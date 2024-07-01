Enea Receives Order for 5G Network Data Layer Worth USD 2.9 Million

We are a world-leading specialist in advanced telecom and cybersecurity software with a vision to make the world's communications safer and more efficient. Our solutions connect, optimize and protect communications between companies, people, devices and things worldwide. We are present in over 80 markets and billions of people rely on our technology every day when they connect to mobile networks or use the Internet. Enea is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. Visit us at enea.com
Enea is required to make the information in this press release public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 11:35 p.m. on July 1, 2024.
Enea AB is a Sweden-based supplier of software for telecommunications and cybersecurity. The Companyâs focus areas are 5G Data Management, Policy and Access Control, Wi-Fi Service Management, IoT Connectivity Services, Traffic Management, Traffic Intelligence, Operating Systems and Edge Virtualization.