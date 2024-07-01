Enea Receives Order for 5G Network Data Layer Worth USD 2.9 Million

Enea has received an order for 5G Network Data Layer from an existing tier 1 mobile operator customer in North America.



Software licenses corresponding to a value of USD 2.9 million are recognized in the second quarter of 2024.



About Enea

We are a world-leading specialist in advanced telecom and cybersecurity software with a vision to make the world's communications safer and more efficient. Our solutions connect, optimize and protect communications between companies, people, devices and things worldwide. We are present in over 80 markets and billions of people rely on our technology every day when they connect to mobile networks or use the Internet. Enea is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. Visit us at enea.com