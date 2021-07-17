Enea : Completes Acquisition of AdaptiveMobile Security

The acquisition has now been completed. As previously announced, the enterprise value of AdaptiveMobile Security amounts to approximately EUR 45 million on a cash and debt free basis

Enea estimates that AdaptiveMobile Security will have sales of approximately EUR 17 million for the full year 2021, with an EBIT margin in 2022 that will be close to Enea's operating margin target.

The acquisition, which will be financed through cash and a bank loan, will be consolidated during Q3 2021 as part of product group Network Solutions.

For more information on the acquisition, see Enea press release from July 15, 2021.

For more information on AdaptiveMobile Security: www.adaptivemobile.com

Contacts

Jan Häglund, President and Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: jan.haglund@enea.com

Björn Westberg, Chief Financial Officer

E-mail: bjorn.westberg@enea.com

Lotta Trulsson, Executive Assistant

Telephone: +46 8 507 140 00

E-mail: lotta.trulsson@enea.com

About Enea

Enea is one of the world's leading specialists in software for telecommunications and cybersecurity. The company's cloud-native products are used to enable services for mobile subscribers, enterprise customers, and the Internet of Things. More than 3 billion people rely on Enea technologies in their daily lives.

Enea is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information: www.enea.com