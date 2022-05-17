Enduro Metals : Presenting at Cambridge House's Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

May 16th, 2021, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada - Enduro Metals Corporation (TSXV: ENDR OTCQB: ENDMF FSE: SOG-FF) ("Enduro Metals" or the "Company"), has an 100%-interest in the largest land positions in the heart of Canada's Golden Triangle as an explorer, is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Cambridge House's Vancouver Resource Investment Conference ("VRIC") 2022 in-person mining conference in Vancouver, Canada.

Figure 1: Location map of Enduro's 654km2Newmont Lake project within the heart of British Columbia's Golden Triangle.

Enduro Metals Presentation

Sean Kingsley, Enduro's Director of Communications will be presenting May 18th at 11am.

About Enduro Metals

Enduro Metals is an exploration company focused on it's flagship Newmont Lake Project; a total 654km2 property located between Eskay Creek, Snip, and Galore Creek within the heart of northwestern British Columbia's Golden Triangle. Enduro entered into an option agreement to acquire 436km2 from Romios Gold Resources who has carefully amalgamated the area since 2005 from numerous smaller operators. The remaining 202 km2 is owned 100% by Enduro and was acquired via staking or cash purchase. Building on prior results, the Company's geological team have outlined 4 deposit environments of interest across the Newmont Lake Project including high-grade epithermal/skarn gold along the McLymont Fault, copper-gold alkalic porphyry mineralization at Burgundy, high-grade epithermal/skarn silver/zinc at Cuba, and a large 9km x 4km geochemical anomaly hosting various gold, silver, copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, and lead mineralization along the newly discovered Chachi Corridor.