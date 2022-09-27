Enea : New Research Shows that IDS/IPS Solutions Need to Evolve to Stay Effective

According to new research by Enea and Cybersecurity Insiders, Intrusion Detection & Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) are widely deployed but face challenges to remain effective. Cybersecurity professionals express concern over noisy alerts, limited visibility inside cloud workloads, and blindness to threats in fully encrypted environments.

Key findings of the research:

IDS/IPS functionality is now equally deployed on-premises and in the cloud

45 percent of respondents consider inaccurate, noisy alerts as their biggest headache

41 percentof respondents want their IDS/IPS to improve detection of anomalous and evasive traffic

64 percentof respondents require expanded IDS/IPS protocol and application coverage for cloud-based business apps (Salesforce, Office 365, etc.)

23 percentof respondents need better traffic visibility in encrypted environments

Jean-Pierre Coury, Vice President of Enea Traffic Intelligence, says "Fortunately, encrypted traffic visibility, anomaly detection and alerting can be vastly improved by integrating next generation Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) software with Intrusion Detection & Prevention Systems. Enea Qosmos is such a technology, with a proven track record of strengthening cybersecurity solutions."

Mark Durrett, CMO at Stamus Networks, states "We've reached the point in which enterprise security professionals are demanding that their most trusted network security tools - such as Intrusion Detection & Prevention Systems - evolve to meet their changing needs. This research identifies several the perceived shortcomings of a traditional IDS/IPS that must be addressed in this transformation. The results are encouraging and very much aligned with our vision at Stamus Networks."

To learn more, please join us for a live webinar on September 29, 2022, during which a panel of security experts from Cybersecurity Insiders, Stamus Networks and Enea will present the research findings and discuss how cybersecurity managers and product vendors can address the needs and concerns expressed.

