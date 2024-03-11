During the period March 4 - 8, 2024, Enea AB (publ) has repurchased in total 14,703 own shares (ISIN: SE0009697220) within the framework of the authorization from the Annual General Meeting 2023 to repurchase own shares. The purpose of the repurchase program is to enable the company to adapt its capital structure to its capital needs over time, thereby contributing to increased shareholder value. The intention is that the repurchased shares will be withdrawn by resolution at upcoming Annual General Meetings.

The repurchases are part of the share buyback program of up to SEK 25 million that was announced on February 1, 2024. The program, which runs during the period February 2 - April 24, 2024, is being carried out in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (the so-called Safe Harbour Regulation). The shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date Aggregated daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average share price per day (SEK) Total daily transaction value (SEK)







03/04/2024 2,958 53.7941 159,122.95 03/05/2024 2,955 53.9123 159,310.85 03/06/2024 1,470 53.1437 78,121.24 03/07/2024 1,684 53.1615 89,523.97 03/08/2024 5,636 52.4128 295,398.54

All the repurchases have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by DNB on behalf of Enea.

The total number of shares in Enea amounts to 21,858,231, of which 21,615,231 are ordinary shares with 1 vote each and 243,000 are series C shares with 1/10 vote each. Following the above repurchases, Enea holds a total of 753,621 ordinary shares and all 243,000 outstanding series C shares, corresponding to a total of 996,621 shares, as of March 8, 2024. The number of outstanding shares, excluding the own shares, is 20,861,610.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

For more information please contact:



Ulf Stigberg, CFO

Phone: +46 8 507 140 00

E-mail: ir@enea.com

About Enea



Enea is a world-leading specialist in software for telecom and cybersecurity. The company's cloud-native solutions connect, optimize, and secure services for mobile and fixed subscribers, enterprises, and the Internet of Things. More than 100 communication service providers and 4.5 billion people rely on Enea technologies every day.

Enea has strengthened its product portfolio and global market position by integrating a number of acquisitions, including Qosmos, Openwave Mobility, Aptilo Networks, and AdaptiveMobile Security.

Enea is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information: www.enea.com