Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Enea AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENEA   SE0009697220

ENEA AB (PUBL)

(ENEA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:14 2022-09-27 am EDT
72.70 SEK   -1.36%
10:11aEnea : New Research Shows that IDS/IPS Solutions Need to Evolve to Stay Effective
PU
09/13Poland offers to buy Tauron's coal mining unit for 1 zloty
RE
08/12Enea : Signs Mobile Messaging Security Contract Worth USD 5.9 Million
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enea : New Research Shows that IDS/IPS Solutions Need to Evolve to Stay Effective

09/27/2022 | 10:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

According to new research by Enea and Cybersecurity Insiders, Intrusion Detection & Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) are widely deployed but face challenges to remain effective. Cybersecurity professionals express concern over noisy alerts, limited visibility inside cloud workloads, and blindness to threats in fully encrypted environments.

Key findings of the research:

  • IDS/IPS functionality is now equally deployed on-premises and in the cloud
  • 45 percent of respondents consider inaccurate, noisy alerts as their biggest headache
  • 41 percentof respondents want their IDS/IPS to improve detection of anomalous and evasive traffic
  • 64 percentof respondents require expanded IDS/IPS protocol and application coverage for cloud-based business apps (Salesforce, Office 365, etc.)
  • 23 percentof respondents need better traffic visibility in encrypted environments

Jean-Pierre Coury, Vice President of Enea Traffic Intelligence, says "Fortunately, encrypted traffic visibility, anomaly detection and alerting can be vastly improved by integrating next generation Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) software with Intrusion Detection & Prevention Systems. Enea Qosmos is such a technology, with a proven track record of strengthening cybersecurity solutions."

Mark Durrett, CMO at Stamus Networks, states "We've reached the point in which enterprise security professionals are demanding that their most trusted network security tools - such as Intrusion Detection & Prevention Systems - evolve to meet their changing needs. This research identifies several the perceived shortcomings of a traditional IDS/IPS that must be addressed in this transformation. The results are encouraging and very much aligned with our vision at Stamus Networks."

To learn more, please join us for a live webinar on September 29, 2022, during which a panel of security experts from Cybersecurity Insiders, Stamus Networks and Enea will present the research findings and discuss how cybersecurity managers and product vendors can address the needs and concerns expressed.

References

Contact

Stephanie Huf, Chief Marketing Officer
E-mail: stephanie.huf@enea.com

About Enea

Enea is a world-leading specialist in software for telecom and cybersecurity. The company's cloud-native solutions connect, optimize, and secure services for mobile subscribers, enterprises, and the Internet of Things. More than 100 communication service providers and 4.5 billion people rely on Enea technologies every day.

Enea has strengthened its product portfolio and global market position by integrating a number of acquisitions, including Qosmos, Openwave Mobility, Aptilo Networks, and AdaptiveMobile Security.

Enea is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information: www.enea.com

Disclaimer

Enea AB published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 14:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENEA AB (PUBL)
10:11aEnea : New Research Shows that IDS/IPS Solutions Need to Evolve to Stay Effective
PU
09/13Poland offers to buy Tauron's coal mining unit for 1 zloty
RE
08/12Enea : Signs Mobile Messaging Security Contract Worth USD 5.9 Million
PU
08/12Enea Signs Mobile Messaging Security Contract Worth USD 5.9 Million
CI
08/03Polish state to buy utilities' stakes in anthracite mine operator for a zloty
RE
07/15Enea : Interim Report January-June 2022
PU
07/15Transcript : Enea AB, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 15, 2022
CI
07/15Tranche Update on Enea AB (OM:ENEA)'s Equity Buyback Plan ..
CI
07/15Enea AB Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2..
CI
07/14Enea : Survey Shows 5G Deployment Strategies Split Mobile Operators Globally
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 937 M 82,8 M 82,8 M
Net income 2022 142 M 12,6 M 12,6 M
Net Debt 2022 161 M 14,2 M 14,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 574 M 139 M 139 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,85x
EV / Sales 2023 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 568
Free-Float 64,1%
Chart ENEA AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Enea AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENEA AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 73,70 SEK
Average target price 125,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 69,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jan Häglund President & Chief Executive Officer
Ola Burmark Chief Financial Officer
Anders Lidbeck Chairman
Kjell Gunnar Duveblad Independent Director
Mats Erik Gustav Lindoff Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENEA AB (PUBL)-72.85%139
ACCENTURE PLC-37.87%162 906
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-19.90%134 320
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-6.61%94 952
INFOSYS LIMITED-26.88%70 977
SNOWFLAKE INC.-51.26%52 818