Enea : Buybacks of Shares in Enea During the Period March 25 - 28, 2024
April 02, 2024 at 12:02 pm EDT
Published: 2024-04-02 18:00:00 CEST
Enea AB
Changes in company's own shares
Buybacks of Shares in Enea During the Period March 25 - 28, 2024
During the period March 25 - 28, 2024, Enea AB (publ) has repurchased in total 28,690 own shares (ISIN: SE0009697220) within the framework of the authorization from the Annual General Meeting 2023 to repurchase own shares. The purpose of the repurchase program is to enable the company to adapt its capital structure to its capital needs over time, thereby contributing to increased shareholder value. The intention is that the repurchased shares will be withdrawn by resolution at upcoming Annual General Meetings.
The repurchases are part of the share buyback program of up to SEK 25 million that was announced on February 1, 2024. The program, which runs during the period February 2 - April 24, 2024, is being carried out in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (the so-called Safe Harbour Regulation). The shares have been repurchased as follows:
Date
Aggregated daily volume
(number of shares)
Weighted average share price per day (SEK)
Total daily transaction value (SEK)
03/25/2024
6,000
48.6006
291,603.60
03/26/2024
7,000
48.2430
337,701.00
03/27/2024
8,000
49.0653
392,522.40
03/28/2024
7,690
50.5268
388,551.09
All the repurchases have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by DNB on behalf of Enea.
The total number of shares in Enea amounts to 21,858,231, of which 21,615,231 are ordinary shares with 1 vote each and 243,000 are series C shares with 1/10 vote each. Following the above repurchases, Enea holds a total of 815,932 ordinary shares and all 243,000 outstanding series C shares, corresponding to a total of 1,058,932 shares, as of March 28, 2024. The number of outstanding shares, excluding the own shares, is 20,799,299.
A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.
For more information please contact:
Ulf Stigberg, CFO
Phone: +46 8 507 140 00
E-mail: ir@enea.com
About Enea
Enea is a world-leading specialist in software for telecom and cybersecurity. The company's cloud-native solutions connect, optimize, and secure services for mobile and fixed subscribers, enterprises, and the Internet of Things. More than 100 communication service providers and 4.5 billion people rely on Enea technologies every day.
Enea has strengthened its product portfolio and global market position by integrating a number of acquisitions, including Qosmos, Openwave Mobility, Aptilo Networks, and AdaptiveMobile Security.
Enea is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
For more information: www.enea.com
