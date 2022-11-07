Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Enduro Metals Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENDR   CA29279W1023

ENDURO METALS CORPORATION

(ENDR)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:14 2022-11-04 pm EDT
0.1450 CAD   +31.82%
07:35aEnduro Metals Corporation Invites You to Join Us at the Deutsche Goldmesse in Frankfurt
NE
09/22Enduro Reports Completion of the 2022 Drilling Campaign at Newmont Lake
AQ
09/21Enduro Metals Corporation Reports Completion of the 2022 Drilling Campaign at Newmont Lake
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enduro Metals Corporation Invites You to Join Us at the Deutsche Goldmesse in Frankfurt

11/07/2022 | 07:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Frankfurt, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2022) - Enduro Metals Corporation (TSXV: ENDR) (FSE: SOG) (OTCQB: ENDMF) will be participating in the Deutsche Goldmesse, which will take place on November 18th and 19th at The Westin Grand Frankfurt.

Members of the Enduro Metals Corporation management will be taking meetings throughout the day, and also present at 2:30 PM CET on November 18th to an audience of European investors.

An online registration form is available, and investors can register to attend at: https://deutschegoldmesse.online/investor-registration/

Kai Hoffmann, Managing Director of Soar Financial Partners, remarked, "We are excited to host our 3rd in-person premier mining investment event, bringing together carefully selected mining and exploration companies with the European investment community over the course of two days. We anticipate this to be our largest conference yet, and we are pleased to welcome again an astute line-up of keynote speakers."

The Deutsche Goldmesse website is continuously being updated concerning attending companies, keynote speakers, agenda, etc.: www.deutschegoldmesse.com

About Enduro Metals Corporation

Enduro Metals is an exploration company focused on its flagship Newmont Lake Project; a total 688km2 property located between Eskay Creek, Snip, and Galore Creek within the heart of northwestern British Columbia's Golden Triangle. Building on prior results, the Company's geological team have outlined 4 deposit environments of interest across the Newmont Lake Project including high-grade epithermal/skarn gold along the McLymont Fault, copper-gold alkalic porphyry mineralization at Burgundy & 72 Zones, encouraging porphyry-style alteration typical of alkalic copper-gold porphyry systems at North Toe, and a large 9km x 4km geochemical anomaly hosting various gold, silver, copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, and lead mineralization along the newly discovered Chachi Corridor.

About Deutsche Goldmesse

Deutsche Goldmesse is Germany's premier mining investment conference, based out of Frankfurt- one of Europe's most important financial capitals. We bring together leading minds in the industry to foster new business opportunities and facilitate valuable relationships. The exclusive two-day event showcases industry-leading keynote speakers and up to 35 carefully considered companies in a range of commodities and stages from explorers to producers.

Hosted by Soar Financial Partners, we provide a platform where top company management can connect with a vast network of European institutional and HNW investors, retail investors, analysts, influencers, newsletter writers, media, and other local partners.

For further information:
Enduro Metals Corporation
Ali Wasiliew
Corporate Communications Team
+1 (250) 307-1116
info@endurometals.com
https://endurometals.com/


© Newsfilecorp 2022
All news about ENDURO METALS CORPORATION
07:35aEnduro Metals Corporation Invites You to Join Us at the Deutsche Goldmesse in Frankfurt
NE
09/22Enduro Reports Completion of the 2022 Drilling Campaign at Newmont Lake
AQ
09/21Enduro Metals Corporation Reports Completion of the 2022 Drilling Campaign at Newmont L..
CI
08/30Enduro Metals : MD&A - 9 months June 30, 2022
PU
08/30Enduro Metals : FS - nine months ended June 30
PU
08/29Enduro Metals Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Month..
CI
07/25Enduro Metals : Commences 2022 Exploration Program
PU
07/25Enduro Metals Up 8.6% after Reporting Start of Exploration Program at Newmont Lake Proj..
MT
07/25Enduro Metals Corporation Commences 2022 Exploration Program
CI
07/12Enduro Metals Significantly Expands the Strike Length of its McLymont Fault Gold Minera..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,74 M -1,29 M -1,29 M
Net cash 2021 1,68 M 1,24 M 1,24 M
P/E ratio 2021 -21,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 34,9 M 25,9 M 25,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart ENDURO METALS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Enduro Metals Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Cole Evans President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Malcolm Davidson Chief Financial Officer
Dylan Hunko Chief Operating Officer
Deborah Cotter Chief Compliance Officer
Lawrence Roulston Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENDURO METALS CORPORATION-34.09%26
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-15.67%50 298
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-12.98%41 515
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-26.76%41 091
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-28.86%11 062
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-1.33%8 014