmont Lake Project; a total 688km2 property located between Eskay Creek, Snip, and Galore Creek within the heart of northwestern British Columbia's Golden Triangle. Building on prior results, the Company's geological team have outlined 4 deposit environments of interest across the Newmont Lake Project including high-grade epithermal/skarn gold along the McLymont Fault, copper-gold alkalic porphyry mineralization at Burgundy & 72 Zones, encouraging porphyry-style alteration typical of alkalic copper-gold porphyry systems at North Toe, and a large 9km x 4km geochemical anomaly hosting various gold, silver, copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, and lead mineralization along the newly discovered Chachi Corridor.

Ali Wasiliew - Manager of Communications

Tel: + (236) 420-4050

and/or

Sean Kingsley - Director of Communications

Tel: +1 (604) 440-8474

Email: info@endurometals.com

https://www.endurometals.com

As a continued effort to keep investors, interested parties and stakeholders updated, we have several communication initiatives. If you have any questions online (Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, or Instagram) feel free to send direct messages or a post and include the hashtag #askENDR.

To book a one-on-one 30-minute Zoom video call directly click here: https://endurometals.youcanbook.me