  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Enduro Metals Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENDR   CA29279W1023

ENDURO METALS CORPORATION

(ENDR)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  05/17 10:14:17 am EDT
0.2400 CAD   +2.13%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enduro Metals : Presenting at Cambridge House's Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

05/17/2022 | 10:09am EDT
May 16th, 2021, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada - Enduro Metals Corporation (TSXV: ENDR OTCQB: ENDMF FSE: SOG-FF) ("Enduro Metals" or the "Company"), has an 100%-interest in the largest land positions in the heart of Canada's Golden Triangle as an explorer, is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Cambridge House's Vancouver Resource Investment Conference ("VRIC") 2022 in-person mining conference in Vancouver, Canada.

Figure 1: Location map of Enduro's 654km2Newmont Lake project within the heart of British Columbia's Golden Triangle.

About VRIC

On May 17 and 18, 2022, they are hosting the ultimate financial masterclass, gathering world leaders, globally respected economists, and legendary money managers and investors to dive deep into the most important issues that we will face in the coming years.

This will be the best investment you can make for your future.

What is the VRIC?

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference showcases:

  • 100+ Macro Finance Keynote Speakers
  • 225 Commodity Investment Opportunities
  • 5000+ Investors

* Note to Attendees: This event will comply with provincially-mandated health requirements.

Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

Vancouver Convention Centre West Building

Vancouver, Canada

Tuesday May 17 & Wednesday May 18, 2022

For a 20% discount use this code at check-out: ENDR20

To register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vancouver-resource-investment-conference-2022-tickets-182129663727

Enduro Metals Presentation

Sean Kingsley, Enduro's Director of Communications will be presenting May 18th at 11am.

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations

Sean Kingsley - Director of Communications

Tel: +1 (604) 440-8474

Email: info@endurometals.com

https://www.endurometals.com

As a continued effort to keep investors, interested parties and stakeholders updated, we have several communication initiatives. If you have any questions online (Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, or Instagram) feel free to send direct messages or a post and include the hashtag #askENDR.

To book a one-on-one 30-minute Zoom video call directly click here: https://endurometals.youcanbook.me

About Enduro Metals

Enduro Metals is an exploration company focused on it's flagship Newmont Lake Project; a total 654km2 property located between Eskay Creek, Snip, and Galore Creek within the heart of northwestern British Columbia's Golden Triangle. Enduro entered into an option agreement to acquire 436km2 from Romios Gold Resources who has carefully amalgamated the area since 2005 from numerous smaller operators. The remaining 202 km2 is owned 100% by Enduro and was acquired via staking or cash purchase. Building on prior results, the Company's geological team have outlined 4 deposit environments of interest across the Newmont Lake Project including high-grade epithermal/skarn gold along the McLymont Fault, copper-gold alkalic porphyry mineralization at Burgundy, high-grade epithermal/skarn silver/zinc at Cuba, and a large 9km x 4km geochemical anomaly hosting various gold, silver, copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, and lead mineralization along the newly discovered Chachi Corridor.

Disclaimer

Enduro Metals Corporation published this content on 16 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2022 14:08:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,74 M -1,35 M -1,35 M
Net cash 2021 1,68 M 1,30 M 1,30 M
P/E ratio 2021 -21,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 49,9 M 38,7 M 38,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart ENDURO METALS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Enduro Metals Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Cole Evans President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Malcolm Davidson Chief Financial Officer
Dylan Hunko Chief Operating Officer
Deborah Cotter Chief Compliance Officer
Lawrence Roulston Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENDURO METALS CORPORATION6.82%39
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-16.03%50 942
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-6.41%50 534
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-12.61%41 693
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-16.77%13 682
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.14.48%10 598