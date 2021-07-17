Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Enea AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENEA   SE0009697220

ENEA AB (PUBL)

(ENEA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm - 07/16 11:29:56 am
237 SEK   +13.13%
12:33aENEA : Completes Acquisition of AdaptiveMobile Security
PU
07/16ENEA : launches share buyback program
AQ
07/16ENEA : Interim Report January-June 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enea : Completes Acquisition of AdaptiveMobile Security

07/17/2021 | 12:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The acquisition has now been completed. As previously announced, the enterprise value of AdaptiveMobile Security amounts to approximately EUR 45 million on a cash and debt free basis

Enea estimates that AdaptiveMobile Security will have sales of approximately EUR 17 million for the full year 2021, with an EBIT margin in 2022 that will be close to Enea's operating margin target.

The acquisition, which will be financed through cash and a bank loan, will be consolidated during Q3 2021 as part of product group Network Solutions.

For more information on the acquisition, see Enea press release from July 15, 2021.

For more information on AdaptiveMobile Security: www.adaptivemobile.com

Contacts

Jan Häglund, President and Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: jan.haglund@enea.com

Björn Westberg, Chief Financial Officer
E-mail: bjorn.westberg@enea.com

Lotta Trulsson, Executive Assistant
Telephone: +46 8 507 140 00
E-mail: lotta.trulsson@enea.com

About Enea

Enea is one of the world's leading specialists in software for telecommunications and cybersecurity. The company's cloud-native products are used to enable services for mobile subscribers, enterprise customers, and the Internet of Things. More than 3 billion people rely on Enea technologies in their daily lives.

Enea is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information: www.enea.com

Disclaimer

Enea AB published this content on 17 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2021 04:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ENEA AB (PUBL)
12:33aENEA : Completes Acquisition of AdaptiveMobile Security
PU
07/16ENEA : launches share buyback program
AQ
07/16ENEA : Interim Report January-June 2021
PU
07/15ENEA : Acquires AdaptiveMobile Security
PU
07/15ENEA AB (OM : ENEA) agreed to acquire AdaptiveMobile Ltd. from Intel Capital, Do..
CI
06/28ENEA : Invitation – Presentation of Enea Interim Report January-June 2021
PU
06/08ENEA : Björn Westberg to leave position of CFO at Enea
PU
06/08Björn Westberg to Leave Position of CFO at Enea
CI
06/02ENEA : Children Unsupervised Online for Hours a Day During Lockdowns; Parents Wa..
PU
05/19ENEA : Named Winner of Global InfoSec Award during RSA Conference 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 945 M 109 M 109 M
Net income 2021 186 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
Net Debt 2021 67,5 M 7,78 M 7,78 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 114 M 589 M 589 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,48x
EV / Sales 2022 4,47x
Nbr of Employees 660
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart ENEA AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Enea AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEA AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 237,00 SEK
Average target price 279,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jan Häglund President & Chief Executive Officer
Björn Westberg Chief Financial Officer
Anders Lidbeck Chairman
Karl Mörner Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Kjell Gunnar Duveblad Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENEA AB (PUBL)25.00%519
ACCENTURE PLC19.41%186 855
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.11.88%168 660
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION10.34%131 205
INFOSYS LIMITED25.88%90 140
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.17.50%83 980