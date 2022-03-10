Ene Technology : Announcement made for subsidiary on merger

Statement

1.Type of merger and acquisition (e.g.merger, spin-off, acquisition, or share transfer):merger 2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/10 3.Names of companies participating in the merger and acquisition (e.g., name of the other company participating in the merger, newly established company in a spin-off, acquired company, or company whose shares are transferred): Janus Power and ENE Technology Inc 4.Trading counterparty (e.g., name of the other company participating in the merger, company spinning off, or trading counterparty to the acquisition or share transfer):ENE Technology Inc 5.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:Yes 6.Relationship between the trading counterparty and the Company (investee company in which the Company has re-invested and has shareholding of XX%), explanation of the reasons for the decision to acquire from or transfer shares to an affiliated enterprise or related party, and whether it will affect shareholders' equity:Janus Power is a 100% own subsidiary of ENE Technology Inc. For the purpose of resource consolidation, a simple merger is commenced in accordance with Article 19 of Merger and Acquisition Law and has no impact on the shareholders' equity. 7.Purpose of the merger and acquisition:The mother company aims to simplify investment structure. 8.Anticipated benefits of the merger and acquisition:Simplified investment structure of the mother compan. 9.Effect of the merger and acquisition on net worth per share and earnings per share:There is no impact on the net worth per share and EPS. 10.Follow-up procedures for mergers and acquisitions, including the time and method of payment of the consideration for mergers and acquisitions, etc.:As Janus Power is 100% own subsidiary, the merger is handled in accordance with Article 19 of Merger and Acquisition Law. The Company is the dissolved company where ENE Technology Inc is the surviving company. 11.Types of consideration for mergers and acquisitions and sources of funds:NA 12.Share exchange ratio and calculation assumptions:NA 13.Whether the CPA, lawyer or securities underwriter issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the transaction:NA 14.Name of accounting, law or securities firm:NA 15.Name of CPA or lawyer:NA 16.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA 17.The content of the independent expert opinion on the reasonableness of the share exchange ratio, cash or other assets allotted to shareholders in this merger and acquisition:NA 18.Estimated date of completion:Record date for the merger is March 16th 2022 19.Matters related to the assumption of corporate rights and obligations of the dissolving company (or spin-off) by the existing or newly-established company:NA 20.Basic information of companies participating in the merger: parties involved in the merger: 1.ENE Technology Inc (Surviving company) Major business scope: IC design, research, development, manufacturing and sales 2.Janus Power (dissolved company) Major business scope: electronic components manufacturing 21.Matters related to the spin-off (including estimated value of the business and assets planned to be transferred to the existing company or new company.The total number of shares to be acquired by the spun-off company or its shareholders, and their respective types and no.Matters related to the reduction, if any, in capital of the spun-off company)(note: not applicable for announcements unrelated to spin-offs):NA 22.Conditions and restrictions for future transfer of shares resulting from the merger and acquisition:NA 23.The plan after the merger and acquisition is completed:NA 24.Other important terms and conditions:NA 25.Other major matters related to the mergers and acquisitions:NA 26.Any objections from directors to the transaction:NA 27.Information on interested directors involved in the mergers and acquisitions:NA 28.Whether the transaction involved in change of business model:NA 29.Details on change of business model:NA 30.Details on transactions with the counterparty for the past year and the expected coming year:NA 31.Source of funds:NA 32.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA